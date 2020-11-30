The SP 500 Remains in Consolidation

Earnings releases to look out for this week include CRM, FIVE, SNPS and MRVL.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 30, 2020 9:50 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The S&P 500 Remains in Consolidation

On Tuesday, Salesforce.com (CRM) is awaited to post third quarter EPS of $0.75, in line with the year before on revenue of $5.3 billion vs $4.5 billion last year. The Co develops business software and on November 25th, Dow Jones reported that the Co has been in talks to acquire Slack Technologies (WORK), the collaboration hub. Technically speaking, the RSI is below its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is positive and above its signal line. The break above the 50 area on the RSI would call for further upside. Moreover, the stock is trading under both its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $251.07 and $251.21). We are looking at the final target of $215.60 with a stop-loss set at $280.20. 

On Wednesday, Five Below (FIVE) is likely to unveil third quarter EPS of $0.19 vs $0.18 last year on revenue of $445.3 million compared to $377.4 million a year ago. The Co operates a chain of value-oriented retail stores and its price is expected to move up or down by 9.3% based on options volatility. The stock jumped 8.6% after the Co last reported earnings. From a chartist's point of view, the RSI is above 50. The MACD is above its signal line and positive. The configuration is positive. Moreover, the stock is above its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $140.6 and $135.12). We are looking at the final target of $171.80 with a stop-loss set at $146.00.

Also on Wednesday, Synopsys (SNPS) is expected to announce fourth quarter EPS of $1.56 compared to $1.15 a year ago on revenue of $1.0 billion vs $851.1 million the year before. The Co develops electronic products and software, and on November 19th, the Co announced that it acquired Light Tec, a provider of optical scattering measurements and measurement equipment. In other news, on November 11th, the Co also acquired Moortec, a provider of inchip monitoring technology. The terms of both deals were not disclosed. From a technical point of view, the RSI is below its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is below its signal line and positive. The MACD must penetrate its zero line to expect further downside. Moreover, the stock is trading under its 20 day MA ($224.48) but above its 50 day MA ($218.16). We are looking at the final target of $193.80 with a stop-loss set at $231.20.   

On Thursday, Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) is anticipated to release third quarter EPS of $0.25 vs $0.17 last year on revenue of $751.0 million compared to $662.5 million a year ago. The Co designs integrated circuits primarily for data storage, networking, and communications, and on November 17th, the Co revealed the industry's first 112G 5nm SerDes solution in hardware form for cloud data center infrastructure. In other news, on November 2nd, Bloomberg disclosed that the Co entered into an agreement to acquire Inphi Corp., a producer of specific semiconductor components and optical subsystems, for approximately $8.2 billion in cash and stock. Looking at a daily chart, the RSI is above its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is positive and above its signal line. The configuration is positive. Moreover, the stock is trading above both its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $40.94 and $40.65). We are looking at the final target of $50.10 with a stop-loss set at $39.80. 

Looking at the S&P 500 CFD on a 1 hour chart, the index remains in consolidation after making a record high of 3,673.90 on Monday, November 9th. The index will likely continue to chop around between 3,585.00 and 3,674.00 until a breakout occurs. If price can get above 3,674.00, it would be a bullish signal that would send price towards its first Fibonacci target of 3,794.00. If price reaches 3,794.00, then its next target would be 3,856.00. If price falls below 3,585.00, then traders should look to 3,518.00 for a bounce. If price fails to be supported at 3,518.00 it would be a bearish signal, as 3,518.00 has acted as strong support since November 10th. Finally, if price breaks below 3,463.00, it could be the beginning of a new short-term down trend.        



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: SPX 500 Stocks Earnings Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest SPX 500 articles

stocks_02
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
By:
James Stanley
Today 08:00 AM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
      stocks_02
      S&P 500 Tempts ATH Breakout After USD Drawdown
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 19, 2025 04:19 PM
        20231218 - 001 - 01
        S&P 500 Forecast: SPX falls after hotter CPI data
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 12, 2025 02:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.