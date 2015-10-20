The Australian share market closed with only a minor change on Monday at the end of a somewhat volatile trading session which saw the benchmark indices fall sharply in the morning. The indices flirted with the red line during the rest of the session and managed to end by a hair in the green due to a small rally in the last hour of trade.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.5 points, or 0.0 per cent, and closed at 5,269.7, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 0.9 points, or 0.0 per cent, at 5,304.6.

Gaining sectors included financials (+0.68 per cent), energy (+0.49 per cent), consumer staples (+0.17 per cent) and consumer discretionary (+0.01 per cent). The top losers were telecom (-2.43 per cent), materials (-1.07 per cent), utilities (-0.73 per cent) and real estate investment trusts (-0.33 per cent).

Stocks

Among the banks, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) returned to trade gaining 2.96 per cent to end at AU$31.34, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) was up 0.66 per cent to AU$28.86 and National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) rose 0.60 per cent to AU$31.96. However, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) lost 0.16 per cent to AU$76.43.

In energy, Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) jumped 2.04 per cent to AU$32.07, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) gained 0.41 per cent to AU$7.43 and Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) was flat at AU$5.47. Santos Ltd (ASX:STO), however, lost ground by 1.4 per cent and closed at AU$5.46.

Telstra Corporation Ltd (ASX:TLS) was the top loser among the telecom stocks, down 2.57 per cent to AU$5.30, followed by TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM), which fell 0.65 per cent to AU$10.73 and M2 Group Ltd (ASX:MTU), which lost 0.21 per cent to AU$9.48.

In consumer staples, with the exception of Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR), which was up 2.02 per cent to AU$1.01, other major counters ended in the red. Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) fell 0.70 per cent to AU$26.96, Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, slipped 0.47 per cent to AU$40.28, Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) was down 0.49 per cent to AU$32.67 and Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) shed 3.53 per cent to AU$1.37.

In mining, BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) fell 1.16 per cent to AU$24.71, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) was down 0.63 per cent to AU$53.35 and Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) declined 4.17 per cent to AU$2.30. Among the smaller miners Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX) lost 5.26 per cent to AU$0.18 and BC Iron Limited (ASX:BCI) dipped 3.64 per cent to AU$0.27. Mining and materials company Arrium Ltd (ASX:ARI) was the top gainer on the S&P/ASX 200, shooting up over 14 per cent to AU$0.12. Gold miner EVOLUTION FPO (ASX:EVN) was the top loser on the S&P/ASX 200, down 5.77 per cent to AU$1.47.

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX:TWE) was up 12.63 per cent to AU$7.40 and was the second-biggest gainer on the S&P/ASX 200. The stock came out of a trading halt for a capital raising to fund the acquisition of the Diageo plc (LON:DGE) wine portfolio for AU$754 million.

Infrastructure and environmental services company Cardno Limited (ASX:CDD) was the third biggest gainer on the S&P/ASX 200, up 7.8 per cent to AU$3.04. According to the AFR, private equity company Crescent Capital moved closer to acquiring control over Cardno after it improved its bid price by AU$0.30 to AU$3.45 a share.

Taxi services provider Cabcharge Australia Limited (ASX:CAB) was down 5.40 per cent to AU$2.98, and was the second-biggest loser on the S&P/ASX 200.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

For the first time since the global financial crisis, China reported quarterly economic growth that was below its official target of 7 per cent. During the September quarter Chinese GDP grew 6.9 per cent year-on-year and 1.8 per cent over the previous quarter, just a shade over analysts’ expectations.

The annual Housing Boom and Bust report by SQM Research expects that average capital city home prices in Australia would rise between three and 8 per cent in 2016, down from 9.8 per cent in the year ended June 2015 and the slowest growth since 2012. Moves by the banking regulator APRA to restrict lending to property investors, and subsequent action by banks to raise interest rates or remove discounts for investors, had put the brakes on prices, particularly in Sydney, the report said.

On Wall Street Monday, stocks posted marginal gains, though energy shares were on the defensive. Investors were also cautious considering the earnings reports due during the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.57 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 17,230.54, the S&P 500 gained 0.55 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 2,033.66 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.78 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 4,905.47.

The Australian dollar traded weak as commodity prices softened and better-than-expected Chinese GDP data failed to inspire investors. At 7am (AEDT), the currency was trading at 72.46 US cents, down from 72.73 US cents on Monday.

The Australian stock market is likely to open flat given that at 06:45 am (AEDT) the December ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Future contract was down 2 points at 5,235.