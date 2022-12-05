The consensus is for the RBA to hike by 25bp tomorrow

Whilst the potential for a pause cannot be ignored, I suspect the RBA are more likely to hike rates by 25bp tomorrow as they do not meet again until February.

December 5, 2022
What has happened since the last RBA meeting?

  • 10th November: Australia's central bank says nearer to point when it can wait on rates (Reuters)
  • CPI fell to 6.9% y/y, down from 7.4% and beneath the 7.5% - suggesting inflation has peaked
  • Governor Lowe reiterated his belief that the economy can have a soft landing
  • PMI’s continued south, business sentiment has been flat
  • Consumer inflation expectations hit a record high according to one survey
  • OIS curve is pointing lower as the case for a higher terminal rate diminishes

 

The RBA’s cash rate currently sits at 2.85%, after hiking rates for a record seven consecutive meetings totalling 275bp. And despite being a late starter compared to the RBNZ, Fed and pretty much everyone – the RBA continue to believe the terminal rate will remain lower than their peers. For comparison, RBNZ have an OCR of 4.25% and expected to rise to at least 4.5%, yet a recent poll suggests the RBA’s terminal rate will be around 3.6% next year.

 

I expect the RBA to hike rates for a record eight consecutive meeting tomorrow by 25bp. With that said, we shouldn’t discount the potential for a hold – which I’m sure consumers would love. Yet they’re more likely to hike to 3.1% as they do not meet again until February, so technically January is kind of a pause. But the case for a pause is certainly building. Some measures of inflation expectations are moving lower, and the monthly inflation print suggests inflation has peaked at 7.4% y/y – as it fell to 6.9%, compared with 7.5% expected. All 30 economists polled by Reuters expect the RBA to hike by 25bp tomorrow, however money markets currently estimate just a 56% probability – which means there’s a 44% chance that they will pause.

AUD/USD 4-hour chart:

The symmetrical triangle breakout on AUD/USD remains in play on the 4-hour chart, and prices pulled back into a support cluster following Friday’s NFP report. Next target for bulls to consider remains 69c, so we’re hoping prices can now remain above Friday’s low and revert higher.

