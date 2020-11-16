The SP 500 Appears to Be Consolidating After Making a New Record High Last Week

Earnings reports this week include WMT, HD, NVDA and FL.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 16, 2020 10:35 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The S&P 500 Appears to Be Consolidating After Making a New Record High Last Week

On Tuesday, Walmart (WMT) is awaited to post third quarter EPS of $1.18 compared to $1.16 a year ago on revenue of $132.3 billion vs $128.0 billion last year. The Co is a retail giant and on November 12th, the Co announced the launch of Walmart Pet Care, a service that includes Walmart Pet Insurance and pet care services such as dog-walking and pet sitting. In other news, on November 6th, the Co revealed that it agreed to sell its business in Argentina to Grupo de Narvaez, a Latin group. Technically speaking, the RSI is above 50. The MACD is above its signal line and positive. The configuration is positive. Moreover, the stock is trading above both its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $143.64 and $141.3). We are looking at the final target of $158.40 with a stop-loss set at $144.30.     

Additionally on Tuesday, Home Depot (HD) is likely to unveil third quarter EPS of $3.01 vs 2.53 last year on revenue of $31.7 billion compared to 27.2 billion a year ago. The Co is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer and on November 11th, the Co introduced expanded resources and programs to further support its 35,000 veteran and military spouse employees, including guaranteed employment opportunities to associates who are spouses of relocating members of the military. From a chartist's point of view, the RSI is below its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is negative and below its signal line. The configuration is negative. Moreover, the share stands above its 20 day MA ($277.78) but below its 50 day MA ($278.01). We are looking at the final target of $254.40 with a stop-loss set at $289.20.   

On Wednesday, Nvidia (NVDA) is expected to announce third quarter EPS of $2.57 compared to $1.78 a year ago on revenue of $4.4 billion vs 3.0 billion the year before. The Co is a leading designer of graphics processors and on October 21st, Bloomberg reported that Chinese companies including Huawei Technologies have been lobbying the State Administration for Market Regulation to either reject the Co's proposed 40 billion dollar acquisition of Arm Ltd. or to impose certain unfavorable conditions on the deal. From a technical point of view, the RSI is below its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is positive and below its signal line. The MACD must penetrate its zero line to expect further downside. Moreover, the stock is trading under its 20 day MA ($534.06) but above its 50 day MA ($528.04). We are looking at the final target of $445.00 with a stop-loss set at $583.00.    

On Friday, Foot locker (FL) is anticipated to release third quarter EPS of $0.50 vs $1.13 last year on revenue of $1.9 billion, in line with the previous year. The Co is a global athletic footwear and apparel retailer, and its current analyst consensus rating is 13 buys, 11 holds and 0 sells, according to Bloomberg. Looking at a daily chart, the RSI is above its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is below its signal line and positive. The stock could retrace in the short term. Moreover, the stock is trading under its 20 day MA ($37.91) but above its 50 day MA ($36.27). We are looking at the final target of $42.60 with a stop-loss set at $34.60.

Looking at the S&P 500 CFD on a 30 minute chart, the index appears to be consolidating after making a record high of 3,673.90 last week. Price will likely bounce around in between 3,518.00 and 3,674.00 until a breakout occurs. The bias remains bullish, so traders should look for price to break above 3,674.00. If price can make a new high, then the next two Fibonacci targets are at 3,794.00 and 3,856.00. If the index falls below 3,518.00, it would be a negative signal and traders should look to 3,463.00 as possible support. If price fails to rebound off of 3,463.00, then price could drop further to 3,403.00. If the decline its not stopped at 3,403.00, then traders should be cautious as price could slip lower.                 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: SPX 500 Stocks Earnings Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest SPX 500 articles

stocks_02
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
By:
James Stanley
Today 08:00 AM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
      stocks_02
      S&P 500 Tempts ATH Breakout After USD Drawdown
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 19, 2025 04:19 PM
        20231218 - 001 - 01
        S&P 500 Forecast: SPX falls after hotter CPI data
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 12, 2025 02:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.