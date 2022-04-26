The Pound takes it on the chin

Last weeks poor economic data caused the wheels to fall off the Pound.

April 27, 2022 3:39 AM

GBP/USD has been moving lower since June 2021 when the pair reached a high of near 1.4250! However, the selloff continued after the last BOE meeting when officials warned that inflation, particularly due to the Russia/Ukraine war, could squeeze household incomes.  Therefore, future interest rate increases would depend on the medium-term lookout on inflation.  Inflation rose from 6.2% in February to 7% in March.  However, it wasn’t until late last week that that GBP/USD began to take a nosedive as both consumer confidence and retail sales were much weaker than expected.  The combination of a squeeze in household income, weaker economic data, and a strong US Dollar, was enough to push GBP/USD below the psychological round number support of 1.3000 and the pair hasn’t looked back since.  GBP/USD is currently trading at its lowest level since July 2020.  However, unlike the DXY and EUR/USD which are approaching March 2020 levels, GBP/USD is not.  The pair reached a low of 1.1445 at the height of the pandemic in March 2020.  On the weekly timeframe, horizontal support isn’t until 1.2252 and then 1.2075.  Below there and price can fall to the March 2020 lows. Notice that the RSI on the weekly timeframe is oversold, indicating the possibility for a bounce.

20220426 gbpusd weekly ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Trade GBP/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a daily timeframe, over the last 4 sessions, traders have sold GBP/USD from 1.3090 down to today’s low, just below 1.2600.  Notice that the RSI on the daily timeframe is also in oversold territory. If price does bounce, first resistance is at recent horizontal support (now resistance) at 1.2667.  Above there, price can trade up to the lows of April 13th at 1.2971.

20220426 gbpusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

GBP/USD isn’t the only Pound pair that has been on the move lately.  EUR/GBP has been moving in a downward sloping channel since April 2021.  However, the pair has been pushing higher (GBP lower) since April 18th, including a bullish engulfing candle today.  EUR/GBP also pushed above the 200 Day Moving Average at 0.8445.  This now acts as the first level of support.  Today’s low is the next level of support at 0.8393 and then the 50 Day Moving Average at 0.8352.  If price continues to move higher, first resistance is at the top, downward sloping trendline of the channel near 0.8490, then the March 31st highs at 0.8512.

20220426 eurgbp daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade EUR/GBP now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

Fears that inflation would hit household income helped GBP/USD continue its path lower since mid-March.  However, it wasn’t until last weeks poor economic data that caused the wheels to fall off the Pound.  The BOE meets next week.  Watch to see if traders take profits ahead of the meeting, which may give GBP a boost.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas GBP USD EUR GBP

Latest market news

View more
Silver Forecast: Bulls Push Past Key Hurdle—More Upside Ahead?
Yesterday 11:22 PM
USD/CAD spikes to 5-year high as Trump's tariffs come knocking
Yesterday 10:13 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Defends Post-Fed Rally
Yesterday 07:50 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Rally Rejected at Resistance
Yesterday 06:55 PM
USD/JPY Update: The Yen Recovers After the Fed Decision
Yesterday 04:34 PM
Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High amid Limited Response to Fed
Yesterday 04:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Research
USD/CAD spikes to 5-year high as Trump's tariffs come knocking
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:13 PM
    USD/JPY, USD/CAD, CAD/JPY: Key levels heading into US GDP
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 04:31 AM
      USD_candlestick
      USD/JPY: Bulls on the Ropes as Market Headwinds Strengthen
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 02:30 AM
        Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
        EUR/USD: ECB Rate Guidance Clouded as Central Banks Hit Pause
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 29, 2025 11:37 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.