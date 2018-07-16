TPG Telecom Ltd is engaged in the provision of consumer, wholesale and corporate telecommunications services. It provides communication services to residential users, small and medium enterprises, government and large corporate enterprises.

The daily chart of TPM shows a low price being made in June following a break of the $5.11 support level. The price movement at the low is highlighted with the outside range*, this type of movement where the range is lower and higher than the previous candle often marks a significant turning point in price movement.

The following price rally has resulted into a small continuation pennant, this type of short consolidation often follows through with the price moving higher in-line with the initial price rally from the lows.

The first resistance level of $5.65 may result in further consolidation in this expanding pattern.

Confirmation of positive price momentum is found with the Relative Strength Indicator (14) moving over the key “50” level.

A Stop Loss level is noted at $5.32, price moving back to this level would indicate momentum failure.

Bullish divergence in the Weekly.

The Weekly chart shows a fake out* move below the mid April low, the price move was immediately higher from the low, showing buyers have entered lifting the price past the short term trend line.

Potential confirmation of the low is also found by the bullish divergence between the price making a new low at the fake out point, this has occurred as the Relative strength Indicator made a higher low. This bullish type of divergence is caused by a change in momentum within current price movements.

*The Fake out, is observed by a new low being made after 10 bars or more. The following price movements immediately rally higher showing the buyers in control.

