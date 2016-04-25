Nikkei 225 – Potential bearish reaction below 17900

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 17900

Supports: 16720 & 16250

Next resistance: 18700

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures), together with the rest of the major stock indices have shrugged off the initial sell-off triggered by failed Doha talks on oil production freeze between OPEC and non- OPEC members. The Index has rallied past above the 16900 medium-term pivotal resistance and even the 14 March 2016 swing high at 17315.

Our preferred medium-term bearish scenario towards the 15680/480 support has been invalidated. We have stick to our principle of “Anticipate, Review and Adjust” when key technical levels have reached or taken out. As we continue to update on daily short-term outlook/strategy, we have turned bullish and based on the latest price action, the Index has met our expected target (resistance) at 17770 (printed a high of 17772 on last Friday, 25 Apr U.S. session). Please click on this link for a recap on our updated short-term technical outlook/strategy published last Friday.

Current price action is now right below a 17900 resistance defined by a confluence of elements. Firstly, it is the major swing high formed at end of January 2016 as seen on the weekly chart. Secondly, the weekly RSI oscillator is still below their resistances which that upside momentum of price action may start to stall at this juncture. Thirdly, the 17900 graphical swing high also coincides closely with a Fibonacci cluster (retracement + projection, see daily & 4 hour charts).

In addition, the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has tested its extreme overbought level and turned down which suggests that downside momentum has resurfaced at least in the short to medium-term.

The key medium-term supports are now at 16720 which is the pull-back line of the former range bullish breakout (in dotted green) follow by 16250 (minor swing low of 18 April 2016 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 08 April 2016 low to 23 April 2016 high).

As long as the 17900 medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may see a decline to test the 16720 support and a break below 16720 is likely to open up scope for a potential deeper slide to target the next support at 16250.

However, a clearance above the 17900 medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to turn the tables back to the bulls for another push up towards the long-term resistance at 18700 (the descending trendline in place since the multi-month downside movement started from August 2015 high).

Hang Seng Index – Potential final push up towards 21800/970 to complete bearish configuration

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 21800/970

Pivot (key resistance): 22300

Supports: 21240, 20600 & 19850

Next resistance: 23500

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

After the initial sell-off seen on last Monday, 18 April 2016 sparked by the failed Doha talks, the Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has managed to churn higher from its 21012 low to hit last week high of 21648 (a range of 636 points which is relatively low).

From its longer-term weekly chart, the Index has started to exhibit some positive signs as it has reintegrated back above the lower boundary of the former ascending range channel (in dotted blue) and the RSI oscillator is inching upwards and still has some room left before hitting its pull-back resistance.

However, price action does not move in a straight line trajectory as it tends to pull-back/pause in the short to medium-term to consolidate before resuming its longer-term movement. At this juncture, the Hong Kong 50 Index is showing signs of at least a pull-back in price action in the medium-term after a rally of close to 20% from the 11 February 2016 low.

On the 4 hour chart, the Index has started to evolve into an impending bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration in place since last Monday, 18 April 2016 low of 21012. The gradient of the trendline of the “Ascending Wedge” that linked the higher highs is lesser than the gradient of the trendline that linked the higher lows which indicates a slowdown in bullish pressure.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis and as long as the 21240 level holds, the Index may see a potential final push up to complete the final 5th wave of the “Ascending Wedge” with its potential end target at 21800/970 (upper boundary + Fibonacci projection cluster from various swing lows).

Thereafter, a potential pull-back is likely to occur to target at least the 20600 support as defined by a gap seen on 13 April 2016 and the pull-back support of the bullish breakout from the former trendline resistance from 23 October 2015 high (in dotted pink).

Only a break above the 22300 medium-term pivotal resistance (the 24 December 2015 swing high) may see a continuation of the countertrend corrective rally to towards the long-term resistance at 23500 (pull-back resistance from 02 October 2011 low that coincides closely the major swing high of 18 October 2015 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from April 2015 high to February 2016 low).

FTSE China A50 – Eyeing 9400 potential downside trigger

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 9840

Supports: 9400 & 9180/9080

Next resistances: 10310 & 11100

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE China A50 futures) has tumbled to most in the past seven weeks as it shed 3.8% within a single day on Wednesday, 20 April 2016 to hit our first medium-term downside target at 9400 (also the downside trigger/) to print a low of 9355 before it recovered and traded sideways. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy.

