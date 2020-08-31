The SP 500 Continues to Advance

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 31, 2020 8:45 PM
2 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

The S&P 500 Continues to Advance

On Wednesday, Five Below (FIVE) is awaited to post second quarter EPS of $0.15 compared to $0.51 a year ago on sales of $414.2 million vs $417.4 million last year. The Co operates a chain of value-oriented retail stores and its stock price is anticipated to move up or down by 9.4% based on options volatility. The stock jumped 9.4% after they last reported earnings. Technically speaking, the RSI is above 50. The MACD is positive and above its signal line. The configuration is positive. Moreover, the stock is trading above both its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $108.86 and $108.13). We are looking at the final target of $125.00 with a stop-loss set at $107.00.    

Additionally on Wednesday, Guidewire Software (GWRE) is likely to unveil fourth quarter EPS of $0.45 vs $0.56 last year on revenue of $209.0 million compared to $207.9 million a year ago. The Co provides software solutions for property and casualty insurers, and during August Social Discovery and VPay joined the Co's PartnerConnect Solution alliance program which increases the Co's business value by developing and delivering additional features to their products. From a chartist's point of view, the RSI is above its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is negative and below its signal line. The penetration of 50 on the RSI should trigger further losses. Moreover, the share stands above its 20 day MA ($111.94) but below its 50 day MA ($113.44). We are looking at the final target of $99.10 with a stop-loss set at $118.30.

On Thursday, Broadcom (AVGO) is expected to announce third quarter EPS of $5.21 compared to $5.16 a year ago on revenue of $5.8 billion vs $5.5 billion last year. The Co develops a range of semiconductors and its current analyst consensus rating is 26 buys, 6 holds and 0 sells, according to Bloomberg. From a technical point of view, the RSI is above 50. The MACD is positive and above its signal line. The configuration is positive. Moreover, the stock is above its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $330.69 and $319.87). We are looking at the final target of $361.00 with a stop-loss set at $330.00.

Also on Thursday, Ciena (CIEN) is anticipated to release third quarter EPS of $0.82 vs $0.71 last year on sales of $972.0 million compared to $960.6 million a year ago. The Co develops networking systems, software and offers professional services, and on August 10th Windstream, a provider of voice and data network communications, revealed that it will be using the Co's photonic, coherent optical and intelligent software platforms to build its National Converged Optical Network. Looking at a daily chart, the RSI is below its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is negative and below its signal line. The configuration is negative. Moreover, the share stands below its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $59.39 and $56.79). We are looking at the final target of $52.00 with a stop-loss set at $58.90. 

Looking at the S&P 500 CFD on a 30 minute chart, the index made a new record high of 3526.00 during the Asian market session late Sunday evening. The index has slighted pulled back since, but the trend is your friend and price will likely pop back up to retest the 3526.00 high. If price can break above 3526.00, then it will probably head towards 3574.00, the first Fibonacci extension level. If price can break through the first extension level, the next target is the second extension level at 3599.00. However, if price continues to fall traders could look to the 3483.00 support level for a bounce. If price cannot manage to hold above 3483.00, then a possible rebound could occur at the 3451.00 support level.  



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities SPX 500 earnings

Latest market news

View more
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD and DXY approaching key levels - Forex Friday
Today 04:16 PM
Earnings This Week: NVIDIA, Baidu and Snowflake
Today 02:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 18, 2023
Today 12:21 PM
DAX analysis: Stocks drop to fresh multi week lows as selling gathers pace
Today 12:00 PM
Barca Media spin-off: what does the SPAC mean for FC Barcelona?
Today 10:15 AM
Jackson Hole, Powell speech to drive sentiment: The Week Ahead
Today 05:33 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Research
Earnings This Week: NVIDIA, Baidu and Snowflake
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 02:30 PM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 18, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 12:21 PM
      Research
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 17, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 12:42 PM
        stocks_05
        Pairs trading: definition, strategy, and example
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        Yesterday 10:30 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.