TLS Primary Down Trend

Telstra reported an 8.4% fall in annual profit after it wrote down the value of a six-year experiment in online video streaming earlier this year to zero, and cut its final dividend. Net Profit fell to A$3.56 billion in the year ended June 30, from A$3.89 billion a year earlier. Telstra announced they will pay a final dividend of 7.5 Australian cents per share, down from 15.5 Australian cents a share last year. It also declared a final special dividend of 3.5 Australian cents per share.

While it is tempting to try and find that bargain low price when shares take a tumble from previous lofty highs, the probability remains quite low that this will be the one. Buying low and selling high is the mantra of most traders and investors.

The problem is, this concept is littered with failure and further lost opportunity as funds are tied up waiting for the payoff.

The weekly chart of Telstra below is an excellent example of price failure and lost opportunity. The Weekly chart of Telstra shown below has the clearly defined 2 year down trend in place. I have highlighted the last 2 years reporting seasons (August / September), and on both occasions there were several weeks of higher prices before the sellers re-entered the market pushing prices lower.

Currently Telstra is displaying the same type of price activity during this reporting season, and I would suggest the extra dividend may only be a sweetener to parlay further immediate selling.

This is a business in decline - the numbers just reported tell you that revenue is not growing and earnings from that revenue is not growing.

The first line of defence is to cut costs, so it was announced 6000 jobs would go.

On the 16th of July I reported on TPM: https://www.cityindex.com.au/market-analysis/tpm-early-buy-daily-and-weekly/ this company is not in revenue or earnings decline and we have seen the price base now complete with a price breakout.

The weekly chart of Telstra has considerable work to do to finalise a price base that would suggest all of the selling is complete.

In this current 2018 August period, the Support resistance level of $3.06 is the crucial level for traders to monitor in the coming weeks. A breakdown below this level could only suggest the down trend to continue. It is acknowledged the medium term trend line has been broken in the past week, this is a good sign of a potential base and if that is the case, it would require evidence of a new primary UP to be on the long side of this equity. Currently that evidence is not showing.