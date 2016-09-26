S&P 500 – Rebounded strongly from key pull-back support, eyeing a new record high

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 2157

Pivot (key support): 2135

Resistances: 2194/2205 & 2220

Next supports: 2110/100 (downside trigger) & 1991

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to surge upwards from our predefined 2110/2100 medium-term inflection zone and broke above the 2164 intermediate resistance. Please click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy. Key elements are as follow:

The rally seen in the U.S. stock market has been led by the “growth oriented/high beta” benchmark Nasdaq 100 Index made a new all-time high of 4895 and outperformed the S&P 500. The Nasdaq 100 recorded a rally of 5.13% from 12 September 2016 low versus a gain of 2.87% seen in the S&P 500. These observation indicate a return of risk appetite where the S&P 500 (laggard) is likely to follow suit and potentially make a new all-time high as well (please click here

The daily (medium) RSI oscillator has broken above its former descending trendline resistance in place since mid-July 2016 (depicted in dotted green) and 50% level. These observations indicate a bullish pre-signal and a revival in medium-term upside momentum that supports a potential continuation of upward price movement for the Index.

The intermediate resistance zone stands at 2194 (range top and current all-time high)/2205 follow by 2220 (Fibonacci projection cluster).

The intermediate support rests at 2157 (former neckline resistance area of the mini “Double Bottom” bullish breakout) (see 4 hour chart).

The medium-term pivotal support will be now at 2135 which is defined by the ascending trendline support (depicted in green) in place since the 12 September 2016 medium-term swing low of 2108 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 12 September 2016 low to last week high of 2180 (see 4 chart).

The 4 hour (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme oversold level which suggests that the current pull-back from last Thursday, 22 September high of 2180 is coming to a potential end where the Index is likely to resume its upward movement.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the ongoing price movement from 12 September 2016 low of 2108 has started to turn more impulsive and the Index is likely to be undergoing a primary degree bullish impulsive wave structure to complete the potential wave (5) of V of the “melt-up” phase. Current upward price action/structure is likely to be the intermediate degree bullish wave 3/ in place since the minor swing low of 2115 printed on 15 September 2016. Potential end target of the wave 3/ is at 2220/2225 (see 4 hour chart).

From a cross asset class perspective, we have emphasised earlier that the movement of global equities are now highly dependent of sovereign bond yields, (yields up, bond prices goes down in line with the equities). Within our expectations, the benchmark U.S. Treasury Note (TNote) 10 year yield has managed to cap below the key long-term pivotal resistance of 1.98 and shaped a weekly negative candlestick pattern called “Bearish Evening Star” right at the intermediate pull-back resistance of 1.08. These observations suggest that the TNote 10 year yield is likely to continue its downward drift towards 1.085 to complete the final downleg phase within a bullish “descending wedge” formation. Therefore, the perceived “loose” liquidity conditions are being “well managed” by the guidance from the latest monetary policies from the Fed and Bank of Japan which supports further potential upward movement in equities on a temporary basis (see last chart).

Therefore, as long as the 2135 tightened medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape another potential upleg towards 2194/2205 before targeting 2220.

However, a break below the 2135 medium-term pivotal support may invalidate the preferred direct rise scenario for a choppy decline to retest the key pull-back support zone of 2110/100. Only a clear break below 2100 (daily close) is likely to trigger a deeper decline towards the next support at 1991.

Nikkei 225 - 16340 remains the key medium-term pivotal support to watch

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 16550

Pivot (key support): 16340

Resistances: 17165 & 17500/700

Next support: 15830

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has managed to stage a rebound from the excess 16340 medium-term pivotal support and remained above it. Key elements as follow:

Price action has staged a bullish breakout from a former intermediate descending trendline (depicted in dotted pink) from 05 September 2016 minor swing high now turns pull-back support at 16550.

In conjunction, the daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator has staged a rebound from its key ascending trendline support that has corresponded with prior medium-term bullish reversal seen in price action of the Index (depicted by the blue boxes) and inched above the 50% level. These observations suggest a revival in medium-term upside momentum which supports a further potential upward movement in price action of the Index.

The intermediate resistance stands at 17165 which is the range top in place in place since 31 May 2016 high follow by the long-term key resistance zone of 17500/700 (neckline of the bullish “basing” formation, descending trendline in place since 21 June 2016 high and a Fibonacci cluster).

Medium-term pivotal support remains at 16340 for a potential further up move to retest the 17165 range top and a break above it is likely to add impetus for a further rally towards the 17500/700 key resistance zone.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 16340 medium-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the preferred recovery scenario for a deeper decline towards the next support at 15830 (former medium-term swing high areas of 30 June/04 July 2016 & close to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 24 June 2016 low to 02 September 2016 high).

Hang Seng Index – Medium-term uptrend remains intact above 23380/23000 support

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 23380

Pivot (key support): 23000

Resistances: 24500 & 25400

Next support: 21650/380

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) has surged upwards as expected and printed a weekly high of 24074 on last Thursday, 22 September as market participants reacted positively to the latest monetary policies from the Fed and Bank of Japan. Please click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy.

Thereafter, the Index has shaped a pull-back of 2.7% to print a current intraday low of 23405 on Monday, 26 September 2016 Asian session. The current magnitude of the pull-back is within the range of 3% to 5.5% seen in previous pull-back of the ongoing medium-term upward movement in place since 24 June 2016 low (Brexit).

No major changes in technical elements. Maintain bullish bias, as long as the 23000 medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape another potential upleg to target 24500 before 25400.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 23000 medium-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the preferred bullish scenario for a deeper decline towards the next support at 21650/380 (the pull-back support zone of the former “Triangle range” bullish breakout & close to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the current up move from 24 June 2016 low to 09 September 2016 high of 24406.

DAX – Further potential upside movement above 10520/380 support

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 10520

Pivot (key support): 10380

Resistances: 10780 & 10990/11050

Next supports: 10230 (downside trigger) & 9760

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has rebounded as expected just above the excess 10230 medium-term pivotal support and it rallied by 4.5% to print a high of 10707 on last Thursday, 22 September. Key elements as follow:

Last week price action is deemed as significantly positive as it reacted above the 10230 level which is defined by a confluence of elements (the pull-back support of the former long-term descending range from 12 April 2015 high, the medium-term ascending trendline support in place since 24 June 2016 low and a Fibonacci cluster).

In conjunction, the daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator has rebounded from a significant long-term ascending trendline support in place since late August 2015 and surpassed the 50% level. These observations suggest a revival of medium-term upside momentum which supports a further potential up move in price action of the Index.

Intermediate support now rests at 10520 which is defined by the former minor swing highs area of 13 September/20 September 2016 that has been broken above last week (see 4 hour chart).

Medium-term pivotal support will be now at 10380 which is the ascending trendlne in place since 24 June 2016 (Brexit) and close the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 16 September 2016 low of 10245 to last week high of 10707 (see 4 hour chart).

Intermediate resistance remains at 10780 which is the minor range top in place since 15 August 2016 swing high area. The medium-term resistance stands at the 10990/11050 zone which is defined a Fibonacci projection cluster (see daily & 4 hour charts).

Therefore as long as the 10380 medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential further recovery towards 10780 before 10990/11050 in the first step.

On the flipside, a break below the 10380 medium-term pivotal support may negate the preferred bullish tone to see a further slide to retest the 10230 (excess) level. On a clear break below 10380 (daily close) is likely to open up scope for a deeper decline towards the next support at 9760 (former medium-term swing high area of 30 June/04 July 2016 & 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the entire up move from 24 June 2016 low to 15 August 2016 high)

