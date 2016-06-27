S&P 500 – Potential push up (“relief rally”) cannot be rule out

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 2005/1995

Resistances: 2057 & 2084

Next support: 1947/30

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Potential push up above 2005/1995. Last week, the U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has tested the medium-term pivotal resistance at 2110/21 (printed a high of 2127 on early Asian session,24June) in the run-up before the results of the U.K.’s EU referendum. Thereafter it had tumbled and hit the expected medium-term downside target/support at 2036 (printed a low of 2007 on last Friday, 24 June). Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy. New key technical elements as follow:

The Index is now coming close to the 2005/1995 support which is defined by a confluence of elements (the former swing highs of 27 August & 17 September 2015 that has been tested thrice and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 11 February 2016 high to last Friday, 24 June Asian session high of 2127).

The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator is now coming close to its oversold region which suggests limited potential downside for the Index as downside momentum is getting “overstretched”.

In terms of implied volatility, the VIX futures has now reached its “Fear Zone” of 26.40/28.50 where the S&P 500 has managed to shape a recovery in past five occasions from supports since the late May 2012 low (depicted in dotted blue) This observation represents a potential rebound around this juncture (see last chart).

Based on the longer-term (weekly) chart, the upper boundary of the bullish ascending channel in place since the March 2009 primary low is now acting as a support at 1947/30 which also confluences with the neckline support of “Double Bottom” breakout on 25 February 2016 & the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 11 February 2016 low to last Friday, 24 June high of 2127).

Therefore based on the latest technical elements, we cannot rule out the possibility of a “relief rebound” for the Index at this juncture. As long as the 2005/1995 medium-term pivotal support is not broken, the Index may see a push up to target the resistances of 2057 and 2084 (close to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from the 09 March 2016 “bull trap” high of 2121 to last week low of 2007.

However, a break below the 2005/1995 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the preferred push up scenario for a deeper decline towards the long-term ascending channel’s support of 1947/30.

Nikkei 225 – Potential last push down below 15865 resistance

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 15865

Supports: 14780/600 & 13900 (long-term key support)

Next resistances: 16670 & 17240

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Maintain bearish bias but cautious as Index is approaching its long-term key support with USD/JPY has already met its long-term key support of 101.25/100.70 last Friday, 24 June (more details below).

Last week, the Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has challenged the 16300 medium-term pivotal resistance (printed a high of 16668 in the early Asian hours of 24 June) in the run-up before the results of the U.K’s EU referendum are announced. Even though the Index has broken above the 16300 pivotal resistance on 23 June, we have warned in our daily short-term technical outlook/strategy write-up to be cautious on this push up across global stock indices because of the sudden and swift herding behaviour of market participants that have gyrated towards the “risk on” theme play (over skewed to the upside).

Our bearish expectation plays out well which is also reinforced by the vote for Brexit that caused the Japan 225 to tumbled swiftly towards the upper limit of the medium-term target/support of 14820/780 (printed a low of 14835 on last Friday, 24 June).Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy. New key technical elements as follow:

The Index is now coming close to its 12 February 2016 major swing low area of 14780/600 which also confluences with the lower boundary of a medium-term descending channel in place since 25 April 2016 high.

The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator has traced out an impending bullish divergence signal at its oversold region which suggests that the current downside momentum of price action is waning.

Based on intermarket analysis, the USD/JPY has a strong direct correlation with the Nikkei 225. The expected decline seen in the USD/JPY has already met its key long-term support zone of 101.25/100.70 on last Friday, 24 June (a typical flight to safe haven currencies due to the “shock” caused by the vote for Brexit) (refer to this link Due to the potential limited downside (more upside risks) for USD/JPY at this juncture, any further expected downside on the Nikkei 225 is likely to be muted but we cannot rule out a possible final downleg (around 7% to 12%) for the Nikkei 225 before a potential significant recovery occurs due to the lead and lag effect on the correlation between USD/JPY and Nikkei 225.

Due to the potential limited downside (more upside risks) for USD/JPY at this juncture, any further expected downside on the Nikkei 225 is likely to be muted but we cannot rule out a possible final downleg (around 7% to 12%) for the Nikkei 225 before a potential significant recovery occurs due to the lead and lag effect on the correlation between USD/JPY and Nikkei 225. The medium-term pivotal resistance now stands at 15865 which is defined by the former minor swing low area of 30 April 2016 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 31 May 2016 high of 17258 to last week low of 14835.

The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has started to turn up from its oversold region and still has room to manoeuvre to the upside before reaching an extreme overbought level. These observations suggest a further potential push up in price action.

Therefore, the Index may now see a short-term push up towards the 15865 medium-term pivotal resistance before it shaped the potential final downleg towards the 14780/600 support with a maximum limit set at the key long-term support of 13900.

However, a clearance (daily close) above the 15865 medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone to see a further corrective push up to test the upper boundary of the medium-term descending channel at 16670.

Hang Seng Index – Potential rebound within “Triangle range”

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 19880

Pivot (key support): 19560

Resistances: 20550 & 21170

Next support: 18200/18060

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Turn bullish for a potential rebound within range. Similar with the Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures), the Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has challenged the 20820/21050 medium-term pivotal resistance (printed a high of 21170 on the 23 June, eve of the U.K.’s EU referendum) before it tumbled and almost hit the expected medium-term downside target/support at 19560 (printed a low of 19641 on 24 June).

