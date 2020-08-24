Time out for the EURUSD

Bullish EURUSD has been one of the dominant themes for currency markets in past months and one that we have discussed with regularity since May.

August 24, 2020 10:03 AM
Bank notes of different currencies

As exciting as the EURUSD’s rally has been and despite retaining a bullish medium-term view courtesy of negative U.S real rates, the political and fiscal landscape and optimism around the EU recovery fund, a subtle shift occurred last week that warns in the short term the EURUSD rally appears set to take some time out.

Despite rules in Europe on mask wearing and social distancing, a rise in new coronavirus cases in key countries including France, Spain, and Germany is sparking fears that Europe is on the verge of a second wave.

The possibility of new restrictions presents a threat to the recovery and may have played a role in last Fridays disappointing Eurozone composite PMI data for August, which came in at 51.6 vs estimates of 55.0. The services component a notable drag, coming in at 50.4 vs estimates of 54.5.

This contrasts with developments in the U.S. as new coronavirus cases have fallen in recent weeks, particularly in the hard-hit sunbelt region. The falls likely to have played a part in last Fridays impressive U.S. PMI data as the composite index rose to 54.7 from 50.3, with strength across both the manufacturing and services sectors.

The effect of this was the EURUSD closed lower last week for the first time in nine weeks. Technically, the rejection/exhaustion from ahead of the psychologically and technically important 1.2000/50 resistance level suggests a pullback has commenced.

On the downside, support is initially viewed 1.1710/1.1690 area, before trendline support 1.1650/30 and then the March high of 1.1495. The plan will be to allow the correction to develop towards these support levels and to wait for an appropriate setup to rebuy the EURUSD in anticipation of the uptrend resuming.

Keeping in mind that a sustained break above 1.2000/50 would indicate the EURUSD has commenced the next leg higher, towards the February 1.2555 high.

Time out for the EURUSD

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 24th of August 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: EUR DXY USD

Latest market news

View more
Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
Today 03:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast :SPX struggles after personal spending jumps
Today 02:14 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:38 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Stock markets starting to look a little overstretched – correction looming?
Yesterday 03:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after Q4 GDP growth, Tesla falls
Yesterday 01:48 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

EUR/AUD traders eyeing a bounce or break from 200-day moving average
By:
David Scutt
January 22, 2024 04:19 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/AUD looking toppy following Australia’s jobs report
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 18, 2024 04:46 AM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      Gold grinds higher ahead of key inflation reports
      By:
      David Scutt
      August 31, 2023 02:19 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD: upside potential as economic expectations converge
        By:
        David Scutt
        August 29, 2023 03:35 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.