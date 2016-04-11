Key Takeaways

Last week, the weakest indices the Nikkei 225 and DAX have tumbled as expected and hit our downside medium-term targets at 15370 and 9480 respectively.

Even though the rest (China A50, Hang Seng and S&P 500) has not seen their expected downside target being met but technical elements are still weak in the medium-term.

After last week price action seen across all major stock indices, we are expecting a potential minor short-term rebound to occur towards their respective intermediate resistances with Nikkei 225 leading the pack before another potential downleg occurs. Intermediate resistances as follow; Nikkei 225 (16240/300), Hang Seng (20730), China A50 (9700), DAX (9705/780), S&P 500 (2054/60)

U.S. Q1 2016 earnings session will kick start this week. Notable earnings announcement as follow; 11 April – Alcoa (AA), 13 April – JPMorgan Chase (JPM), 14 April – Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC), Blackrock (BLK), 15 April – Citigroup (C), Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Notable economic data releases as follow; 12 April – Germany Consumer Price Index (Mar), U.S. Export/Import Price Index (Mar). 13 April – China Trade Balance (Mar), U.S Retail Sales (Mar), Producer Price Index (Mar), Fed’s Beige Book. 14 April – EMU Consumer Price Index (Mar), BOE Interest Rate Decision, U.S. Consumer Price Index (Mar). 15 April – IMF Spring Meeting, China Retail Sales (Mar), Industrial Production (Feb) & Q1 GDP, Japan Industrial Production (Feb), U.S. Industrial Production (Mar), NY Empire State Manufacturing (Apr) & Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count.

Nikkei 225 – Risk of a minor rebound before another potential downleg below 16240/300

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 16240/300

Pivot (key resistance): 16590

Support: 14960/780

Next resistance: 17315

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has fared worse than our expectation as it did not shape any “snap-back rally” and tumbled straight towards our expected maximum medium-term downside target at 15370. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy.

The Nikkei 225 is the worst performing index among the majors and it has recorded a decline by 11.4% from the 17315 high seen on 15 March 2016. Technical elements remain weak on the medium-term. Firstly, the daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator, a gauge of price momentum is still below its resistance and the 50% level which suggests that downside momentum of price action remains intact. In addition, the trendline support on the RSI is looking vulnerable for a breakdown.

Secondly based on the Elliot Wave Principal, after last week’s price action we have now a better clarity on the wave structure. From the high of 17315 seen on 15 March 2016, the Index is now likely to be shaping a bearish impulsive 5 waves structure (1/, 2/, 3/, 4/, 5/) of (a) from an intermediate degree. Last Thursday, 07 April 2016 low of 15329 is likely to be the low of wave 3/ and Index is now at risk to shape a corrective minor rebound, wave 4/ with its potential target at 16240/300 (Fibonacci retracement of 50% of the decline from 28 March 2016 high @8am to 07 April 2016 low of 15329 + 1.00 Fibonacci projection from today’s current low of 15521). Thereafter, the downward wave 5/ may occur to complete a typical bearish impulsive 5 waves structure of (a).

To further reinforce the potential short-term rebound of the Index, the USD/JPY which has a positive correlationship with the movement of the Nikkei 225 has found a minor support at 107.60 with the daily Stochastic oscillator that is turning up from its extreme oversold level.

The 4 hour (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has also dipped down into its oversold region which suggests that the short-term downside momentum of price action seen in the Index is overstretched and the Index may see a rebound at this juncture. This observation seen in the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator reinforces that the potential corrective minor rebound, wave 4/ as per highlighted earlier is now in progress.

The next significant support in the medium-term rests at 14960/780 which is defined by the swing low area of 12 February 2016. The key medium-term resistance remains at 16590 which is the pull-back neckline of the “Head & Shoulders”/ “contracting range” bearish breakout.

In summary, the Index is likely to shape a corrective minor rebound at this juncture to test the intermediate resistance zone of 16240/300 with the maximum limit set at the 16590 medium-term pivotal resistance before another potential downleg (wave 5/ of (a)) materializes to target the significant support at 14960/780.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 16590 medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the medium-term bearish trend to see a further squeeze up to retest the March 2016 range top at 17315.

