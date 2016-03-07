Key Takeaways

Last week, all the major stock indices have hit/almost hit our expected medium-term upside targets (resistances); Nikkei 225 (17100), Hang Seng (20380), China A50 (9590), DAX (9930) and S&P 500 (1994).

In light of this week major economic event which is the European Central Bank (ECB)’s monetary policy meeting on Thursday, 10 March 2016 where majority of market participants (nearly 90% surveyed by Bloomberg) expect ECB to introduce new easing measures to counter the heightened risk of deflation.

Technical elements are now showing signs of medium-term upside exhaustion where we may see the second phase of the on-going countertrend rally seen in equities to end soon after a potential final push up. Key medium-term resistances to watch as follow; Nikkei 225 (17900/18000), Hang Seng (20380/520 & 21000), China A50 (9950), DAX (10100/280) and S&P 500 (2020/30). If the second phase of the countertrend ends as expected, we do not see the potential decline goes below the 11/12 February 2016 low at this juncture based on intermarket analysis from USDJPY and WTI Oil (click here

Nikkei 225 – Near its potential end of the countertrend rally’s second phase

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 16500/310

Resistances: 17100 & 17900/18000

Next support: 14780/660

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has moved according to our expectation as it staged a pull-backed to hit a low of 15854 in the early part of the week (tested the intermediate support at 15900 and held above the 15540 weekly pivotal support) and staged the bullish breakout above 16500 and hit our first medium-term upside target of 17100 (printed a high of 17160 on last Friday, 04 March 2016). Please click here for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy.

The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator, a measure of price momentum remains bullish as it still has room for further potential upside momentum before reaching its extreme overbought level. However, do not that the longer-term (weekly) RSI oscillator is still bearish as it remains below its key resistances as highlighted in the weekly chart. This observation suggests that there are still no enough elements to indicate that the on-going upside movement from 12 February 2016 low of 14780 is a “bottom” and the index will surpass the 20962 significant high seen in late June 2015.

The next resistance to watch on the medium-term stands at 17900 which is defined by a confluence zone that consists of the significant swing high area of 31 January 2016 before the Index staged a horrendous decline of 17% within two weeks to hit the 14780 low of 12 February 2016, the 50% Fibonacci retracement of broad decline from 21 June 2015 high of 20962 to 12 February 2016 low of 14780 and the now the upper boundary of the medium-term ascending channel in place since the start of this on-going expected countertrend rally from 12 February 2016 low.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index is likely now in the midst of undergoing the final two legs (wave 4-pull-back/consolidation & wave 5-upleg) to complete the bullish c/ wave (second phase of the countertrend rally) that started from 24 February 2016 low of 15540. Thereafter, the Index should have completed a corrective rally cycle that consists of wave a/, b/ and c/ of (a) of an intermediate degree (multi-weeks), the preferred count that started from 12 February 2016 low of 14780. The risk zone now stands at 17900/18000 which is the potential end target of the wave c/ of (a) and a possible steep decline may occur at that juncture to see the start of the potential bearish wave (b) cycle that is likely to transform into a set of three waves.

Short-term (4 hour) Stochastic oscillator, another price momentum indicator also gives credit for a potential pull-back below the 17100 as it has reversed down from its overbought region coupled with a prior bearish divergence signal and still has room for further downside before reaching its extreme oversold level.

The key medium-term pivotal support now rests at 16500/310 which is pull-back support of the former descending channel bullish breakout from 18 December 2015 high and the former swing highs congestion area of 18 February, 23 February and 27 February 2016 which is likely to hold the pull-back before the potential final push up to complete the second phase of the countertrend rally at the 17900/18000 resistance.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 16500/310 medium-term pivotal support may invalidate the bullish bias to unleash a deeper decline towards the next support at 15600 and even the significant 12 February 2016 swing low area of 14780/660.

Hang Seng Index – Coming close to significant medium-term resistance zone of 20380/520 with mixed elements

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Resistances: 20380/520, 21000 & 22300

Supports: 19490 & 18680/540

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has staged the expected bullish breakout above the 18680/540 medium-term pivotal support and almost hit our medium-term term upside target at 20380 (printed a high of 20322 last Friday, 04 March 2016). Recap over here.

