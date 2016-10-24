the week ahead for sp 500 dax 24 oct to 28 oct maintain bullish bias 2679752016

S&P 500 – Still holding above support  with potential upside trigger at 2150 (Click to enlarge charts) Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks) Intermediate support: […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 24, 2016 2:39 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P 500 – Still holding above support  with potential upside trigger at 2150

sp500-daily_21-oct-2016

sp500-4-hour_21-oct-2016

u-s-tnote-10-yield_21-oct-2016

ndx-outperformance-against-spx_21-oct-2016(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 2133

Pivot (key support): 2124

Resistances: 2150 (upside trigger), 2174/80 & 2194

Next support: 2110/100 (downside trigger) & 1990

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to hold above the 2110/100 significant pull-back support (see daily chart) but it remains below the 2150 medium-term upside trigger. Please click here to recap our previous weekly technical outlook.

On the positive side, recent price actions has shaped a series of “higher lows” with an ascending trendline support acting as a floor at 2133 (see 4 hour chart).  In addition, the 10-year U.S. Treasury (T-Note) yield is still below the key long-term pivotal resistance of 1.98 (refer to the 3rd chart) which indicates that liquidity conditions have not contracted severely which is positive for equities.

Also, the “growth oriented” benchmark Nasdaq 100 has continued to outperform against the S&P 500 since 22 August 2016 (refer to the 4th chart) and this week’s Q3 earnings announcements will be centred on several big technology firms such as (Apple-26 Oct) and (Alphabet/Google & Amazon-27 Oct). Therefore, if these big tech firms are able to beat their respective earnings expectations, it is likely to create the catalyst for the S&P 500 to break above the 2150 level.

We are maintaining our bullish bias for the S&P 500 with a tightened medium-term pivotal support at 2124 and a break above 2150 is likely to open up scope for a further potential up move towards 2174/80 before a retest on the current all-time high at 2194.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 2124 may invalidate the bullish bias to see a choppy decline towards the 2110/2100 significant pull-back support.

DAX- Bullish breakout from “Expanding Wedge” range top

dax-daily_21-oct-2016

dax-4-hour_21-oct-2016(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 10700/660

Pivot (key support): 10450

Resistances: 10990 & 11190

Next supports: 10230 (downside trigger) & 9760

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has shaped the expected bullish breakout from the 2-months plus of sideways configuration (“Expanding Wedge”) in place since 15 August 2016 as it has a daily and weekly close above 10700 (the “Expanding Wedge” top). Please click on these links, here & here to recap on how we have anticipated this bullish breakout.

Technical elements remain positive for both Elliot Wave/fractal analyses and momentum indicators. The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator has continued to inch upwards after its pre-signal bullish breakout from its trendline resistance (occurred before the Index’s price action bullish breakout from the Expanding Wedge).

Therefore, as long as the tightened 10450 medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential further upside movement to target 10990 follow by 11190.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 10450 may invalidate the preferred bullish bias to see a choppy decline to retest the significant range support at 10230. Only a clear break below 10230 (daily close) is likely to trigger a deeper decline towards the next support at 9760.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro & eSignal

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.