The Week at a Glance: UK jobs, inflation and rates in focus

Next week will bring clues on whether UK earnings could soon rise with inflation, strengthening the Bank of England’s resolve to raise rates. A clutch of high-profile retailers will also release updates that may underscore a continuing drag from inflation.

UK Consumer Price Index - 20th March 2018 - 9.30 am GMT

UK Unemployment - 21st March 2018 - 9.30 am GMT

BoE Interest Rate Decision - 22nd March 2018 - 12.00 pm GMT

Inflation still expected to play ball

After inflation unexpectedly stayed close to a six-year high in January, economists continue to expect it to slip, although not much. Consensus forecasts point to a fall to 2.8% year-on-year in February. If seen, that could add further pressure to the pound, which has struggled to hold its milestone of $1.40 since trading above that price early in the year. Sterling even continued to fade after the Bank of England surprised last month by saying rates would need to rise sooner and a little more than previously expected. May is deemed the likeliest month for a 0.25% hike. There are signs that the inflation spike caused by sterling’s Brexit vote collapse has peaked, but the BoE also highlighted indications that earnings growth could soon accelerate.

Chance of a pay rise

Policymakers would possibly need to see a surprisingly fast slide of inflation and a relapse of long-stagnant earnings growth to reconsider their plan to raise rates in coming months. Headline three-month pay growth was unchanged at 2.5% in February, as expected. Excluding bonuses, pay rose 2.5% year-to-year in December compared to 2.4% expected, and advanced 2.8% including bonuses. Average weekly earnings excluding bonuses are expected to have risen 2.6% year-on-year in the three months to January, and also by 2.6% in January alone.

Eyes on the “conventional horizon”

Either way, no forecasters expect the BoE to change policy on Thursday. The first watch will be on the monetary policy committee’s vote count. After a 9-0 vote to hold rates in February, there has been speculation of a change. This follows a couple of noted MPC doves giving media interviews suggesting they might change their minds. The MPC’s statement will also be scrutinised after policymakers said last time they wanted to return inflation to a 2% target over “a more conventional horizon”, meaning two years rather than the three previously mentioned. The market will read any further mentions of that ‘horizon’ as a clear signal on the chances of a hike in the near term. Significant deterioration of prospects that Prime Minister Theresa May’s government can secure a transition deal with the EU could also play a part in staying the BoE’s hand. The market will therefore be alert to any mentions of Brexit.

Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision – 21st March 2018 - 6.00pm GMT

That the Federal Reserve will raise the Fed funds target rate by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday could not be more baked in. What’s less certain is whether new chair Jerome Powell and fellow Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policymakers will be minded to ratchet up the pace of tightening faster than they have hitherto said is necessary. Probabilities were thought to be tiling higher as signs of quickening wage growth that could finally rekindle higher inflation made an appearance in January jobs data. However those signs have since faded and the most recent consumer inflation data showed little acceleration. Even so, Powell—in his first testimony to U.S. lawmakers last month–and others policymakers have suggested the central bank could get ahead of the curve. Further upgrades of Fed economic assessments will be interpreted by the market as increasing the chances of a fourth interest rate rise this year, one more than the central bank has planned so far.

Ocado Group Plc. Q1 2018 Trading Statement – 20th March 2018 – 7.00 am GMT

Ocado is Britain’s best-performing grocery stock, rising 131% over a year, including 50% so far in 2018. Clearly, buyers have not been particularly bothered by overseas expansion eating into profits. The group finally came good on a pledge to sign another technology deal last year, albeit 18 months later than it said it would. It further repaired its credibility by announcing a third such partnership in January. These recent deals will not be so material for core earnings due to start-up costs, and the group itself forecasts profits will fall to £4.7m this year from £12.1m in the year before. In any case, with the group’s market value sitting at a rich 42 times earnings expected over the next 12 months, the stock is unlikely to be spared a spanking if average orders per week falter again. After rising 16% on the year in Q3 order growth slipped to 11.1% in Q4.

Kingfisher Plc. Full-Year 2017 Earnings – 21st March 2018 – 7.00 am GMT

Shares in Europe’s largest DIY retailer have recouped a 23 percentage point loss suffered last summer in the wake of investor nerves on its five-year savings plan. The group aims to save £500m per annum by 2021, though there is an £800m cost. Visibility on risks to the group successfully meeting its endpoint remains low. UK inflation and stagnant pay growth threaten to crimp demand, whilst profits in the group’s second-largest market, France, show signs of structural decline. Group core profits are forecast to be £981m according to a consensus compiled by Thomson Reuters, down 2.1% on the year before. Underlying sales growth in the final quarter is forecast to be a tiny 0.4%. If the group fails to achieve even these undemanding expectations, investors will make their displeasure felt again.

Next Plc. Full-Year 2017 Earnings – 23rd March 2018 – 7.00 am GMT

Next pre-tax profits are expected to be £724m, down about 8% on the year, though sales trends, particularly online sales, are likely to be a more important share price catalyst for Britain’s second-largest clothing retailer. Like-for-like sales are forecast to fall 9.2% over the year although the group recently lifted guidance on full-price sales to 0.3% having previously expected a 0.3% fall. Investors expect the group to report an 8.6% underlying sales fall in Q4. Next’s fortunes are inordinately tied to the British weather, so a winter that arrived a few months late and with far greater severity than usual may have had the wrong kind of seasonal effect on recent trading. One bright spot that has weathered challenges of late has been online sales. These saw double-digit growth in 2017 and accelerated in November and December.