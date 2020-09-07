Tough Brexit Talks

U.K. Prime Minister has claimed the U.K. will quit Brexit talks if no deal is agreed by Oct. 15.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 7, 2020 12:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Tough Brexit Talks

Yesterday, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tried to put E.U. negotiators under pressure by saying the U.K. will quit Brexit talks if no deal is agreed by Oct. 15. He also claimed that U.K. would prosper in no-deal Brexit. The 8th round of negotiations will start tomorrow.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, GBP/USD remains on the upside, supported by its rising 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI remains within its buying area. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above horizontal support at 1.2990. The nearest resistance would be set at 2019 high at 1.3515 and a second one would be set at previous overlap at 1.3770 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Forex Forex GBP

Latest market news

View more
Why I have my eyes on a bearish prize for EUR/JPY in 2025
Today 01:30 AM
Gold Prices Move to Close Out Strongest Year Since 2010
Yesterday 07:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD into 2025, Trump Tariff Threat Looms
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Top Trades for 2025: USD/JPY, Bitcoin Poised for Trump
Yesterday 03:30 PM
The Return of the Carry Trade in USD/JPY: Top 2024 Surprises
Yesterday 01:30 PM
Top Trades of 2025: USD/JPY short
Yesterday 07:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Finger pointing on market chart data
Why I have my eyes on a bearish prize for EUR/JPY in 2025
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 01:30 AM
    Market trader analysing data
    Top Trades of 2025: USD/JPY short
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 07:00 AM
      gold_05
      Gold in 2024: Records, Risk, and a Break from Old Relationships
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 01:30 AM
        Australian flag
        Top surprises in 2024 – AUD/USD
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 28, 2024 07:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.