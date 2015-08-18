Shares in banking and finance provided a minor lift to Australian stocks on Monday, even as energy continued to be a drag on the market, and retail stocks were a sea of red.

Energy stocks were lower as global crude oil prices continued to languish at multi-year lows, though Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) dismissed rumours of a capital raising, saying it had adequate liquidity resources.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 11.2 points, or 0.2 per cent, and closed at 5,367.7, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 8.6 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 5,368.6.

The top gaining sectors included utilities (+0.85 per cent), industrials (+0.52 per cent), healthcare (+0.47 per cent) and financials (+0.45 per cent). The biggest losers included information technology (-1.17 per cent), energy (-0.95 per cent), and consumer staples (-0.79 per cent).

Stocks

In mining, BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) was down 0.47 per cent to AU$25.20, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) fell a similar percentage to AU$50.89 and Atlas Iron Limited (ASX:AGO) shed 3.23 per cent to AU$0.03. However, Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) ended higher by 3.08 per cent at AU$1.84. Gold miner Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM) was up 4.47 per cent at AU$11.44 after the company swung back into a net profit of AU$546 million in the year ended June, led by lower costs and higher production of copper and gold. Newcrest was the second-biggest gainer on the S&P/ASX 200.

Energy stocks continued on their downward trend. Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) fell 0.76 per cent to AU$32.59, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) slipped 2.24 per cent to AU$6.55, Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) declined 1.14 per cent to AU$9.56 and Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) was down 0.17 per cent to AU$5.98. Santos squashed rumours of a capital raising, saying it had “ample liquidity,” with over AU$2 billion in cash and undrawn financing lines, according to The Australian.

The big banks ended in positive territory except Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) which resumed trading Monday and ended with a loss of 1.04 per cent at AU$81.27. National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) shot up 1.57 per cent to AU$32.26, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) was up nearly 2 per cent to AU$31.94 and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) rose 0.79 per cent to AU$29.52. Financial products and payment solutions provider FlexiGroup Limited (ASX:FXL) gained 4.35 per cent to AU$2.64 after it reported a 44 per cent improvement in statutory profit to AU$82.7 million in the year ended June 30, according to the Business Spectator. Commonwealth Bank said it raised AU$2.1 billion from institutional shareholders out of its AU$5 billion capital raising, and will now seek to raise the remainder from retail shareholders through a renounceable entitlement offer, according to Sky News.

Retailers ended mostly down. Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, lost 1.31 per cent to AU$39.85, Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) fell 0.37 per cent to AU$26.90, Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) declined 0.25 per cent to AU$32.05 and Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) fell 2.61 per cent to AU$1.31.

Freight logistics company Asciano Ltd (ASX:AIO) shares entered a trading halt and last traded Friday at AU$8.11. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP said Monday it is part of a consortium that has agreed to buy Asciano in a cash-and-stock deal that values Asciano at about AU$12 billion, according to Dow Jones. Asciano shareholders will receive AU$6.94 a share in cash and 0.0387 limited partnership units of Brookfield Infrastructure, for a total implied value of AU$9.15 a share.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

On Wall Street Monday, stocks rose following the release of solid US data on the housing sector and on bargain-hunting by investors among the oversold counters in biotech and media, according to Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 67.78 points, or 0.39 percent, to 17,545.18, the S&P 500 gained 10.9 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,102.44 and the Nasdaq Composite added 43.46 points, or 0.86 percent, to 5,091.70.

The Australian dollar is trading slightly lower following a mixed performance for commodity prices, according to the Business Spectator. At 06:30 this morning (AEST) the Australian dollar was trading at 73.75 US cents, down from 73.77 US cents on Monday.

The Australian stock market is likely to open higher given that at 06:45am (AEST) today the September ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Future contract was up nine points at 5,311.