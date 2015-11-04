the spasx 200 closes flat as investors book profits 2581532015

Stocks are likely to react today to Janet Yellen’s overnight comment that a rate hike is quite possible in December.


Financial Analyst
November 5, 2015 10:56 AM
Financial Analyst

The Australian share market ended nearly flat in Wednesday’s trading, on the back of a rise in the consumer goods sector following encouraging retail sales statistics, and strength in mining shares.

Investors sold heavily into a rally which commenced in the opening hour of trade, with the profit booking continuing right through the session.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 3.1 points, or 0.1 per cent, and closed at 5,242.3, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 3.6 points, or 0.1 per cent, at 5,294.8.

The top gainers included materials (+0.93 per cent), real estate investment trusts (+0.64 per cent), consumer staples (+0.56 per cent) and energy (+0.05 per cent). Losing sectors included telecom (-1.23 per cent), utilities (-0.44 per cent), and healthcare (-0.23 per cent).

Stocks

In mining, the best performer on a relatively flat day, BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) gained nearly 2 per cent to AU$23.47, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) was up 0.47 per cent at AU$50.85 and Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) rose 1.43 per cent to AU$2.13. Atlas Iron Limited (ASX:AGO) fell 3.45 per cent to AU$0.03, but Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX) shot up nearly 7 per cent to AU$0.23.

In energy stocks, Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) fell 3.54 per cent to AU$5.99 and figured among the top losers on the S&P/ASX 200. However, Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) moved up 0.23 per cent to AU$30.34, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) gained 1.01 per cent to AU$7.98 and Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) moved up just 0.18 per cent to AU$5.52.

With the exception of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA), which gained 0.16 per cent to end at AU$76.58, the other three big banks all ended in the red. National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) fell 0.63 per cent to AU$29.91, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) was down 0.10 per cent to AU$31.27 and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) dipped 0.48 per cent to AU$26.87.

In breaking news this morning, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) reported profits of AU$2.4 billion in the first quarter, up 0.5 per cent on the profit of AU$2.3 billion it made in the prior year quarter. "Credit quality remained sound, with arrears levels reducing across all consumer portfolios in line with seasonal expectations," the bank said.

Supermarkets generally headed higher, though Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) was down 0.52 per cent to AU$0.95. Both Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) and Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, ended about 0.4 per cent higher at AU$24.00 and AU$39.30 respectively. Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) surged 4.55 per cent to AU$1.27 and was among the top gainers on the S&P/ASX 200. So was electronics retailer Dick Smith Holdings Ltd (ASX:DSH), which surged 8.61 per cent to AU$0.820.

Telecom leader Telstra Corporation Ltd (ASX:TLS) fell sharply by 1.3 per cent to AU$5.33.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd. (ASX:DMP) boosted its full-year earnings guidance on the basis of a jump in first-quarter sales in Australia and New Zealand due to new ordering technology, The Australian said. Same-store sales were up 13.9 per cent in the first quarter and Chief Executive Don Meij said the sales improvement was “largely attributable” to GPS driver tracker technology installed on online ordering platforms. The company expects that, for the full year, earnings would grow around 25 per cent.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

On Wednesday, US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen said in testimony before the House financial services committee that a December interest rate increase was still very much on the table. “At this point, I see the US economy as performing well. Domestic spending has been growing at a solid pace,” Yellen said, clarifying that the committee had made no decision yet but that a December liftoff was still a “live possibility”. Gold fell to a one-month low, losing ground for the sixth consecutive session, as the dollar strengthened to a three-month high on the basis of Yellen’s comments.

Retail sales in Australia increased 0.4 per cent in September on the back of a 0.4 per cent rise in August. According to the ABC, the rise was led by spending on household goods which rose 1 per cent, and electrical equipment, up 2.2 per cent.

Australia’s trade deficit narrowed to AU$2.3 billion in September from AU$2.7 billion in August. The value of goods and services exported jumped 3 per cent or AU$901 million, while imports grew 2 per cent or AU$507 million. In the net result, Australia reported its 18th successive month of a trade deficit.

On Wall Street Wednesday, stocks ended lower after Janet Yellen’s comments on the likelihood of a December interest rate hike, as well as a downtrend in energy stocks following a decline in crude oil prices, Reuters said. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50.57 points, or 0.28 percent, to 17,867.58, the S&P 500 lost 7.48 points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,102.31 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.65 points, or 0.05 percent, to 5,142.48.

The Australian dollar moved lower on the basis of the strength in the US dollar after the US Fed’s comments that a December interest rate hike was on the table. At 7am (AEDT), the currency was trading at 71.49 US cents, down from 72.08 US cents on Wednesday, according to the Business Spectator.

The Australian stock market is likely to open higher given that at 07:59 am today (AEDT) the December ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Future contract was up 5 points to 5,222.

