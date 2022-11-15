The RBA's 25 vs 50bp hike debate is no longer ‘finely balanced’

The RBA’s November minutes lean towards 25bp hike/s with a pause along the way, with a 50bp hike likely requiring higher inflation expectations and wages.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 15, 2022 12:55 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Summary of the RBA’s minutes – considerations on monetary policy

  • Inflation in Australia remained too high
  • Strong demand is contributing to high inflation
  • Medium-term inflation expectations and wages growth remained consistent with inflation returning to target. Members emphasised the importance of this continuing to be the case.
  • The Australian economy had continued to grow solidly.
  • We expect wage growth to pick up due to the tight labour market and higher levels of inflation.
  • Given the importance of avoiding a price-wage spiral, the Board will continue to pay close attention to both the evolution of the price-setting behaviour of firms and labour costs in the period ahead.
  • A further increase in the cash rate was necessary.
  • The global economic outlook and domestic household spending remain sources of uncertainty.
  • …consumer confidence was low and housing prices were declining.
  • As the cash rate had been increased significantly since May and the full effect of that increase lay ahead, the case for 25bp hike (over a 50) was the stronger one.
  • members did not rule out returning to larger increases if the situation warranted.
  • Conversely, the Board is prepared to keep rates unchanged for a period while it assesses the state of the economy and the inflation outlook.
  • Interest rates are not on a pre-set path.
  • The Board will continue to monitor the global economy, household spending and price- and wage-setting behaviour closely.

 

20221115moversCI

The RBA continued to give themselves plenty of wriggle room for forecasting errors, with the words ‘uncertain’ or ‘uncertainty’ sprinkled through their minutes seven times. Of course, they tipped their hat to high levels of inflation alongside a tight labour market and tight labour market, whilst adding that medium-term inflation expectations and wage prices continue to point towards inflation returning to their 2-3% target.

 

But it’s what they don’t say which makes the difference, as the minutes no longer reference the 25 vs 50bp hike debate as “finally balanced”. They hiked by 25, have hinted at a pause – and the reference to larger increases ‘if warranted’ is simply a scenario to consider if medium-term inflation expectations and wages pick up. And as they’re concerned with the policy lag and its impact on household spending, the case for larger hikes doesn’t seem very strong.

 

Still, this leaves the potential for AUD to remain bid should Q3 wage data come in hot tomorrow. But with negative real wages and relatively low inflation expectations, I doubt it will be enough for a 50bp December hike. And by how much the Aussie can rally is also down to whether US dollar bears have choked the greenback enough.

 

US producer prices will be closely watched tonight at 00:30 AEDT / 13:30 GMT, as any further signs of disinflation could weaken the US dollar – whereas a stronger print could shake out soe dollar bears at the lows.

 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart:

20221115audusdCI

The Aussie has seen a strong move towards the 0.6700 area, and its rally has stalled just below the September VPOC (volume point of control), monthly R2 pivot point and bearish trendline. This leaves the potential for a pullback towards the weekly pivot point, which would be confirmed with a break below 0.6660. Yet as the trend remains strong the bias is for an eventual break above the resistance zone and move towards 0.6800 and 0.6900.

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas RBA Australia AUD USD Central Bank

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

USD_GBP_EUR
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
By:
David Song
Today 08:20 PM
    US_flag_candlestick_USD
    U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
    By:
    James Stanley
    Today 06:36 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Today 05:00 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
        By:
        David Song
        Today 04:12 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.