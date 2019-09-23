Thomas Cook fallout travel and insurance firms in the front line

This weekend’s demise of Thomas Cook has rearranged the top of the FTSE losers and gainers table this morning and the score is as follows: travel firms score, insurance lose

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 23, 2019 3:22 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
This weekend’s demise of Thomas Cook has rearranged the top of the FTSE losers and gainers table this morning and the score is as follows: travel firms score, insurance lose.

The tour group went into compulsory liquidation over the weekend after last ditch rescue talks failed, cancelling all of its flight and hotel bookings. In a larger scale replay of the collapse of Monarch airlines a few years ago thousands of travellers were left stranded, leaving the UK Civil Aviation Authority to repatriate some 150,000 passengers. Insurance firms are already reeling from the bill that could potentially head their way with RSA Insurance, Prudential and high street banks all trading lower. 

Travel group TUI spiked 8% assuming that it will pick up a large portion of Thomas Cook’s holiday traffic in the future. 

Pound slides, but from a better position than last week

Boris Johnson is heading for New York where he will meet Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron and Donald Tusk on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to try and move the currently deadlocked Brexit negotiations forward. It would be an overstatement to say that currency traders are cautiously optimistic about potential results given that the pound is down 0.4% this morning but still ,sterling is trading at a higher level against the dollar than throughout most of last week. The pound’s upward move against the euro is less convincing, up 0.07%, with the common currency losing ground following the ECB’s comments attributing the decline in the euro-zone’s industrial production to domestic factors.

Please note these products may not be available to trade in all regions.

Related tags: Forex GBP Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Price Maintains a Neutral Bias After the NFP Release
Today 08:00 PM
U.S. Dollar Price Action Setups into CPI Week
Today 07:26 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Bulls Emerge
Today 05:35 PM
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
Today 05:00 PM
GBP/USD Vulnerable amid Failure to Close Above 50-Day SMA
Today 04:15 PM
Gold forecast: Can the XAU/USD rally continue?
Today 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 05:00 PM
    USD/CAD: Jobs Data Collision Could Cement Loonie’s Reversal
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 04:51 AM
      adp_04
      USD/CAD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD: Key levels heading into NFP
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Today 04:39 AM
        US_flag_map_eye
        USD/JPY selloff inflicts heavy technical damage ahead of key US jobs data
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 11:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.