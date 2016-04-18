Nikkei 225 – Potential push down towards “Symmetrical Triangle” range support

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 16490/590

Pivot (key resistance): 16900

Support: 16000 & 15680/480

Next resistance: 17315

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has shaped the expected minor rebound but the rebound has exceeded our expectation and broke above the 16590 weekly pivotal resistance. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy.

Our preferred bearish medium-term direct drop scenario has been invalidated and the main catalyst for the strong push up in price action (up 10% from 07 April 2016 low of 15329) is triggered by a news report that Saudi Arabia and Russia have agreed to freeze oil production output excluding Iran’s participation ahead of the April 17 oil ministers’ meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC members in Doha which lead to a rally in WTI crude oil futrues. However, the Doha Talks had failed and no production freeze was agreed. More in our Morning Flash report published earlier, click link over here.

The recent rally of the Index has stalled at a trendline resistance of 16900 that has linked the lower highs since 15 March 2016 high. Interestingly, the trendline resistance of 16900 has also coincides with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 15 March 2016 high to 07 April 2016 low of 15329. In addition, the 07 April 2016 low of 15329 also coincides closely with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 12 February 2016 low to 15 March 2016 high of 17315.

In conjunction with the Elliot Wave Principal, the above mentioned Fibonacci relationships suggest that the Index is likely to be evolving in a potential “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration (highlighted in purples lines on the daily & 4 hour charts). A typical “Symmetrical Triangle” tends to shape 5 sets of 3 waves labelled as (a), (b), (c), (d) & (e). The Index has completed wave (a)-upleg to 15 March 2016 high of 17315, wave (b)-dowleg to 07 April 2016 low of 15329, wave (c)-last week rally that stalled at 15 April 2016 high of 16925. Current price action is likely to be undergoing a downleg wave (d) of an intermediate degree (multi-week) towards the Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration support at 15680/480 (also coincides with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of last week rally from 07 April 2016 low to 15 April 2016 high of 16925).

The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator has remained below its trendline resistance which suggests that the upside momentum is being capped at the moment. However, the shorter-term (4 hour) Stochastic oscillator has dipped and tested its extreme oversold level. This observation suggests that the Index may shape a potential rebound soon as downside momentum of price action gets “overstretched” Above the 15680/480 “Symmetrical Triangle” range support rests an intermediate support of 16000 which is defined by the swing high area of 08 April 2016 that has formed a congestion with the former swing low areas of 29 February/01 March 2016.

The intermediate resistance will be the gap at 16490/590 follow by the key pivotal resistance of 16900 (upper boundary of the “Symmetrical Triangle”).

Therefore, we are bearish on the medium-term for the Index to drift towards the triangle range support as long as the 16900 weekly pivotal resistance is not surpassed. However, the Index is not likely to move in a straight downward trajectory. Thus at the 16000 intermediate support, the Index may shape a short-term rebound towards the gap resistance of 16490/590 before another potential downleg materialises to target the triangle range support at 15680/480.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 16900 weekly pivotal resistance may invalidate the “Symmetrical Triangle” configuration to see a further push up towards the 15 March 2016 swing high area at 17315.

Hang Seng Index – Mixed elements, turn neutral between 21530 and 20600

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Resistances: 21530, 22300 & 23500

Supports: 20600 & 19800/500

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has rallied and broken above the 21000 weekly medium-term pivotal resistance.

Interestingly, last week’s rally has stalled at the pull-back resistance of the former ascending channel bearish breakout at 21530 which also coincides closely with 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 23 October 2015 high of 23533 to 11 February 2016 low (see daily chart). Secondly, the long-term (weekly) RSI oscillator has not broken above its pull-back resistance and the 50% level which suggests that long-term upside momentum has not surfaced.

On the negative side, the Index has staged a bullish breakout above its former trendline resistance from 23 October 2015 high now turns pull-back support (in dotted pink) at 20600 (see daily chart). Secondly, even though the daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator has retreated from its resistance but it remains above its first support (trendline).

Therefore, elements are mixed at the moment and we prefer to take a neutral stance between 20600 and 21530. Only a break below 20600 is likely to reignite our medium-term bearish view for a further potential decline towards the 19800/500 support zone (the swing low areas of 03/09/11 March 2016, the neckline support of the bullish “Inverse Head & Shoulders” bullish breakout and the 50%/61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 11 February 2016 low to 30 March 2016 high of 20988).

On the other hand, a break above the 21530 resistance is likely to open up scope for a further rally towards 22300 and even 23500 next (23 October 2015 swing high area).

FTSE China A50 – Impending toppish configuration below 9840 key medium-term resistance

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 9840

Supports: 9400 & 9180/9080

Next resistances: 10310 & 11100

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE China A50 futures) has staged a rally in line with the rest of the major stock indices but it did not surpass the weekly medium-term pivotal resistance at 9840. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy.

Interestingly, the 9840 weekly pivotal resistance is defined by the pull-back neckline resistance of the “Double Top” bearish breakout triggered on 07 January 2016. In terms of fractal analysis, the Index has shaped a similar impending “Double Top” configuration but of a lower degree (in terms of depth and phase) with its neckline support at 9400.