The Index is now hovering just below a significant resistance zone of 20380/520 which is defined by a confluence zone of elements. Firstly, it is the former swing lows area of 24 August 2015 and 29 September 2015. Secondly, close to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the steep decline from 24 December 2015 high of 22306 to 11 February 2016 low of 18056 and the 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the rally from 11 February 2016 low to 22 February 2016 high of 19581 projected from 24 February 2016 low of 18825. Thirdly, it also coincides with upper boundary of the bearish descending channel in place since 26 May 2015 high and the pull-back resistance of the former long-term trendline support from 02 October 2011 swing low area.

The significant support now rests at 19490 which is defined by the pull-back support of the “Inverse Head & Shoulders” bullish breakout and the former minor swing highs area of 23 February and 26 February 2016.

Momentum indicators are mixed with the weekly (long-term) RSI indicator that has posted a prior bullish divergence signal but still remains below its resistance and the 50% level.

Therefore, we are adopting a neutral stance for this week between 20380/520 and 19490. Only a break above 20380/520 is likely to trigger a further potential rally to target the next resistance at 21000 (exit target of the “Inverse Head & Shoulders” bullish breakout) and close to the 1.382 Fibonacci projection of the rally from 11 February 2016 low to 22 February 2016 high of 19581 projected from 24 February 2016 low of 18825) and even 22300.

FTSE China A50 – Further potential upside above 9200/8960 support

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 9200

Pivot (key support): 8960

Resistances: 9620 & 9950

Next support: 8560

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the China A50 Index (proxy for the FTSE China A50 futures) has staged bullish breakout above the upper neutrality level of 9340 and validated the bullish exit.

The bullish breakout above 9340 occurred during last two closing hours of the cash market on last Friday, 07 March 2016 which just one day before start of the annual National People’s Congress (from 05 March 2016 to 16 March 2016) where key China’s leaders will outline the expectations of economic growth and policies for next 12 months. It was rumored by the press that state funds had intervened in the stock market by buying up banking stocks (that forms a major weightage of 40% in the China A50) to create a “good feel” factor before the start of the key annual National People’s Congress (click on this link for the news source)

Technically, the Index has broken above the upper boundary of the former bearish descending channel in place since 23 December 2015 high now turns pull-back support at 8960 which also confluences with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 29 February 2016 low to last Friday, 04 March 2016 high of 9619.

The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator has turned bullish as it surpassed above its resistance which suggests a built-up in upside momentum. The next significant medium-term resistance now stands at 9950 which is defined by the neckline of the “Double Top” bearish breakout and close to the 50%/61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the broad decline from 23 December 2015 high of 11093 to 29 February 2016 low of 8557.

However, on the short-term the Index faces the risk of a pull-back as the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has just exited from the overbought region and still has room for further downside before reaching its extreme oversold level.

The Index now may see a further pull-back below 9620 towards the intermediate support at 9200 with a maximum limit set at the 8960 medium-term pivotal support before another potential upleg materializes to target the key neckline resistance of the “Double Top” at 9950.

However, a break below the 8960 medium-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the bullish expectation to see a decline to retest the 29 February 2016 swing low at 8560.

DAX – Potential pull-back before another upleg to complete second phase of countertrend rally

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 9540/480

Resistances: 9930 & 10100/280

Next supports: 9120 & 8700/8580

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has moved within our expectations as it shaped the pull-back towards the intermediate support at 9340 (printed a low of 9331) before the bullish breakout above the 9580 and almost hit the medium-term upside target at 9930 (printed a high of 9740 on last Friday, 04 March 2016 Click here to recap.

