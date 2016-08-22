S&P 500 – Churning for potential new record high but cautious

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Supports: 2168, 2155 & 2110

Resistances: 2222 & 2258/68

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Turn neutral as bullish exhaustion signs have emergence (details as per highlighted below). Last week, the U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has traded within a range of just 1.15% abut managed to stage a push up and hit the lower limit of the expected medium-term first target/resistance of 2194 holding above the 2155 medium-term pivotal support. In addition, it has been evolving within a narrow range of below 1.7% for five consecutive weeks since 18 July 2016.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy. Current key elements as follow:

From the minor swing low area of 02 August 2016, the Index has started to evolve into a bearish chart formation called “Ascending Wedge” where the magnitude of its “higher swing highs” is lesser than the magnitude of its “higher swing lows”. These observations suggest that upside momentum of price action has started to wane even though new minor swing highs are being printed (see 4 hour chart).

(see 4 hour chart). A further evidence of the aforementioned slowdown in upside momentum can be seen in the bearish divergence signal being flashed out by the daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator even though it has continued to hold above its support and the 50% level (see daily chart).

From a contrary opinion perspective, the Index has rallied by close to 10% from the post Brexit low of 1991 seen on 27 June 2016 without any decline so far of more than 3%. In addition, the VIX futures has reached its “complacency zone” of 12.80/10.10 which implies that market participants optimistic view on the S&P 500 have reached an extreme (low implied volatility as indicated from SPX options) where a potential opposition movement (decline) looms (refer to the 4 th chart).

chart). Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the minor swing low of 03 August 2016 can considered to end of the intermediate term corrective wave 4/ and the recent up move is the final intermediate term 5 th wave, 5/ to complete a primary degree (higher time frame) bullish impulsive wave (3) that is in place since 27 June 2016 low (post Brexit). The potential final wave 5/ is broken down into smaller fractals that consists of minor degree wave structure that can be labelled as 1,2,3,4 and 5. In conjunction with chart formation, the wave 1 and 2 has been completed within the bearish “Ascending Wedge” formation with the recent wave 2 low at 2168 (before the release of the Fed minutes ). Therefore, the Index is likely to be undergoing the minor bullish impulsive wave 3 with potential end target at 2200 which confluences with the upper boundary (resistance) of the Ascending Wedge. On a side note, the 2200 level may not be the potential top of the Ascending Wedge as a typical bearish Ascending Wedge consists of 5 waves which implies that the Index may see two more up moves (minor wave 3 & wave 5) with the top of wave 5 not exceeding 2222 (the upper limit of the first medium-term target/resistance as per defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster) before a potential medium-term decline occurs.

Therefore based on the aforementioned elements, we have decided to turn neutral between 2168 and 2222 from a medium-term horizon (1 to 3 weeks) but bear in mind that the Index can still have a bullish bias towards 2200/2222 resistance zone in the short-term (1 to 3 days – refer to our daily outlook/strategy) as the bearish “Ascending Wedge” has yet to be completed.

Only a break below the 2168 support is likely to see a bearish breakdown from the Ascending Wedge and trigger the start of the potential medium-term decline/correction towards 2155 in the first step with a maximum limit set at the 2110 significant support.

Nikkei 225 – Potential corrective decline below 16740/940 resistance

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 16740

Pivot (key resistance): 16940

Supports: 16350/300 & 16000/15900

Next resistance: 17700

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Turn bearish for a potential medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) corrective decline. The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has broken below our tightened medium-term pivotal support at 16600 which has invalidated the preferred direct rise scenario.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy. Current key elements as follow:

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the Index may have completed an impulsive bullish wave structure/cycle of a primary degree wave (1) in place since 24 June 2016 low that consists of a set of intermediate degree (lower time frame) 5 waves labelled as 1/, 2/, 3/, 4/ and 5/. The potential top of the bullish primary degree wave (1) stands at 16940 which is defined by 1 time of the distance of wave 1/ projected from the low of wave4/ (see 4 hour chart). Therefore, the current decline of the Index is considered to be part of a primary degree bearish corrective wave (2) that consists of a/, b/ and c/ intermediate degree (lower time frame). On a side note, we are not ultra-bearish at this juncture as we do not expect the major support at 14835 to be broken.