Hang Seng Index – Still below key medium-term resistance of 21000

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 20730

Pivot (key resistance): 21000

Supports: 19800/500 & 19100

Next resistance: 22300

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has remained below its 21000 key medium-term pivotal resistance and tumbled as expected. The Index has almost hit the upper limit of our expected downside target at 19800 (printed a low of 19990 on last Friday, 08 April 2016) before it shaped the minor corrective rebound.

Technical elements are still bearish. Firstly, the Index is still capped by the trendline resistance (highlighted in pink on the daily & 4 hour charts) that has linked the lower highs since 23 October 2015 high of 23530 which also confluences with the pull-back resistance of the ascending channel bearish breakout at 21000.

Secondly, the weekly (long-term) RSI oscillator, a gauge of price momentum remains weak as it continues to hover below the 50% level and pull-back resistance.

Right below the key medium-term resistance at 21000, there is an intermediate resistance of 20730 which is defined by a Fibonacci cluster (76.4% retracement of the recent decline from 30 March 2016 high to last week low of 19990 + 1.00 Fibonacci projection from the current low, 11 April 2016 of 20189).

The medium-term support remains at 19800/500 which is defined by the swing low areas of 03 March, 09 March & 11 March 2016 , the neckline support of the bullish “Inverse Head & Shoulders” bullish breakout and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the countertrend rally from 11 February 2016 low to 30 March 2016 high of 20988 .

The 4 hour (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its extreme overbought level which suggests a potential short-term “residual” push up in price action

In summary, the Index remains in a bearish dynamic but we cannot rule out a potential minor corrective push up towards the intermediate resistance at 20730 with a maximum limit set at the 21000 medium-term pivotal resistance before another downleg materializes to target the 19800/500 support.

However, a clearance above the 21000 medium-term pivotal resistance may invalidate the medium-term bearish trend to see a further squeeze up towards the next resistance at 22300.

FTSE China A50 - Remains below key medium-term resistance of 9840

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 9700

Pivot (key resistance): 9840

Supports: 9400 & 9180/9080

Next resistances: 10310 & 11100

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE China A50 futures) has continued to trade sideways below the 9840 weekly (medium-term) pivotal resistance.

Technical elements are still toppish on the medium-term. Firstly, the Index has remained just below the 9840 resistance which is the neckline of the “Double Top” bearish breakout. Secondly, recent price action has formed a trendline resistance that has linked the lower highs since 21 March 2016 high of 9885 which confluences with the intermediate resistance at 9700.

Thirdly, the 200- day Moving Average that has capped price advances since the rally from 24 August 2015 low is now coming to act as a resistance at 9840. Fourthly, the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its extreme overbought level which suggests limited upside potential at this juncture.

The medium-term support remains at 9180/9080 which is defined by the swing low area of 11/15 March 2016 and the 50%/61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the last up move from 29 February 2016 low to 21 March 2016 high of 9885.

We are maintaining our bearish bias as long as the 9840 weekly (medium-term) pivotal resistance is not surpassed for a potential downside swing move towards 9400 before 9180/9080.

However, a clearance above the 9840 medium-term pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone to see a squeeze up towards the next resistance at 10310 (upper limit of the “risk zone”).

DAX – Risk of a minor corrective rebound below 9705/780 before another potential downleg

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 9705/780

Pivot (key resistance): 9900

Support: 9225/120

Next resistance: 10130

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has shaped the expected motion where its minor snap-back rally was capped below the pull-resistance of the “Ascending Wedge” bearish breakout and tumbled towards the medium-term downside target at 9480/395 (printed a low of 9442 on 08 April 2016). Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy.

Technical elements remain bearish on the medium-term term. Firstly, it has remained below the former intermediate range bottom from 17 March 2016 low now turns pull-back resistance at 9780 after its bearish breakout. Secondly, the daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator, a gauge of price momentum has broken below its former pull-back support (in dotted red) and remains below the 50% level. In addition, it still has ample room for further downside towards its oversold region. All these observation suggests that medium-term downside momentum of price action remains intact.

