With the Football World Cup now in full swing, much of the talk around the office water filter today will consist of a post-match analysis of the Australia Vs. Denmark match played in the Russian city of Samara overnight. The 1-1 draw against a strong Danish team ranked 12th in the world, was a result that many neutral observers would not have anticipated before the tournament. While the result keeps the Socceroo’s hopes alive in the World Cup, Australia were the better team for long periods throughout the game. Their failure to convert several good goal scoring opportunities left the draw feeling more like a loss.

In many respects, the U.S. Dollar as measured by the DXY Index appears to have also missed an opportunity last night. Trading at 11-month highs, above the key 95.15 resistance level (from the November 2017 high as well as the recent 95.03 high), the U.S. Dollar staged an intraday reversal to close the session back below 94.90. (Chart below)

Undermining the bullish U.S. Dollar breakout was the outcome of the Bank of England meeting which was more hawkish than the market was expecting. Notably, Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane unexpectedly voted for an immediate rate hike. While the vote was 6-3 in favour of no change in the benchmark rate, the split opens the possibility of a rate hike in August, a prospect that saw the pound rally the most in two months.

An unexpected drop in the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index which came in at a 19-month low of 19.9 vs. market expectations of 28.9 further undermined the U.S. Dollar. Economists were quick to note that the new orders sub-index component suffered its largest 1-month drop since 2008. The drop coming soon after Fed Chairman Powell commented that a number of the Fed’s business contacts were expressing concerns that trade tensions are causing uncertainty in business.

The final straw for the U.S. Dollar coming after Mexico raised its overnight rate 25bp, to 7.75%. A move that was expected by markets and the latest reminder that some larger EM countries will raise their interest rates to protect against currency weakness/ U.S. dollar strength, to help stem capital outflows.

Where this leaves the U.S. Dollar is a little unclear in the short term.

Similar to our observation earlier in the week with regards to the ASX200, there is a topside technical hurdle at 95.15/95.55 that the DXY Index needs to clear for the uptrend to regain traction. For those that feel the recent U.S. Dollar rally might be nearing completion due to "twin deficits" fears resurfacing or due to trade tensions weighing on the U.S. Dollar and its economy, the DXY Index would need to fall below 94.50 to increase confidence that a medium-term high is in place.

