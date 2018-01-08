Trade idea of the day

Stocks so far this year are showing signs of the January effect. The January Effect, is a phenomenon which sees stocks gain early in the new year.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 8, 2018 7:38 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stocks so far this year are showing signs of the January effect. The January Effect, is a phenomenon which sees stocks gain early in the new year. This is attributed to an increase in buying interest from investors as the new year begins – possibly following a Christmas bonus or after crystallizing positions at the end of the previous year. 

Alternatively, it could be down to the simple reason that some investors consider January to be a good time to start an investment programme or could be putting into action a new year’s resolution to begin investing in the new year. 

But the trading direction is of particular interest to traders because history suggests that a move higher in January points to further gains throughout the rest of the year. Looking at the FTSE 100, Britain’s top share index has risen 19 times in January overt he past 33 years. Of those 19 years, 15 times or almost 80% of the time, the FTSE then went on to rise over the following 11 months posting average gains of 11.8%. There have been just 4 years when a rise in January has resulted in a fall for the index across the year. Meanwhile across the Atlantic the S&P has posted a positive January 63% of the time. 

The S&P has continued to hit record highs as we moved in to 2018, even a softer than expected non-farm payroll on Friday was unable to sap the euphoria from the stock market rally. However, it is also worth noting that the January Effect appears to be becoming less prominent since the year 2000. The S&P 500’s performance over the past 10 years has been less clear cut than over previous decades, with 2009 being the worst January ever, when the index crashed close to 9% in the middle of the financial crisis. 

The general consensus is that the January Effect principal has a fairly reliable hit rate on both sides of the Atlantic, although as with all stock market sayings it should be taken with a pinch of salt. After hitting a fresh record high in early trade, the FTSE has pulled back slightly moving towards midday, possibly presenting a buying opportunity. 

The blue-chip index would need to drop below 7620 in order for a new lower to be formed, which is a hefty 100-point drop from where we are right now. On the upside a move above the region of 7730 would indicate a breakout is on the cards.

Related tags: UK 100 Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

united_kingdom_03
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 22, 2025 09:19 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 07:07 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.