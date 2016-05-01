Nikkei 225 – Risk of a minor rebound at/close to 15480/330 before another potential downleg

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 16260/330

Pivot (key resistance): 16720

Supports: 15480/330 & 14780

Next resistance: 17710/900

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Bearish bias with risk of a minor rebound imminent. Last week, the Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has tumbled as expected right below the medium-term pivotal resistance of 17900 (printed a high of 17770) and hit our expected medium-term target at 16250. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy.

Technical elements remain negative overall but we cannot rule of a possibility of minor rebound to occur in the early part of next week.

The weekly (long-term) RSI oscillator, a measure of price momentum remains bearish as it has reacted off its trendline/pull-back resistances and still has room to manoeuvre to the downside before reaching its oversold region (see weekly).

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the Index is likely to be undergoing a typical 5 wave bearish impulsive wave structure labelled as 1/, 2/, 3/, 4/,5/of (a) of an intermediate degree that started from the 23 April 2016 high of 17772. The current price movement of the Index has completed wave 1/ and 2/ and it is in the midst of completing its wave 3/ at the 15480/330 zone (3.618 Fibonacci projection) that confluences with the 07 April 2016 swing low area (see 4 hour chart).

After the potential completion of wave 3/, the Index is likely to see a potential corrective minor wave 4/ rebound (countertrend) towards the 16260/330 intermediate resistance zone (former minor swing low area of 18 April 2016 + an anticipated 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the high of wave 2/ to the 07 April 2016 swing low area) (see 4 hour chart).

To reinforce a higher probability of a minor rebound at/close to the 15480/330 support zone, the daily RSI oscillator is coming close to its trendline support coupled with the shorter-term (4 hour) Stochastic oscillator that is closed to an extreme oversold level. All these observations suggest limited potential downside at this juncture.

The next key support on the medium-term rests at 14780 which is the swing low area of 12 February 2016.

Therefore, the Index may first see a minor rebound at/close to the 15480/330 intermediate support zone towards the 16260/330 intermediate resistance with a maximum limit set at the 16720 weekly medium-term pivotal resistance before another downside movement materialises to target the next support at 14780.

However, a clearance above the 16720 medium-term pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone to see a squeeze back up towards the next resistance at 17710/900 (major swing high formed at end of January 2016 + last week swing high).

Hang Seng Index – Bearish tone remains intact below 21650 key medium-term resistance

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 21130/230

Pivot (key resistance): 21650

Supports: 20600/440 & 19850/500

Next resistance: 23500

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Bearish bias intact but risk of a minor rebound imminent. Last week, the Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has declined as expected below the medium-term intermediate resistance zone of 21800/970 and staged a bearish breakout from a minor “Toppish” configuration. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy.

Technical elements remain negative overall but we cannot rule of a possibility of minor rebound to occur in the early part of next week.

The Index has staged a bearish breakout from a minor “Toppish” configuration (as per highlighted by the shaded pink boxes in the 4 hour chart) with its neckline resistance at 21130/230 (see 4 hour chart).

The graphical potential exit target of the minor “Toppish” configuration bearish breakout stands at 20600/440 which also confluences with the gap seen on 13 April 2016 and the pull-back support of the bullish breakout from the former trendline resistance from 23 October 2015 high (in dotted pink) (see 4 hour & daily chart).

The 20600/440 support is critical because a break below it is likely to invalidate the bullish breakout from the pull-back resistance of a former long-term ascending channel’s lower boundary from 02 October 2011 low (as per highlighted by the dotted blue line in the weekly chart). Bearish implications as the aforementioned bullish breakout is considered as a whipsaw (see weekly chart).

The weekly (long-term) RSI oscillator remains bearish as it has reacted off from its pull-back resistance and pierced below the 50% level.

The shorter-term (4 hour) Stochastic oscillator is coming close to an extreme oversold level which highlights the risk of an imminent minor rebound in price action of the Index.

The next significant medium-term support rests at 19850/500 which is pull-back support and the 50%/61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 11 February 2016 low to 21 April 2016 high.

Therefore, the Index may see a push down first towards the intermediate support zone of 20600/440 before a potential rebound occurs towards the 21130/230 intermediate resistance with a maximum limit set at the weekly medium-term pivotal resistance of 21650 (range top) before another downleg occurs to target the next support at 19850/500.

However, a break above the 21650 medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish scenario for an extended rally towards the 23500 resistance (26 October 2015 swing high).

