the rbnz wasnt dovish enough for the kiwi 1738722015

The NZ dollar was propelled higher instantly after the RBNZ’s decision to cut interest rates as the bank wasn’t dovish enough for the market, despite […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 23, 2015 7:50 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The NZ dollar was propelled higher instantly after the RBNZ’s decision to cut interest rates as the bank wasn’t dovish enough for the market, despite the fact that 25bps was taken off the official cash rate (OCR) for the second month in a row and the bank noted that more policy easing seemed likely. It appears the market was ultra-dovish in the lead up to this meeting, with some participants expecting the bank to lob 50bps off the OCR. Also, the bank lost a line from Governor Wheeler’s statement about the level of the NZ dollar being unjustified and unsustainable which the market took as a sign the bank is softening its stance on the exchange rate; the RBNZ has been the kiwi’s biggest adversely in recent times, largely because a stronger exchange rate alongside falling commodity prices is a big threat to the NZ economy.

The rally in the kiwi wasn’t robust enough to break any key resistance zones for NZDUSD, with the pair remaining in an overall downward trend. This is understandable given the clear fundamental risks facing NZDUSD as the RBNZ looks to cut interest rates even further, possibly to 2.5% later this year, and the FOMC prepares to hike rates as soon as September. With the market returning its focus to yield differentials in the wake of the recent threat of a Grexit, a currency pairing underpinned by a clear divergence of monetary policies is going to be tasty option for bears, especially considering the RBNZ still believes further depreciation of the kiwi is necessary given soft export commodity prices.

NZD vs. USD

NZDUSD remains in a medium-term bearish trend and is still looking like an attractive pair to short on rallies. From here, we’re eyeing off support around 0.6500, a break of which may see price make a run for the bottom of the aforementioned trading channel. A break of the top of its downward channel would negate this bearish scenario and our attention would turn to resistance around 0.6780.

NZDUSD

Source: City Index

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.