Thirdly based on the Elliot Wave Principal, after last week’s price action we have now a better clarity on the wave structure. From the high of 10118 seen on 23 March 2016, the Index is now likely to be shaping a bearish impulsive 5 waves structure (1/, 2/, 3/, 4/, 5/) of (a) from an intermediate degree. Last Friday, 08 April 2016 low of 9442 is likely to be the low of wave 3/ and Index is now at risk to shape a corrective minor rebound, wave 4/ with its potential target at 9705/780 (Fibonacci retracement of 38.2%/50% of the decline from 30 March 2016 high @8pm to 08 April 2016 low of 9442 + 0.764/1.00 Fibonacci projection from today’s current low of 9564). Thereafter, the downward wave 5/ may occur to complete a typical bearish impulsive 5 waves structure of (a).

The significant medium-term support now rests at the 9255/120 zone which is defined by the pull-back support of the former bullish breakout seen in 01 March 2016 (in dotted pink highlighted on the 4 hour chart), swing lows area of 17/24 February 2016 and the 61.8%/76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the previous countertrend rally from 11 February 2016 low to 23 March 2016 high of 10118.

In summary, the Index is likely to shape a corrective minor rebound at this juncture to test the intermediate resistance zone of 9705/780 with the maximum limit set at the 9900 medium-term pivotal resistance before another potential downleg (wave 5/ of (a)) materializes to target the next significant support zone at 9255/120.

However, a break above the 9900 medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the medium-term bearish trend to see a further squeeze up to retest the March 2016 range top at 10130 which also coincides with the significant long-term pull-back resistance (former ascending support from 11 September 2011 low) that has capped the advance of the prior countertrend rally from 11 February 2016 low.

S&P 500 – Further potential downside below 2081 key medium-term resistance

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 2054/60

Pivot (key resistance): 2081

Support: 2024 & 2005

Next resistances: 2100 & 2138

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has started to turn down as expected right below last week’s predefined key inflection level at 2081 and staged a 2.2% to print a low of 2033 on 08 April 2016. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy.

The U.S. SP 500 Index is the best performing major index and since its rally started from 11 February 2016 low of 1807, it has not staged a pull-back of more than 5%, Interestingly, the high of this rally seen so far at 2079 on 04 April 2016 is only 2.75% away from its 52-week high of 2138 (also the current all-time high). However, last week price action has started to translate into weakness seen in its technical elements and this week starting from 11 April 2016 will kick start the U.S. Q1 2016 earnings session which will likely to offer more clarity on the Index’s potential downward movement at least in the medium-term.

Firstly, the Index has staged a bearish breakout from the lower limit of the “Ascending Wedge” configuration now turns pull-back resistance at 2081. Secondly, last week price action has a weekly close below its prior week and it has been accompanied by a higher volume (this first occurrence since the rally started from 11 February 2016 low). This observation from price and volume relationship indicates a sign of potential distribution.

Thirdly, the weekly (long-term) RSI oscillator has reacted below a key resistance zone that has capped previous price advances of the Index in the past.

Fourthly, on the shorter-term (4 hour chart), the Index has started to evolve in a bearish descending channel with the upper boundary (resistance) at 2054/60 and the lower boundary (support) at 2024.

The significant medium-term support rests at 2005 which is defined by the former swing high areas of 05 March 2016 and 10March 2016 as well as the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 24 February 2016 low of 1890 to 04 April 2016 high of 2016.

Therefore, any potential rebound in price action is likely to be capped by the intermediate resistance of 2054/60 with the maximum limit set at the 2081 medium-term pivotal resistance for a potential down move to occur later to target the 2024 support. Only a break below 2024 may add impetus for a further downside push towards the next support at 2005.

On the flipside, a clearance above the 2081 medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the bearish expectation to see the continuation of the countertrend rally towards the next resistance at 2100 and even the current all-time high at 2138.

