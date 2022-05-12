Things go from bad to worse for risk

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 12, 2022 6:35 PM
19 views
Close-up of market chart
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Sentiment continued to deteriorate on Wednesday on the back of a stronger US CPI print, which caused the dollar to climb higher and led to another slump on Wall Street. Thing didn’t improve at all during the Asian and early European hours, where indices fell further. The FTSE and pound were weighed down further by industrial production and business investment contributed to further a fall in monthly GDP already hurt by a surprise in drop in retail sales we saw a couple of weeks ago. Bitcoin slumped to $26K as the crypto carnage continued for yet another day. Even the Japanese yen found some haven flows, after it had fallen to repeated multi-decade lows in recent trade.

We all know what is the root cause of all this, but don’t forget that sentiment plays a big part. Right now, confidence is shaken among market participants and people are in no mood to take on risk. So, even when we see periods of relative calm, it doesn’t last very long.

UK likely heading for a recession

As far as the UK market is concerned, a lot of the weakness we are seeing is because of the global macro situation, with inflation and rate hikes weighing heavily on sentiment. Domestically, things don’t look very good either.

Following news of a 0.1% negative growth in March and other data suggesting the economy has stagnated, there is a very good chance output will drop in the second quarter. It is worth to point out there is an extra bank holiday scheduled for this June, which should further disrupt economic output already impacted by ongoing consumer spending squeeze as a result of soaring energy costs and inflation.

With growth outlook being far from encouraging, the Bank of England may well end its hiking cycle earlier than expected, which is precisely what the pound traders must be thinking given the sharp falls of later. So far, the BoE has hiked rates 4 times and the market was previously pricing in another 5. But the way things are going, I would be surprised if we get more than 3 hikes of 25 basis each, before hiking is paused.

FTSE breaking down

It is worth watching the FTSE closely here, because so far, the UK stocks have held their own relatively well, meaning there’s scope for downside risks given the losses globally. At the time of writing, the FTSE was just over 2.7% lower year-to-date, which contrasts sharply with the falls witnessed on Wall Street and elsewhere.

However, the FTSE failed to hold its breakout above the 200-day moving average this week, which is far from an encouraging sign. The failure means the bulls will probably not try to attempt to buy short-term dips until at least when the index becomes quite oversold or when sentiment towards global equities turn positive again. Either way, this is unlikely to happen in the near-term outlook, meaning, the FTSE is likely headed lower from here.

220512 FTSE CI

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    • Open an account in the UK
    • Open an account in Australia
    • Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: FTSE Wall Street RIsk

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 rallies after turbulent week in hopes of good inflation data
Today 06:36 PM
S&P 500 analysis: AAPL, TSLA breakdown puts techs into focus
Today 05:36 PM
Outlook for the Brazilian Real and the real economy
Today 03:11 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Poisoned Apple Earnings Drag NDX Down to 15,250
Today 02:57 PM
Dollar analysis: GBP/USD traders eye US CPI – Currency Pair of the Week
Today 12:00 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 7, 2023
Today 11:55 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE articles

Research
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Analysis: European open – 7th August 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 04:18 AM
    GBP/USD implied vol spikes ahead of BOE, WTI bears trapped? European open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    August 3, 2023 05:36 AM
      Market chart
      GBP/USD and EUR/USD in focus for UK and euro CPI reports
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 19, 2023 04:25 AM
        Research
        Gold, FTSE 100 Analysis: European open – 18th July 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 18, 2023 05:28 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.