The duration of the aforementioned potential primary degree bearish corrective wave (2) can last for around another week as the current down move from last Monday, 15 August high of 16944 is likely to be only an intermediate degree (lower time frame) wave a/ of the primary degree bearish corrective wave (2). The potential end target of wave a/ rests at 16350/300 zone based on a measurement derived from a Fibonacci cluster (0.618 retracement from 04 August 2016 low + 1.00 projection from 15 August 2016 high) that also confluences with the former minor swing low area of 29 July 2016 and the recent minor swing high area of 05 August 2016.

based on a measurement derived from a Fibonacci cluster (0.618 retracement from 04 August 2016 low + 1.00 projection from 15 August 2016 high) that also confluences with the former minor swing low area of 29 July 2016 and the recent minor swing high area of 05 August 2016. Therefore after the completion of the aforementioned intermediate degree down move wave a/ at around 16350/300 support zone, the Index may see a potential relief rally (dead cat bounce) to complete the intermediate degree corrective up move wave b with resistance at 16740/940 before the intermediate degree down move wave c materialises to see a complete of the potential primary degree bearish corrective wave (2) low at around the significant support zone of 16000/15900 (see 4 hour chart).

The 16000/15900 support level derived from the Elliot Wave Principal/ fractal analysis also confluences with the lower boundary of a medium-term bullish ascending channel in place since 24 June 2016 low (Brexit) (see daily chart).

The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal and it is now breaking below its first support and 50% level with further room to manoeuvre to the downside before reaching its second support at the oversold region. These observations suggest the upside momentum of price action has started to wane and reinforces the aforementioned bearish bias Elliot Wave count/fractal analysis from a medium-term perspective (1 to 3 weeks).

Therefore, a potential medium-term top may be in place below 16740 for the Index. However, after a potential push down towards the 16350/300 intermediate support, the Index may see a potential relief rally (dead cat bounce) towards the intermediate resistance of 16740 with a maximum limit set at this week medium-term pivotal resistance of 16940. Thereafter, another potential downleg is likely to materialise to target the 16000/15900 significant support to complete the potential swing low of the corrective wave (2).

On the other hand, a clearance above 16940 is likely to invalidate the preferred corrective wave (2) bearish scenario to see the start of another bullish impulsive wave towards the significant resistance of 17700 in the first step (Fibonacci cluster, descending trendline resistance that has capped all prior advances since 21 June 2015 high & the major swing high area of 31 January 2016).

Hang Seng Index – Risk of a pull-back still prevails below 23500 risk level before new upleg

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 22740/560

Pivot (key support): 22200

Resistances: 23200/23500 & 24500

Next support: 21380

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Maintain bullish bias but risk of a minor pull-back at the 23200/500 zone. Last week, the Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) has managed to stage the expected push up and hit the lower limit of the risk zone at 23200 (printed a high of 23210 on Thursday, 18 August) before it pull-backed by 1.8% to print an intraday low of 22784 today, 22 August.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy. Current key elements remains the same as last week and right now, the 4 hour (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has just started to inch up from its oversold region which supports the initial push up view towards the 23200/500 risk zone.

Therefore, the Index may first see a push up towards the upper limit of the risk zone at 23500 before a potential pull-back/consolidation occurs towards the 22740/560 intermediate support zone with a maximum limit set at medium-term pivotal support of 22200. Thereafter, another potential upleg is likely to materialise to target the more significant resistance of 24500.

However, failure to hold above the 22200 medium-term pivotal support may invalidate the medium-term uptrend for a deeper pull-back towards the next support at 21380 (pull-back area of the former “Triangle range” bullish breakout and close to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the whole up move from 24 June 2016 low to last week high of 23210).

