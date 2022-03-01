These oil and gas stocks are on fire

The SPDR XOP ETF rose to its highest level since May 2019 yesterday which takes its total rise from the 2021 low to a near 300% rally. Whilst all of the top 10 stocks within the sector also rallied on the day, some look more appealing than others for potential setups on the daily chart. So, alongside the daily XOP chart, we analyse Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Continental Resources (CLR), ConocoPhillips (COP) and Exxon Mobile (XOM).

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps: