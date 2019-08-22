The Gold Silver Ratio Could Pay Handsomely In Silver

Price action on the gold/silver ratio suggests a correction could be underway, to Silver’s advantage.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 23, 2019 2:12 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Gold/Silver Ratio Could Pay Handsomely In Silver

Price action on the gold/silver ratio suggests a correction could be underway, to Silver’s advantage.

It goes without saying that gold has had a stellar couple of months and, given the backdrop of global negative yields and the potential for a Fed easing cycle (even though they currently deny this), we expect gold’s trend to push higher as the year develops.

Indeed, it was the June Fed meeting which saw gold explode to new highs and break key resistance, which suggests dominant momentum has realigned with its longer-term secular trend. If that is the case, we’d also expect record new highs over the coming years.

The renewed lust for gold has also seen demand for silver rise which has seen large speculators net-long for 10-consecutive weeks. And, whilst gold remains the key driver behind the move, perhaps Silver has some catching up to do on a relative basis to gold. And this is where the gold/silver ratio becomes interesting.

 

The gold/silver ratio essentially shows us how many bars of silver it takes to buy an ounce of gold. Currently around 88, the gold/silver ratio hit its highest level in 27 years in June after trading above + standard deviations from its long-term average. Whilst the ratio remains in a clear uptrend, there are signs of over-extension, to suggest silver could outperform gold over the coming months.

 

Taking a closer look at the weekly candles, the ratio fell over -5% mid-July, amid its most bearish week since May 2016. In fact, such levels of volatility have not been seen since H1 2016 when investors were also fretting about a China slowdown and global growth. In fact, the ratio fell 23.6% over an 18-week period as silver outperformed gold from the end of February 2016. If a 20%  or more drop were to occur during this correction the ratio could fall below 75 whilst Silver closed its gap with gold’s tailwind.

 

Switching to silver (XAG/USD) we can see it has recently broken out of a basing pattern and invalidated a bearish trendline. Furthermore, the MACD is above its signal line and zero to show a build-up of bullish momentum.

  • As metals could be headed for a pullback, bulls could consider buying dips above the $16 support zone ($1592-$16.19 to be precise) with a view to target the $18.56 and $21.12 highs over the near-term.
  • However, if the ratio is to perform a double-digit correction, Silver could indeed break to new highs.
  • A break back below places it onto the backburner, a break beneath the $14 lows invalidates the bullish bias.

 

Related analysis:
Has Gold Moved Too Far, Too Fast?
Bitcoin And Gold's Divergence Could Be About To Get Tested
Gold Explodes To 5-Year High Post-FOMC

 

Related tags: Commodities Gold

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.