There is no clear fundamental news or catalyst that can be explained for last week single day steep fall but in terms of price action, this is a first sign of a “crack” after the bearish elements that we have highlighted in our last weekly technical strategy.

Firstly, in terms of fractal analysis, the Index has shaped a similar impending “Double Top” configuration but of a lower degree (in terms of depth and phase) with its neckline support at 9400.

Secondly, the rally seen from the 24 August 2015 low after the horrendous summer sell-off is being capped by the 200-day Moving Average which is coming close to the 9840 weekly pivotal resistance. In addition, the daily (medium-term) remains below its trendline resistance which suggests that upside momentum is still lacking for the Index to stage a further potential push up and shows room for downside potential to tests its trendline support.

Therefore as long as the 9840 weekly pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below the 9400 trigger level is likely to open up scope for deeper potential decline to target the 9180/9080 support zone (the swing low area of 11/15 March 2016 and the 50%/61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the last up move from 29 February 2016 low to 21 March 2016 high of 9885).

On the other hand, a clearance above the 9840 medium-term pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone to see a squeeze up towards the next resistance at 10310 (upper limit of the “risk zone”).

DAX – Mixed elements, neutral between 10630/880 and 10106

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Supports: 10106 & 9430

Resistances: 10630/880 & 11640

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has pierced above the 23 March 2016 range top which is also the 10130 medium-term pivotal resistance. Our preferred bearish scenario for a decline back to the range support of 9430 has been invalidated.

Technical elements are mixed at this juncture. On the positive side, the daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator is still being supported by its pull-back support and the 50% level. Secondly, it still has room for upside potential towards the upper boundary of the long-term descending channel in place since 12 April 2015 high at the 10630/800 zone which also confluences closely with a Fibonacci cluster (projection + retracement).

On the negative side, the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has traced out a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region which indicates that short to medium-term upside momentum of price action has started to wane.

Given such mixed elements, we prefer to adopt a neutral stance in our medium-term view (multi-week) between 10106 and 10680/880. Only a clear break below the 10106 pull-back support of the former 23 March 2016 range top bullish breakout is likely to reinstate the potential bearish tone to see a decline at least towards the 9430 range support.

S&P 500 – Potential bearish reaction below 2100/110

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 2100/110

Supports: 2065 & 2036

Next resistance: 2138

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to push higher above the 2081/83 medium-term pivotal resistance and reached the alternate target at 2100 (printed a high of 2110 before it ended the week at 2092).

Interestingly, the up move has managed to stall at the 2100 trendline resistance that has linked up the lower highs since the 17May 2015. In the previous past two occasions (as depicted by the shaded red boxes) on June/July 2015 and Nov/Dec 2015 respectively, price action has failed to make further advances above the similar trendline resistance and staged a sharp downside reversal.

As seen on the daily chart, the medium-term RSI oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal since 22 March 2016 and shows ample room for further potential downside before reaching the oversold region and pull-back support. These observations suggest that upside momentum of the rally from 11 February 2016 has started to wane.

In addition as seen on the daily chart of the cash S&P 500 (see the second chart), last week’s price action has started to show exhaustion signs it has formed a bearish “Evening Star” candlestick pattern right at the 2100 trendline resistance.

The medium-term supports rest at 2065 which is defined by the minor swing low area of 18 April 2016 that also coincides closely with the earlier congestion area (the pink boxes) of the former descending range from 07 April to 11 April 2016 follow by 2036 which is the swing low area of 8/12 April 2016 and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the whole up move from 11 February 2016 to last week high of 2111.

Given such bearish technical elements, we are expected at least a bearish reaction below the 2100/110 medium-term pivotal resistance towards 2065 before targeting 2036.

On the other, a clearance above the 2100/110 pivotal resistance is likely to shift the focus back to the bulls for a rally towards the 52-week/current all-time high at 2138.

Notable names for this week Q1 2016 earnings announcement as follow:

April 26 – Apple (AAPL), 3M (MMM), Barrick Gold (ABX), eBay (EBAY)

April 28 – Celgene (CELG), CME Group (CME)

April 29 – Exxon Mobil (XOM), Phillips 66 (PSX), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

