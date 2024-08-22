Japanese Yen Forecast: The EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY Moves that Could Kick the Carry Trade Unwind into Overdrive

The massive “yen carry trade” unwind was technically- and sentiment-driven, and could absolutely run further after pausing for a few weeks. EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY are in play.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
August 23, 2024 4:30 AM
japan_09
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Points

  • The massive “yen carry trade” unwind was technically- and sentiment-driven, and could absolutely run further after pausing for a few weeks.
  • EUR/JPY traders will only grow more constructive on the pair if it can regain the 200-day MA at 164.00.
  • A GBP/JPY break below the bearish flag could expose the early-month lows near 184.00, if not the 1-year lows at 179.00, in time.

After the “shock” unwind of the now-infamous yen carry trade to start the month, the key question traders have been asking for the last few weeks has been, “Is it over yet?”

Fundamentally speaking, the picture hasn’t changed much over the past few weeks – the Bank of Japan is still expected to incrementally raise interest rates in the coming months while other central banks cut their own target rates – but the driving factor behind the massive cross-markets moves we saw earlier this month were never fundamentally-driven in the first place.

Instead, they were more technically- and sentiment-driven in nature: As the yen broke certain resistance levels, it convinced more traders that the years-long carry trade may be unwinding, prompting them to unwind their carry trades, leading the yen to break more resistance levels and more traders to reconsider their positions in a vicious cycle.

This (perhaps too long) preamble serves to remind us that we could absolutely see another leg higher in the yen after nearly a half-decade downtrend following COVID. Below, we outline the technical setups to watch on two yen “crosses,” EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in H2 2024

Japanese Yen Analysis – EUR/JPY Daily Chart

EURJPY_daily_chart_japanese_yen_technical_analysis_08222024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Looking at EUR/JPY first, the cross nearly fell to its 1-year low near the 154.00 handle in the peak of the panic on August 5th, but the exchange rate has since recovered more than 1200 pips to trade back in the 162.00s as of writing.

However, EUR/JPY’s recovery has been far more tepid and gradual than the initial selloff, creating a possible “bearish flag” pattern on the daily chart. As the name suggests, the pattern has bearish implications if the pair breaks below the near-term rising channel (“flag”), and longer-term traders will only grow more constructive on the pair if it can regain the 200-day MA at 164.00. Until then, bulls may want to exercise caution in establishing new positions.

Japanese Yen Analysis – GBP/JPY Daily Chart

GBPJPY_daily_chart_japanese_yen_technical_analysis_08222024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Turning our attention to GBP/JPY, we can see a similar setup: The pair saw a massive selloff through late July and early August, culminating in a brief test of the 1-year lows (in this case at 179.00) before forming a gradual recovery/bearish flag setup below the 200-day MA.

Moving forward, bulls will want to see if GBP/JPY can break durably above its 200-day MA at 192.00 or whether the last 3 weeks represent a mere counter-trend correction against the strong bearish momentum. In that scenario, a break below the bearish flag could expose the early-month lows near 184.00, if not the 1-year lows at 179.00, in time.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Check out Matt’s Daily Market Update videos on YouTube and be sure to follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: EUR JPY Yen GBP JPY Carry Trade Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR JPY articles

Best day of the year for USD/JPY, EUR/JPY on hot CPI, peace talks
By:
Matt Simpson
February 12, 2025 10:22 PM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    USD/JPY, EUR/JPY mean revert higher as yen bulls loosen their grip
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 11, 2025 10:28 PM
      Japanese Flag
      Japanese Yen Technical Analysis into CPI: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 11, 2025 07:30 PM
        GBP/JPY bears ride the wave of divergent BOE, BOJ policy expectations
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 6, 2025 10:32 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.