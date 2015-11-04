The Australian share market moved sharply higher in Tuesday’s trading, led by gains in energy stocks following the jump in crude oil prices, as well as the RBA, which kept interest rates on hold but left the door open to a possible rate cut.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 finally clocked a winning session after six straight days of losses, moving up smartly in the opening hour. The index touched its best level shortly after 11 AM, but traded mostly sideways through the rest of the session.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 73.4 points, or 1.4 per cent, and closed at 5,239.2, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 69.9 points, or 1.3 per cent, at 5,291.2.

The rebound from the losses in the previous session encompassed all sectors without exception. The top gainers included energy (+2.51 per cent), information technology (+2.10 per cent), telecommunications (+1.79 per cent), healthcare (+1.57 per cent), consumer discretionary (+1.54 per cent) and financials (+1.53 per cent).

Stocks

Energy stocks moved higher, led by sharp advances in the price of crude. Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) jumped 2.26 per cent to AU$30.27, Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) was up nearly 3 per cent to AU$5.51, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) surged 1.41 per cent to AU$7.90 and Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) shot up 4.37 per cent to AU$6.21.

The major banks also helped move the market higher. Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) gained 2.25 per cent to AU$31.30, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) was up 1.81 per cent to AU$76.46, National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) rose 1.62 per cent to AU$30.10 and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) ended higher by 1.58 per cent at AU$27.00. According to The Australian this morning, an examination of the results from the ‘big four’ banks shows that they shed 2400 full-time staff during the six months ended September 30.

Mining stocks had a mixed day, BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) was up nearly 1 per cent to AU$23.02, while Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) and Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) fell 0.30 per cent and 0.94 per cent respectively.

In healthcare, sharp gains were seen in CSL Limited (ASX:CSL), up 2.06 per cent to AU$94.20, Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC), which gained 1.25 per cent to AU$62.22, and Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL), up 1.63 per cent to AU$19.29. Mayne Pharma Group Ltd (ASX:MYX), which shot up 7.8 per cent to AU$1.11, was the top gainer on the S&P/ASX 200.

Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) and Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS), in the consumer staples space, both surged sharply higher by 2.14 per cent and 2.19 per cent respectively. Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) was up 1.27 per cent to AU$23.90, Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, moved up 0.59 per cent to AU$39.14 and Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) rose nearly 2 per cent to AU$32.28. According to The Sydney Morning Herald this morning, Woolworths’ credit rating and dividends could be cut given its current business difficulties. In August, the company lost its long-term A rating and may now need to take tough decisions such as pruning its dividend and a disposal of assets, said Moody's vice president and senior analyst Ian Chitterer.

Consumer electronics retailer Dick Smith Holdings Ltd (ASX:DSH), which surged 7.09 per cent to AU$0.755, was the second-biggest gainer on the S&P/ASX 200. Smartoffice.com reported this morning that fighting had broken out between the Dick Smith management following accusations that the online unit had cannibalised sales from the physical stores of the company. The shares of the company fell sharply last week after it announced a profit downgrade.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

At its monetary policy meeting yesterday, the Reserve Bank of Australia chose to keep unchanged interest rates at the record low of 2 per cent, citing improvements in the Australian economy in recent months. However, the central bank hinted that a rate cut might be considered in future in the event of a soft inflation outlook. Referring to the moves by big banks to hike interest rates on home loans, RBA Governor Glenn Stevens said: "While the recent changes to some lending rates for housing will reduce this support [to demand] slightly, overall conditions are still quite accommodative".

The ANZ/Roy Morgan weekly consumer confidence index climbed 1.6 per cent last week, a much better performance compared to the mere 0.1 per cent rise in the previous week. "The four-week moving average is now at its highest level since February 2014," said ANZ chief economist Warren Hogan, attributing the lift to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who had made people feel more confident about the economy.

On Wall Street Tuesday, stocks ended higher on the back of sharp gains in the energy as well as big tech sectors, Reuters said. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 89.39 points, or 0.5 percent, to 17,918.15, the S&P 500 gained 5.74 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,109.79 and the Nasdaq Composite added 17.98 points, or 0.35 percent, to 5,145.13. The Nasdaq 100 took out the highs reached during the dotcom bubble in the year 2000, moving up 0.3 per cent to 4,719.05.

The Australian dollar moved higher after the RBA yesterday left interest rates unchanged. At 7am (AEDT), the currency was trading at 71.98 US cents, up from 71.95 US cents on Tuesday, according to the Business Spectator.

The Australian stock market is likely to open higher given that at 06:45 am today (AEDT) the December ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Future contract was up 29 points to 5,258.