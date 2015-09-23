The biggest banks in Australia have closed down the accounts of at least 13 digital currency providers on fears of compliance issues stemming from tough rules on terrorism finance and money-laundering.

The Australian reported that banks have notified 17 bitcoin companies that their accounts would be closed, according to a spokesman at the Australian Digital Currency Commerce Association (ADCCA). "We continue to speak with banks to find a solution to the problem. ADCCA looks forward to guidance from the government as to how the situation can be resolved," the person said.

With no banking support, bitcoin companies would be hard put to continue in business, given that they need to pay employees, office overheads and other expenses in Australian dollars, and access to a bank account is therefore crucial.

The ABC cited the case of Michaela Juric, who ran a bitcoin business titled bitcoin-babe.com, and is now facing the prospect of shutting it down. "I've been blacklisted from Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank, Westpac, St George, Bank of Melbourne, Bank SA, Bank of Queensland, Rams and BT Superfund,” Juric said. "I can't open or hold any accounts with those institutions because I deal with Bitcoin."

Like many other bitcoin players, Juric feels the banks are afraid of bitcoins and want to shut down the digital currency industry.

"The situation where the large financial institutions gang up together to prevent the growth of new industries – it's a very, very worrying concern,” said Labor Senator Sam Dastyari, who chaired the Senate Economics References Committee into digital currency. "What worries me from an industry perspective is this is an area we should be promoting, this is an area we should be growing… and yet you have this complete opposite outcome from the banking institutions who frankly see a lot of this as a threat."

From the banks’ perspective, bitcoin businesses are required to meet rigorous anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing rules, and the banks simply do not want to face the compliance headaches that come with bitcoin customers.