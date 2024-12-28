Top surprises in 2024 – AUD/USD

Despite the RBA remaining hawkish for much of the year, the AUD/USD got toasted nevertheless.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Saturday 6:00 PM
Australian flag
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Despite the RBA remaining hawkish for much of the year, the AUD/USD got toasted nevertheless.

 

When your interest rates are among the highest in the G10 space and the central bank has no plans of cutting rates, that alone should be good enough to keep your currency strong. But when your currency is considered to be highly risk-sensitive in an environment where US stocks and Bitcoin are surging to record levels, then you would expect your currency to be among the strongest in the world. Yet, for the Aussie dollar, it was the complete opposite, with the AUD/USD turning sharply lower from the end of Q3 to fall for three consecutive months. So, one of the biggest surprises for me in 2024 was the AUD/USD. Not because of what it did, but rather because of what it didn’t do: rally.

 

AUD/USD drops 10% from September peak

 

AUD/USD

Source: TradingView.com

 

The AUD/USD fell more than 10% from its peak of 0.6942 in September, to a low of just below the 0.6200 handle. The AUD/USD was largely held back by a strong US dollar, which surged again when Trump won the US election. Traders bought the greenback on expectations that his polices, including tax cuts, would boost growth in the US. The losses for the Aussie were magnified because of Australia’s close ties to China. Traders worried that Trump’s introduction of tariffs could cripple China’s economic output, and in turn weigh on Aussie exports of raw materials to the world’s second largest economy.

 

Demand concerns in China weighed on Aussie

 

Australia’s largest exports market, China faced significant economic challenges in 2024, ranging from a real estate downturn, to slowing consumer spending and rising trade tensions with the US.

 

A depreciating yuan and a sluggish post-pandemic recovery raised concerns about demand from China for Australia’s exports of iron ore, copper and other metals. Beyond currency-related challenges, geopolitical risks also held back the Aussie. Investors figured that potential US tariffs on Chinese goods could further exacerbate the pressure on the world’s second largest economy, and therefore impact its largest trading partners.

 

The key takeaway point

 

What happens in China is super-important for the Australian dollar. Indeed, Australia last year supplied 64% of China’s iron ore and more than half its lithium needs. While Australia’s exports did weaken to China during 2024 this was mainly a reflection of weaker iron ore and lithium prices. What’s more, a pause in the Chinese central bank’s gold purchases also weighed on Australia’s metals exports. The AUD/USD could rebound in 2025 if China manages – through major stimulus measures – to stage a stronger recovery than expected. This could potentially be more of an influence than perhaps the RBA’s policy decisions.

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: AUD/USD Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
2025 Bitcoin Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 02:00 PM
2025 Bitcoin Fundamental Outlook
Yesterday 08:00 AM
2025 AUD/USD Technical Outlook Preview
December 26, 2024 04:00 PM
2025 AUD/USD Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 08:00 PM
2025 Gold Technical Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 02:00 PM
2025 Gold Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 07:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

Australian flag
Top surprises in 2024 – AUD/USD
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 07:00 AM
    Board of currencies
    2025 AUD/USD Technical Outlook Preview
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 26, 2024 04:00 PM
      Australian flag
      2025 AUD/USD Fundamental Outlook Preview
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 25, 2024 08:00 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        AUD/USD plunges to 2-year low, Santa’s rally faces cancellation
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 18, 2024 10:16 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.