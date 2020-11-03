The Reserve Bank of Australia cut its benchmark rate

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 3, 2020 2:48 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
This morning, the Reserve Bank of Australia cut its benchmark rate to 0.10% from 0.25% as expected. See the key AUD/USD levels in this video!
