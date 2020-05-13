The GBPNOK confirms a top reversal pattern

Technical Insight research tool identifies an interesting technical Analysis setup in the GBP/NOK currency pair.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 14, 2020 12:47 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The GBP/NOK confirms a top reversal pattern

The GBP/NOK confirms a top reversal pattern

Using the “technical Insight” research tool under the Market Analysis tab, I searched for currency pairs that confirmed any classic technical reversal pattern and one currency pair with an interesting topping pattern emerged. 

The Technical Insight scanning tool is a great way to help traders save valuable time looking for trading opportunities around technical analysis events. 

The GBP/NOK confirmed a Top Triangle-Top Wedge pattern. This pattern tells us the GBP/NOK may have reached a top, showing signs of a reversal as the currency pair has broken downward after a period of uncertainty or consolidation. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

A Top Triangle shows two converging trendlines as prices reach lower highs and higher (or stable) lows. Volume diminishes as the price swings back and forth between an increasingly narrow range reflecting uncertainty in the market direction. Then well before the triangle reaches its apex, the price breaks down below the lower trendline with a noticeable increase in volume, confirming this bearish pattern as a reversal of the prior uptrend.

The MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) oscillator is also indicating bearish momentum as the indicator trends lower below its signal line. 

Resistance can be found at 12.87 with support at 12.01. 

Happy Trading

Related tags: Forex Forex GBP

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.