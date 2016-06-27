the week ahead for major stock indices 27 june to 01 july 2016 post brexit 2667892016
S&P 500 – Potential push up (“relief rally”) cannot be rule out (Click to enlarge charts) Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks) Pivot (key support): […]
Pivot (key support): 2005/1995
Resistances: 2057 & 2084
Next support: 1947/30
Potential push up above 2005/1995. Last week, the U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has tested the medium-term pivotal resistance at 2110/21 (printed a high of 2127 on early Asian session,24June) in the run-up before the results of the U.K.’s EU referendum. Thereafter it had tumbled and hit the expected medium-term downside target/support at 2036 (printed a low of 2007 on last Friday, 24 June). Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy. New key technical elements as follow:
Therefore based on the latest technical elements, we cannot rule out the possibility of a “relief rebound” for the Index at this juncture. As long as the 2005/1995 medium-term pivotal support is not broken, the Index may see a push up to target the resistances of 2057 and 2084 (close to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from the 09 March 2016 “bull trap” high of 2121 to last week low of 2007.
However, a break below the 2005/1995 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the preferred push up scenario for a deeper decline towards the long-term ascending channel’s support of 1947/30.
Pivot (key resistance): 15865
Supports: 14780/600 & 13900 (long-term key support)
Next resistances: 16670 & 17240
Maintain bearish bias but cautious as Index is approaching its long-term key support with USD/JPY has already met its long-term key support of 101.25/100.70 last Friday, 24 June (more details below).
Last week, the Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has challenged the 16300 medium-term pivotal resistance (printed a high of 16668 in the early Asian hours of 24 June) in the run-up before the results of the U.K’s EU referendum are announced. Even though the Index has broken above the 16300 pivotal resistance on 23 June, we have warned in our daily short-term technical outlook/strategy write-up to be cautious on this push up across global stock indices because of the sudden and swift herding behaviour of market participants that have gyrated towards the “risk on” theme play (over skewed to the upside).
Our bearish expectation plays out well which is also reinforced by the vote for Brexit that caused the Japan 225 to tumbled swiftly towards the upper limit of the medium-term target/support of 14820/780 (printed a low of 14835 on last Friday, 24 June).Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy. New key technical elements as follow:
Therefore, the Index may now see a short-term push up towards the 15865 medium-term pivotal resistance before it shaped the potential final downleg towards the 14780/600 support with a maximum limit set at the key long-term support of 13900.
However, a clearance (daily close) above the 15865 medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone to see a further corrective push up to test the upper boundary of the medium-term descending channel at 16670.
Intermediate support: 19880
Pivot (key support): 19560
Resistances: 20550 & 21170
Next support: 18200/18060
Turn bullish for a potential rebound within range. Similar with the Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures), the Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has challenged the 20820/21050 medium-term pivotal resistance (printed a high of 21170 on the 23 June, eve of the U.K.’s EU referendum) before it tumbled and almost hit the expected medium-term downside target/support at 19560 (printed a low of 19641 on 24 June).
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy. New key technical elements as follow:
Therefore, current technical elements suggest limited potential downside after last Friday, 24 Friday plunge reinforced by the vote for Brexit. As long as the 19560 medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a further rebound towards the “Triangle range” top at 21170.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 19560 medium-term pivotal support may invalidated the preferred rebound scenario for a deeper slide to retest the 11 February 2016 swing low area at 18200/18060.
Pivot (key support): 9056
Resistances: 9550 & 9700
Next support: 8630/560
Turn bullish for potential rebound within multi-month range configuration since March 2016. Last week, the China A50 has continued to push lower amid the bloodbath seen across other stock indices to hit the first expected medium-term downside target at 9180/080 (printed a low of 8994 on 24 June).
Despite the shock waves seen across all risk assets reinforced by the vote for Brexit, the China stock market has managed to outperform the rest of the world as it major benchmark stock indices; (the Shanghai Composite and China A50) has only declined by less than 2%. The main reason is because its stock market is not yet fully accessible to foreign capital flows. New key elements as follow:
Therefore as long as the 9056 medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a potential rebound towards 9550 before the range top at 9700.
On the flipside, a break (daily close) below the 9056 medium-term pivotal support may negate the preferred bullish tone for a deeper slide to retest the major February 2016 swing lows area of 8630/530.
Pivot (key support): 9120
Resistances: 9780 & 10180
Next support: 8696/580
Turn bullish for a potential rebound towards “Expanding Wedge” range top. Last week, the German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has tumbled as expected and almost hit the expected medium-term downside target of 9120/9080 (printed a low of 9161 on 24 June) reinforced by the referendum vote for Brexit. New key elements as follow:
Therefore as long as the 9120 medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index may see a potential push towards the intermediate resistance of 9780 before targeting the “Expanding Wedge” range top at 10180.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 9120 medium-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the preferred range rebound scenario for a further drop to retest the 12 Febreurayr 2016 swing low area at 8696/580.
