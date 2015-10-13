The Australian share market headed south right out of the gate on Monday, and closed just a hair above its low for the day. Investors likely took a breather after the strident gains recorded in the previous five sessions, despite decent gains being seen in regional benchmarks such as the Shanghai Composite Index (+3.28 per cent), Hang Seng (+1.21 per cent) and the Nikkei 225 (+1.64 per cent). Shares on the Chinese mainland are now positioned at their best levels in seven weeks.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 46.8 points, or 0.9 per cent, and closed at 5,232.9, while the broader All Ordinaries index was down 41.8 points, or 0.8 per cent, at 5,267.4.

There were no gaining sectors. The losers included energy (-2.35 per cent), utilities (-1.77 per cent), health care (-1.74 per cent), consumer discretionary (-1.21 per cent), real estate investment trusts (-1.09 per cent) and telecommunication (-0.94 per cent).

Stocks

On a day marked by widespread losses, the mining sector fared comparatively better and was down only 0.35 per cent, though its constituent stocks ended up mixed. Atlas Iron Limited (ASX:AGO) was up 6.45 per cent to AU$0.03, BC Iron Limited (ASX:BCI) rose 3.77 per cent to AU$0.28 and Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) gained 5.26 per cent to AU$2.40. The last-named stock has risen more than 40 per cent over the past fortnight on persistent speculation that the company is closing in on a deal to sell a stake in its mines, rail and port infrastructure to a Chinese steel company, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

However, the bigger miners lost ground with BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) down 0.94 per cent to AU$25.36 and Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) falling 0.67 per cent to AU$54.81.

Gold miner EVOLUTION FPO (ASX:EVN) was the top gainer on the S&P/ASX 200, up 11.5 per cent to AU$1.50, as gold prices showed strength and hit three-month highs. Metal and gold miner Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO) was the second-biggest gainer on the S&P/ASX 200, up 9.17 per cent to AU$3.57.

In the energy sector, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) dropped 4.18 per cent to AU$7.34, Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) fell 3.54 per cent to AU$6.27, Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) slipped 1.81 per cent to AU$32.02 and Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) was down 0.67 per cent to AU$5.93.

Santos announced yesterday that it will cut 200 jobs in southern Australia, in addition to 565 positions axed since last year. "The job reductions together with additional initiatives to simplify the business will deliver approximately AU$100 million in cost savings across the company's Cooper Basin activities over the next three years," it said.

In banks, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) fell 1.17 per cent to AU$74.65, National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) was down 0.95 per cent to AU$31.40, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) fell 0.78 per cent to AU$30.62 and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) was down 0.39 per cent to AU$28.35.

In consumer staples, Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) and Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) were up 0.56 per cent and 3.56 per cent respectively. However, Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) fell 0.49 per cent to AU$26.60, Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, was down 0.37 per cent to AU$40.20 and Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) lost 2.19 per cent to AU$32.99.

In healthcare, CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) fell 2.50 per cent to AU$88.92, and Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC) gave up 1.81 per cent to AU$59.06. However, glove and condom maker Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) closed higher by 1.58 per cent at AU$18.70.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) has put on the block its Cobar copper mine in central western New South Wales and the Lomas Bayas copper mine in Chile as it moves to cut its huge debt pile of AU$30 billion. "The sale process is in response to Glencore receiving a number of unsolicited expressions of interest for these mines from various potential buyers," a statement from the company said, according to the ABC.

On Wall Street Monday, stocks closed a shade higher despite investor nervousness regarding the looming third-quarter results season which is projected to be the worst in six years. Advances in utilities shares countered a decline in energy stocks following weakness in the crude price, Reuters said. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47.37 points, or 0.28 percent, to 17,131.86, the S&P 500 gained 2.57 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,017.46 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.17 points, or 0.17 percent, to 4,838.64.

The Australian dollar has soared to a two-month high on the back of a sharp rebound in commodity prices. At 06:30 am this morning (AEDT) the Australian dollar was trading at 73.60 US cents, up from 73.35 US cents on Monday, according to the Business Spectator.