The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator suggest that upside momentum remains intact as it still has room for further upside before reaching the extreme overbought level. The next significant resistance after 9930 (swing high of 27 January 2016 + 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the first phase countertrend rally from 11 February 2016 low to 22 February 2016 high projected from 24 February 2016 low of 9123 + pull-back resistance of the former long-term trendline support from September 2011) stands at the 10100/280 zone which is defined by the previous swing high area of 13 January 2016/swing low area of 14 December 2016, 1.236 Fibonacci projection of the rally from 11 February 2016 low to 22 February 2016 high projected from 24 February 2016 low of 9123 and now the upper boundary of the bullish ascending channel in place since 11 February 2016 low.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index is likely now in the midst of undergoing the final two legs (wave 4-pull-back/consolidation & wave 5-upleg) to complete the bullish c/ wave (second phase of the countertrend rally) that started from 24 February 2016 low of 9123. Thereafter, the Index should have completed a corrective rally cycle that consists of wave a/, b/ and c/ of (a) of an intermediate degree (multi-weeks), the preferred count that started from 11 February 2016 low of 8700. The risk zone now stands at 10100/280 which is the potential end target of the wave c/ of (a) and a possible steep decline may occur at that juncture to see the start of the potential bearish wave (b) cycle that is likely to transform into a set of three waves.

This week key medium-term support rests at the 9540/480 zone which is defined by the lower boundary of the ascending channel in place since 11 February 2016 low and the former swing highs area of 18 February, 22 February and 26 February 2016

Therefore, the Index may now first see a minor pull-back below the 9930 intermediate resistance holding above the 9540/480 medium-term pivotal support before another potential upside movement occurs to complete the second phase of the countertrend rally at 10100/280.

On the flipside, a break below the 9540/480 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the bullish bias to see the start of the deeper decline to target the next support at 9120 and even the significant swing low area of 11 February 2016 at 8700/8580.

S&P 500 – Pull-back before potential final upleg occurs above 1970/63 support

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 1970/63

Resistances: 2003 & 2020/30

Next supports: 1922 & 1890

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Last week, the U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has staged the expected rally and hit our medium-term upside target of 1994 on last Friday, 04 March 2016 during the release of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for February 2016.

Thereafter, the Index has attempted to challenge the excess at 2003 (highlighted in our short-term daily technical outlook on 03 and 04 March 2016) and failed to make a daily close above it. This observation is a sign of exhaustion.

From its high of 1971 printed on 26 February 2015, the Index has started to evolve into a bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration with last Friday’s price action tested and failed to close above the upper limit of the “Ascending Wedge” at 2003.

In conjunction of the Elliot Wave Principal, a bearish “Ascending Wedge” usually forms at end of a bullish impulsive 5th wave or the tail end of a corrective wave c which represents an exhaustion of the prior bullish sentiment. Therefore, these observations reinforce the expectation that we are coming to an end of the second phase of the countertrend rally that started from the 24 February 2016 low of 1890.

Narrowing down to the fractals of the waves, the Index is now likely to be shaping the pull-back wave d of the “Ascending Wedge” with support at 1970/63 (current lower limit of the “Ascending Wedge” before the potential final upleg wave e materializes to complete the structure of the “Ascending Wedge” which also concludes the wave c/ of (a), a corrective rally cycle that consists of wave a/, b/ and c/ of an intermediate degree (multi-weeks), the preferred count that started from 11 February 2016 low of 1807. The risk zone now stands at 2020/30 which is the potential end target of the wave c/ of (a) and a possible steep decline may occur at that juncture to see the start of the potential bearish wave (b) cycle that is likely to transform into a set of three waves.

The 2020/30 resistance is defined by the trendline resistance from 02 December 2015 high and a Fibonacci cluster (close to 76.4% from the 02 December 2015 high to the 11 February 2017 low of 1807 + 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the rally from 11 February 2016 low to 23 February 2016 high projected from 24 February low of 1890). In addition, the daily RSI oscillator is coming close to its overbought region which suggests limited upside potential in price action of the Index.

Therefore, the Index may now first see a pull-back below the 2003 intermediate resistance holding above the 1970/63 medium-term pivotal support before a final potential upleg materializes to complete the second phase of the countertrend rally at 2020/30.

On the other, failure to hold above the 1970/63 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the bullish bias to see the start of the deeper decline to target the next support at 1922 (the pull-back support of the bullish breakout)

