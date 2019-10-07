Trade concerns Brexit keep markets under pressure

The FTSE is weaker at the start of the week, reacting to renewed worries about the US-China trade negotiations

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 7, 2019 4:06 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The FTSE is weaker at the start of the week, reacting to renewed worries about the US-China trade negotiations which seem to have stalled again after comments from the leader of China’s trade delegation saying China is no longer willing to discuss certain issues brought up by the US.

HSBC’s decision to cut 10,000 jobs in order to reduce costs and help prop up share prices did not have quite the desired effect as early trade shaved off more than 1% of the company’s value, primarily because the bank remains exposed to several global flashpoints such as the US-China trade dispute, Brexit and Hong Kong protests.

German manufacturing trips up euro

The euro is a fraction weaker against the dollar after German data showed that the country’s manufacturing orders shrank again in August, bringing the overall annual decline to 6.7%. The numbers also increase the likelihood that the next set of German GDP data due out in November will show that the local economy has gone into recession.

However, the euro is slightly stronger against the pound courtesy of the unresolved Brexit talks. The PM is sending both encouraging and threatening signals to Brussels, indicating that he would be willing to make concessions to his Brexit plan but also saying that this is the final opportunity to secure a withdrawal agreement. Neither of those seem to be reassuring the markets. The pound slipped to 1.2311 against the dollar with trading stuck in a relatively narrow range as investors brace themselves for more volatility in the week ahead.


Please note these products may not be available to trade in all regions

Related tags: GBP Shares market UK 100 Euro

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Market chart
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 18, 2025 07:23 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 11, 2025 10:00 PM
        Research
        GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 8, 2025 09:37 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.