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy. New key technical elements as follow:

From its 21 April 2016 swing high area of 21650, the Index has appeared to be evolving within a “Triangle range” sideways configuration. Since last Friday. 24 June low of 19641, it is now staging a rebound from the lower boundary (support) of the “Triangle range” at 19880.

The upper boundary (resistance) of the “Triangle range” now stands at 21170 which also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster.

The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator is now right above an ascending trendline in place since 20 January 2016 which suggests limited potential downside momentum of price action.

The medium-term pivotal support rests at 19560 which is defined by the minor swing low of 19 May 2016 (tested twice by prior swing highs) and close to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 11 February 2016 low to the recent high of 21 April 2016.

Therefore, current technical elements suggest limited potential downside after last Friday, 24 Friday plunge reinforced by the vote for Brexit. As long as the 19560 medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a further rebound towards the “Triangle range” top at 21170.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 19560 medium-term pivotal support may invalidated the preferred rebound scenario for a deeper slide to retest the 11 February 2016 swing low area at 18200/18060.

FTSE China A50 – Potential rebound above 9560 towards key range top

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 9056

Resistances: 9550 & 9700

Next support: 8630/560

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Turn bullish for potential rebound within multi-month range configuration since March 2016. Last week, the China A50 has continued to push lower amid the bloodbath seen across other stock indices to hit the first expected medium-term downside target at 9180/080 (printed a low of 8994 on 24 June).

Despite the shock waves seen across all risk assets reinforced by the vote for Brexit, the China stock market has managed to outperform the rest of the world as it major benchmark stock indices; (the Shanghai Composite and China A50) has only declined by less than 2%. The main reason is because its stock market is not yet fully accessible to foreign capital flows. New key elements as follow:

The medium-term pivotal support now rests at 9056 which is defined by a confluence of elements (the ascending trendline in place after last year’s summer horrendous decline of 46% that formed a major swing low on 24 August 2016, recent minor swing lows area of 11 March/31 March 2016 and a Fibonacci cluster).

The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator is now right at its ascending trendline support which suggests limited downside momentum of price action.

The key medium-term resistance stands at 9700 which is defined by the multi-month range top in place since late March 2016 and the 200-day Moving Average.

Therefore as long as the 9056 medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a potential rebound towards 9550 before the range top at 9700.

On the flipside, a break (daily close) below the 9056 medium-term pivotal support may negate the preferred bullish tone for a deeper slide to retest the major February 2016 swing lows area of 8630/530.

DAX – Potential push up towards “Expanding Wedge” range top

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 9120

Resistances: 9780 & 10180

Next support: 8696/580

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Turn bullish for a potential rebound towards “Expanding Wedge” range top. Last week, the German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has tumbled as expected and almost hit the expected medium-term downside target of 9120/9080 (printed a low of 9161 on 24 June) reinforced by the referendum vote for Brexit. New key elements as follow:

Since its 21 April 2016 high of 10527, the Index is appearing to be evolving within an “Expanding Wedge” range configuration (depicted in dotted purple). Technically speaking, an “Expanding Wedge” range formation is characterised by high volatile price movement as market participants react to events/news flows based on initial expectations in an uncertain environment which we are in right now; post Brexit. However on the positive side, an Expanding Wedge” that appears at the end of a pronounced down movement (depth and duration) is a sign of capitulation where a potential major bottom is being formed. Current price action of the German 30 Index suggest such positive scenario as it has shaped close to 13 months of down move moment from its 12 April 2015 high and retraced at least 38.2% of the multi-year rally from the March 2009 primary low to hit the recent February 2016 lows of 8696.

(depicted in dotted purple). Technically speaking, an “Expanding Wedge” range formation is characterised by high volatile price movement as market participants react to events/news flows based on initial expectations in an uncertain environment which we are in right now; post Brexit. German 30 Index suggest such positive scenario as it has shaped close to 13 months of down move moment from its 12 April 2015 high and retraced at least 38.2% of the multi-year rally from the March 2009 primary low to hit the recent February 2016 lows of 8696. Last Friday swift down move has led the Index to hit the current lower limit of the “Expanding Wedge” which is close to a minor 24 February 2016 swing low of 9120 and also the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from February 2016 low of 8696.

The upper limit of the “Expanding Wedge” now stands at 10180 which is also the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from the start of the “Expanding Wedge” at 21 April 2016 high to last Friday low of 9161.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principle and fractal analysis, the an “Expanding Wedge” typically ends with a five waves movement and current price action has traced out three waves labelled as (1/, 2/ & 3/) and current price action is likely undergoing the push up to complete wave 4/ (upper limit of the Expanding Wedge) before another down move occurs to complete wave 5/ (potential end of the Expanding Wedge). These observations implies that the Index may still see a potential downleg (wave 5/) in the coming weeks to retest at least last Friday, 24 June low at 9161 before a potential significant recovery occurs (see 4 hour chart).

Therefore as long as the 9120 medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index may see a potential push towards the intermediate resistance of 9780 before targeting the “Expanding Wedge” range top at 10180.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 9120 medium-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the preferred range rebound scenario for a further drop to retest the 12 Febreurayr 2016 swing low area at 8696/580.

