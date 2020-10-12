The SP 500 Appears To Be Headed To ReTest the All Time High

Big earnings releases this week include UNH, ISRG and SLB.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 12, 2020 10:10 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The S&P 500 Appears To Be Headed To Re-Test the All Time High

On Wednesday, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) is expected to announce third quarter EPS of $3.08 compared to $3.88 a year ago on revenue of $63.9 billion vs $60.4 billion last year. The Co is a private health insurance provider and on October 7th, the Co launched The HERO Program (Helping Employees Receive Organs), which can provide up to $12,000 in financial support to individuals outside UnitedHealth Group who donate specific organs. From a technical point of view, the RSI is above its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is above its signal line and positive. The configuration is positive. Moreover, the stock is above its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $306.05 and $309.6). We are looking at the final target of $347.00 with a stop-loss set at $306.00.   

On Thursday, Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) is likely to unveil third quarter EPS of $2.05 vs $3.43 last year on sales of $970.5 million compared to 1.1 billion a year ago. The Co develops robotic systems for the medical industry and on September 28th, Rebotix Repair filed a lawsuit against the Co in the Florida federal court regarding one of its medical devices. From a chartist's point of view, the RSI is above its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is above its signal line and positive. The configuration is positive. Moreover, the stock is trading above both its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $689.36 and $695.8). We are looking at the final target of $784.00 with a stop-loss set at $663.00.      

On Friday, Schlumberger (SLB) is awaited to post third quarter EPS of $0.13 compared to $0.43 a year ago on revenue of $5.4 billion vs $8.5 billion last year. The Co is the world's largest supplier of oil products and services, and on September 27th, the Co signed a memorandum of understanding with Qatar Navigation for a 5-year joint development project, according to Bloomberg. The expected move based on front-month options is 9.3%, the last time the Co reported earnings the stock rose 0.9%. Technically speaking, the RSI is below 50. The MACD is below its signal line and negative. The configuration is negative. Moreover, the share stands below its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $16.92 and $18.26). We are looking at the final target of $13.30 with a stop-loss set at $17.00.  

Looking at the S&P 500 CFD on a 30 minute chart, the index has continued to rise and broken to the upside of all three levels that were outlined last week. The index appears to be using its 20-period simple moving average (SMA) as rough support. Momentum is strong and price will likely continue to advance. The Index's next targets are 3535.00 and 3558.00. If price can manage to break above these two levels then price could reach for the final target and all-time high of 3587.00. If the index can get above 3587.00, then it would be an extremely bullish signal that would likely lead to new record highs being made. On the other hand, if price slips then traders should look to the 3486.00 support level for a bounce. If price falls below 3486.00, then a rebound could occur off of the 3454.00 level. If price drops below 3454 then traders should be cautious.        



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities SPX 500 Earnings Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Did the ECB Jump the Gun on Rate Cuts?
Today 02:00 AM
GBP/USD forecast: Fed dot plot, US inflation set to shake things up
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Gold, copper, silver forecast: Metals drop on NFP, China concerns
June 7, 2024 01:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls after a stronger NFP report
June 7, 2024 01:06 PM
EUR/USD, USD/CHF probe pivotal levels, implied volatility spikes
June 7, 2024 06:39 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Downward trend
Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
By:
Yesterday 02:00 AM
    united_kingdom_04
    GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
    By:
    David Scutt
    June 3, 2024 05:56 AM
      china_02
      Hang Seng, China A50 reversing hard after tough end to May
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 3, 2024 03:34 AM
        Australian flag
        ASX 200 faces technical test after ramping its way into June
        By:
        David Scutt
        June 2, 2024 11:04 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.