FTSE China A50 – 9400 remains the potential downside trigger level

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 9690

Pivot (key resistance): 9840

Supports: 9400 & 9180/9080

Next resistances: 10310 & 11100

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Bearish bias remains unchanged with 9400 as the potential downside trigger. Technical elements remains almost the same as per highlighted in our previous weekly outlook/strategy (click here to recap).

As long as the 9840 weekly medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below the 9400 trigger level is likely to open up scope for deeper potential decline to target the 9180/9080 support zone (the swing low area of 11/15 March 2016 and the 50%/61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the last up move from 29 February 2016 low to 21 March 2016 high of 9885).

On the flipside, a clearance above the 9840 medium-term pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone to see a squeeze up towards the next resistance at 10310 (upper limit of the “risk zone”).

DAX - Bearish with risk of a potential minor rebound



(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 10165/270

Pivot (key resistance): 10360

Supports: 9900 & 9750

Next resistance: 10530

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Turn bearish from neutral as 10106 support was broken. Last week, the German 30 Index (proxy for tthe DAX futures) has reintegrated back below its former March 2016 range top. Technical elements have turned negative for the Index.

The reintegration back below the former March 2016 range top of 10106 has bearish implications as the Index has traded back below the pull-back resistance (as per highlighted in dotted light blue in the weekly chart) of a former trendline support from 11 September 2011 which suggests that the bullish breakout seen two weeks ago is a potential failure (see weekly & daily charts).

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the Index is likely to be undergoing a typical 5 wave bearish impulsive wave structure labelled as 1/ of an intermediate degree that started from the 21 April 2016 high of 10530 (see 4 hour chart).

The shorter-term (4 hour) Stochastic oscillator is coming close to an extreme oversold level which highlights the risk of a short-term rebound at the 9900 intermediate support.

The intermediate resistance stands at the 10165/270 zone which is defined by the former minor swing low area of 25/28 April 2016 and the trendline resistance from 21 April 2016 high.

Therefore, the Index may see a push down first towards the 9900 intermediate support before a potential minor rebound occurs towards the 10165/270 intermediate resistance with a maximum limit set at the weekly medium-term pivotal resistance of 10360 before another downleg occurs to target the next support at 9750.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 10360 medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish scenario to see a push back up to retest the 21 April 2016 swing high at 10530 in the first step.

S&P 500 – Further potential downside pressure after minor rebound

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 2080

Pivot (key resistance): 2100

Supports: 2044/36 & 2005/1995

Next resistance: 2138

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Remain bearish but risk a potential minor rebound before another downleg occurs. Last week, the U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has inched lower after it lagged before the Nasdaq 100 and hit our expected first target (support) at 2065 (printed a low of 2052 on last Friday, 29 April 2016 U.S. session). Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly technical outlook/strategy. Technical elements remain bearish.

Price action has tested and reacted off from the 2100 resistance which is defined by the trendline resistance that has linked up the lower highs since the 17 May 2015, minor swing high areas of 25/28 April 2016 and a Fibonacci projection from 11 February 2016 low (see weekly & daily charts).

The daily RSI oscillator has broken below its trendline support after its prior bearish divergence signal. In addition, it has ample room to manoeuvre to the downside before reaching its oversold region. These observations suggest that downside momentum of price action has resurfaced (see daily chart).

The intermediate support rests at the 2044/2036 zone which is defined by the swing low area of 8/12 April 2016, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the whole up move from 11 February 2016 to 20 April 2016 high of 2111 and the 1.618 Fibonacci projection from 20 April 2016 high.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the Index is likely to be undergoing a typical 5 wave bearish impulsive wave structure labelled as a/ of an intermediate degree that started from the 20 April 2016 high of 2111 (see 4 hour chart).

The shorter-term (4 hour) Stochastic oscillator is coming close to an extreme oversold level which highlights the risk of a short-term rebound at the 2044/36 intermediate support.

The next support rests at 2005/1995 which is defined by the former swing high areas of 28 August/17 September 2015 which has been tested thrice and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the whole up move from 11 February 2016 to 20 April 2016 high of 2111 (see daily chart).

The intermediate resistance stands at 2080 which is defined by the former minor swing lows area of 25/28 April 2016.

Therefore, the Index may see a push down first towards the intermediate support zone of 2044/36 before a potential rebound occurs towards the 2080 intermediate resistance with a maximum limit set at the weekly medium-term pivotal resistance of 2100 before another downside movement occurs to target the next support at 2005/1995.

However, a clearance above the 2100 medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish scenario for an extended rally towards the 52-week/current all-time high at 2138.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.