FTSE China A50 – Pull-backed towards medium-term support zone of 9780/700 for further potential upside

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 9780

Pivot (key support): 9700

Resistances: 10135 & 10500

Next supports: 9330 & 9130

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Maintain bullish bias above 9700/780 support. Last week, the China A50 has pull-backed as expected right below the 10135 intermediate resistance but held within the predefined support zone of 9850/9700 (printed a low of 9779).

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy. Current key elements as follow:

Current price action is now resting right above the former bullish breakout zone and the 200-day Moving Average at 9780/700 (see daily chart).

In conjunction, the daily (medium-term) RSI has pull-backed towards its 1 st support and the 50% level. In addition, the shorter-term (4 hour) Stochastic oscillator has flashed a prior bullish divergence signal before it exited from its oversold region. These observations suggest that the downside momentum of last week’s pull-back in price action has started to abate and the Index may see an up move at this juncture (see daily & 4 hour charts).

support and the 50% level. In addition, the shorter-term (4 hour) Stochastic oscillator has flashed a prior bullish divergence signal before it exited from its oversold region. These observations suggest that the downside momentum of last week’s pull-back in price action has started to abate and the Index may see an up move at this juncture (see daily & 4 hour charts). The next medium-term resistance to remains at 10500 (Fibonacci cluster) follow by the key significant resistance of 11100, the major swing high areas of 09 November/23 December 2015 that the Index has failed to break above after a 37% rebound seen from the 24 August 2015 low (triggered by the sudden 2% devaluation of the CNY against the USD).

Therefore, as long as the 9700 medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see potential up move to retest the 10135 intermediate resistance and a break above it may add impetus for a further rally to target the more significant medium-term resistance of 10500.

However, failure to hold above the 9700 medium-term pivotal support is likely to see a failed bullish breakout from the former range top for another round of choppy decline towards the next support at 9330.

DAX – Potential final medium-term up move phase in progress above 10480/380 support

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 10480

Pivot (key support): 10380

Resistances: 10870/990, 11050 & 11350/430

Next supports: 10090 & 9800

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Turn bullish for potential final up move phase. Last week, the German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has traded within our neutrality range of 11050 and 10380.

Interestingly, the Index has managed to stage a pull-backed from its last Monday, 15 August high of 10806 and almost retraced towards the lower limit of the neutrality zone of 10480 (printed a low of 10490 on last Friday, 19 August). The “sweet spot” for potential bulls has been made. Current key elements as follow:

Last week’s pull-back of 2.9% from 15 August 2016 high of 10806 has managed to stage right above the significant pull-back support of 10480/380 which is the bullish breakout zone of the former long-term descending range top that has capped prior advances since 12 April 2015 high. The 10480/380 support zone also confluences with the lower boundary of the medium-term bullish ascending channel in place since 06 July 2016 low and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the current up move from 24 June 2016 low (Brexit) to last week high of 10806.

The conjunction, the daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator has also staged a rebound close to its ascending trendline support which suggests that upside momentum of price action has resurfaced.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the Index is likely to be undergoing an extended intermediate degree final bullish 5th wave of a higher primary degree bullish impulsive wave structure (1) in place since 27 June 2016 low. The potential end targets of the primary degree impulsive bullish wave (1) stand at 11050 and 11350/430.

Therefore, as long as the 10380 weekly medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential up move to target 10870/990 before the key resistance at 11050 and even 11350/430 next. Thereafter, the Index may see a multi-week decline/consolidation, primary degree corrective wave (2) to materialise for a retracement of the on-going 17% up move that has started from 24 June 2016 low (Brexit).

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 10380 medium-term pivotal support is likely to have serious implications for the bulls as the bullish breakout from the former significant descending range top in place since 12 April 2015 high is considered a failure. The Index may see another round of choppy down move towards the next support at 10090 and even 9800.