Secondly, the recent rally seen from the 24 August 2015 low after the horrendous summer sell-off is being capped by the 200-day Moving Average soon to be resistance at around 9840. In addition, the daily (medium-term) remains below its trendline resistance which suggests that upside momentum is still lacking for the Index to stage a further potential push up.

Therefore, we are maintaining our medium-term bearish bias below the 9840 weekly pivotal resistance for a push down again to retest the 9400 intermediate support. Only a break below 9400 is likely to trigger a potential deeper decline to target the 9180/9080 support zone (the swing low area of 11/15 March 2016 and the 50%/61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the last up move from 29 February 2016 low to 21 March 2016 high of 9885).

On the flipside, a clearance above the 9840 medium-term pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone to see a squeeze up towards the next resistance at 10310 (upper limit of the “risk zone”).

DAX – Further potential downside below key significant 10130 resistance towards range support

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 9970/10026

Pivot (key resistance): 10130

Supports: 9755 & 9430

Next resistances: 10430 & 10630

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has shaped the expected minor rebound but the rebound has exceeded our expectation and broke above the 8900 weekly pivotal resistance. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy.

Even tough, our preferred medium-term direct drop bearish scenario has been invalidated but the rally has managed to stall right below a key significant 10130 resistance which is defined by the 23 March 2016 swing high area, the pull-back resistance of the “Ascending Wedge” bearish breakout and the long-term pull-back resistance (former ascending support from 11 September 2011 low) that has halted prior advances for five times (see shaded pink ovals on the daily chart).

Since the price decline from 23 March 2016 high and the bearish breakout of the “Ascending Wedge”, the Index is now likely to be evolving within a “rectangle” range configuration with its lower boundary (support) at 9430 which also confluences with the 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the down move from 23 March 2016 high to 8 April 2016 low of 9442 projected from last week high.

Right above the “rectangle” range support of 9430 rests an intermediate support of 9755 which is defined by the minor swing high area of 11 April 2016 that has tested and formed a congestion area with the former swing lows of 17/22 March 2016.

The shorter-term (4 hour) Stochastic oscillator is coming to its extreme oversold level where it faces the risk of a short-term rebound in price action as downside momentum gets “overstretched”. Therefore, the Index may see a drop first towards the 9755 intermediate support before a potential short-term rebound occurs but likely to be capped by the intermediate resistance zone of 9970/10026 (gap) before another round of down leg occurs to target the “rectangle” range support at 9430.

On the other hand, a break above the 10130 medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the bearish scenario for a further potential upside movement towards the next resistances at 10430 follow by 10630 (the upper boundary of the descending channel in place since 12 April 2015 high).

S&P 500 – Still resisted by 2081/83

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 2077

Pivot (key resistance): 2081/83

Support: 2060/50 & 2022

Next resistances: 2100 & 2138

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has pushed up aided by Financials stocks as the major financial Institutions (JP Morgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup) have beat their Q1 2016 earnings expectations and the external factor is triggered by a rally in WTI crude oil futures where a news report cited that Saudi Arabia and Russia have agreed to freeze oil production output excluding Iran’s participation ahead of the April 17 oil ministers’ meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC members in Doha.

Interestingly, the rally seen in the Index has tested the 2081 weekly medium-term pivotal resistance (printed a high of 2088) before it staged a retreat in the later part of last week. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy.

The U.S. SP 500 Index is considered as the strongest among the major stock indices as its current rally from the 11 February 2016 low last week high of 2088 is just 2.3% away from its 52-week high at 2138 (also the current all-time high). However, the Index has started to show exhaustion signs on the upside. Firstly, as the Index continues to rally the buying pressure is getting lesser as indicated by a lower volume on the weekly chart which indicates lesser participation as the Index pushes up higher like a exhausted bull. Secondly, upside momentum has also started to wane as seen by the bearish divergence signal being flashed by the daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator.

The first supports rests at 2060/2050 zone which is defined by the pull-back support (in dotted green on the 4 hour chart) of the former short-term descending triangle range bullish breakout follow by 2022 (the minor swing low of 24 March 2016 that has tested the former swing high area of 15 March 2016 and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the current rally from 11 February 2016 to last week high of 2088).

The Index may soon see the risk of a short-term rebound as the shorter-term (4 hour) Stochastic oscillator is reaching its extreme oversold level soon. Therefore, we are maintaining our medium-term bearish bias for the Index for a potential decline to test the 2060/50 support first where it may see a short-term rebound towards the 2077 intermediate resistance before another potential down leg materialises to target the next support at 2022.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 2081/83 medium-term pivotal resistance (also the descending trendline that has linked the major lower highs since 17 May 2015 is likely to invalidate the bearish scenario for a further push up towards 2100 (the swing high area of 20 Nov/02 Dec 2015) and even its current all-time high at 2138.

This week will be a busy week for earnings as we roll into the second week of Q1 2016 earnings announcement. Notable names as follow:

April 18 – Morgan Stanley (MS) & Netflix (NFLX)

April 19 – Goldman Sachs (GS) & Yahoo (YHOO)

April 20 – America Express (AXP) & Kinder Morgan (KMI)

April 21 – Alphabet/Google (GOOGL), Biogen (BIIB), General Motors (GM), Microsoft (MSFT), Starbucks (SBUX), Schlumberger (SLB) & Visa (V)

April 22 – Caterpillar (CAT) & McDonalds (MCD)

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.