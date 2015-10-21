The Australian share market ended on a low note on Tuesday following a decline in key commodity prices, as well as the RBA’s minutes, which forecast better economic growth and dimmed the chances of a rate cut.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 had a volatile opening hour but spent the rest of the day grinding steadily lower, ending just a shade above its low of 5,228.70.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 34.1 points, or 0.7 per cent, and closed at 5,235.6, while the broader All Ordinaries index was down 33 points, or 0.6 per cent, at 5,271.6.

The top gaining sectors included telecommunications services (+2.50 per cent), healthcare (+0.89 per cent), industrials (+0.30 per cent) and real estate investment trusts (+0.14 per cent).The main losing sectors were energy (-3.36 per cent), materials (-2.12 per cent), financials (-0.78 per cent) and consumer discretionary (-0.73 per cent).

Stocks

The telecom sector was the top performer for the day as Telstra Corporation Ltd (ASX:TLS) shot up nearly 3 per cent to AU$5.45 and M2 Group Ltd (ASX:MTU) gained 0.53 per cent to AU$9.53. However, TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM) shed 0.75 per cent to AU$10.65. Telstra was the second-biggest gainer on the S&P/ASX 200.

Healthcare counters ended with solid gains. CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) ended higher by 1.48 per cent at AU$90.01, Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC) was up 0.49 per cent to AU$61.55, Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) was up 1.78 per cent to AU$19.96 and ResMed Inc. (CHESS) (ASX:RMD) gained 0.3 per cent to AU$7.84.

In the energy sector, the top loser of the day, Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) plunged 5 per cent to AU$30.47, Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) fell 3.11 per cent to AU$5.29, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) was down 1.75 per cent to AU$7.30 and Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) dipped 2.01 per cent to AU$5.36.

BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) slumped nearly 3 per cent to AU$23.99 and Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) slipped 2.27 per cent to AU$52.14. However, Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) gained 2.17 per cent to AU$2.35 and Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX) shot up 5.56 per cent to AU$0.19. Uranium miner Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN) fell 6.52 per cent to AU$0.215 and was among the top losers on the S&P/ASX 200, as were diversified miner Syrah Resources Ltd (ASX:SYR), down 6.39 per cent to AU$2.93, and copper and gold producer Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:SFR), which plunged 6.34 per cent to AU$5.91.

Both the above sectors were affected by declines in the prices of their outputs such as crude oil and iron ore.

In the banking sector, both Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) lost over 1.5 per cent each. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) fell 0.92 per cent to AU$75.73 and National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) was down 0.63 per cent at AU$31.76.

APN News and Media Limited (ASX:APN) moved up 4 per cent to AU$0.52 and was the top gainer on the S&P/ASX 200.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

The minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s October board meeting reveal that the bank expects economic growth during the September quarter to have improved, and that “employment growth had strengthened despite GDP growth over the year having been at the lower end of the forecast range of a year earlier.” The central bank also noted that risks in commercial property and the property development sector were rising. “Investor activity was considerably higher – and lending standards in some parts of the market weaker – than had originally been thought,” it admitted in the minutes. These remarks somewhat clouded the chances of a rate cut in the near future.

Consumer advocacy group Choice has panned the move by Westpac to raise interest rates on home loans, saying banks should not pass on the costs incurred in complying with regulatory changes to banking and superannuation systems. "We would agree with the comments of the Treasurer last week that Westpac is taking a bit of a lend of us," said Alan Kirkland of Choice, according to the ABC. "The cost of increased stability in the system [will] in no way go as high as what Westpac has passed on and no other institution should be following that step.”

On Wall Street Tuesday, stocks posted slightly lower on the back of a nearly 6 per cent drop in International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM), as well as declines in healthcare and biotech stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13.43 points, or 0.08 percent, to 17,217.11, the S&P 500 lost 2.89 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,030.77, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.50 points, or 0.5 percent, to 4,880.97.

The Australian dollar traded lower after bouts of strength and weakness. Though it reacted positively to the RBA’s encouraging comments on the economy, it later lost ground to strength in the US dollar. At 7am (AEDT), the currency was trading at 72.61 US cents, down from 72.69 US cents on Tuesday.

The Australian stock market is likely to open lower given that at 06:45 am (AEDT) the December ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Future contract was down 7 points at 5,206.