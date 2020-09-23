The Fragile recovery continues PMIs in focus

PMIs to set the risk tone

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 23, 2020 12:57 PM
Chart showing uptrend
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
European markets opened higher as they continue the recovery from Monday’s sharp sell off. The risk tone in the market is showing some signs of improving, although pressure remains.

Stocks on the FTSE have reacted surprisingly well to Boris Johnson increased restrictions to stem the spread of coronavirus. The UK index closed yesterday on the front foot and is trading higher out of the blocks on Wednesday. The measures weren’t as drastic as some had feared which has offered some support to stock, particularly in the retail and hospitality sector.

Attention will now turn to September’s preliminary PMI readings for both the service and manufacturing sectors, for further clues over the health of the economic recovery in the UK.  Expectations are for both sectors to show a slight slowing in expansion this month after solid performances in August. 
The manufacturing PMI is forecast to dip to 54.3 in September, down from 55.2 in August. Meanwhile, the service sector is expected to tick lower to 56, down from 58.8.  The level 50 separates expansion from contraction. A strong reading could help cement the so far fragile recovery in stocks. However, signs of weakness could damage an already vulnerable recovery.

Dollar hits 2 month high
The US Dollar is trading at 2 month highs, following surprisingly optimistic comments from Fed policy makers overnight. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the US economy stood resilient throughout the coronavir7is crisis whilst Fed official Charles Evans said that the US economy had returned to 90% of pre-pandemic levels, adding that the Fed could raise interest rates before the 2% average inflation target is reached.
USD drags on gold
The stronger US Dollar is pilling pressure on gold. The precious metal is trading lower for the third straight session, as it homes in on the weekly low of $1882. The next move for the precious metal depends largely on the PMI readings and how they impact the risk tone in the market.

Oil under pressure ahead of EIA data
Oil is also trading on the back foot, paring gains from the previous session. Both oil contracts experienced a 4% sell off at the start of the week. With coronavirus cases rising, particularly sharply in Europe and increasing restrictions in the UK the demand outlook for oil is souring; and it is doing so just as more supply is set to come into the market from Libya. Crude inventories rise by 691,000 barrels in the week ending 18th September, compared to a drop of 2.3 million forecast by analysts. EIA data is due later today and could take on greater importance than usual. Should we see another surprise jump in inventories this could be enough to spark another leg lower for crude.

FTSE Chart


Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Did the ECB Jump the Gun on Rate Cuts?
Today 02:00 AM
GBP/USD forecast: Fed dot plot, US inflation set to shake things up
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Gold, copper, silver forecast: Metals drop on NFP, China concerns
June 7, 2024 01:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls after a stronger NFP report
June 7, 2024 01:06 PM
EUR/USD, USD/CHF probe pivotal levels, implied volatility spikes
June 7, 2024 06:39 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.