The best hedge to our view

November 29, 2018 11:15 AM

Patches of blue sky in Sydney today, a welcome relief to many after yesterday’s wettest Sydney November day since 1986. Likewise, blue skies for markets overnight as the Dow Jones closed 617 points higher for a 2.50% gain on the day, while the Nasdaq closed the session 3.17% higher as heavy weights Amazon and Netflix each gained over 6.0%.

The rally in equities was ignited after the market interpreted a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Powell to be dovish. In the speech, Powell stated that “Interest rates are still low by historical standards, and they remain just below the broad range of estimates of the level that would be neutral for the economy”. The thinking behind the rally in equities appears to be that after the Federal Reserve raises interest rates again next month, interest rates will sit near 2.5% and having reached the lower end of the Fed’s estimate of neutral, the Federal Reserve will pause its hiking cycle. This ignores the possibility that if the Federal Reserve decides to raise interest rates to the top of the neutral band i.e. 3.5%, then 4 more hikes are likely in 2019.

We don’t wish to debate the merits of how far into the neutral band the Federal Reserve will tighten, because quite simply the reaction to Powell’s speech suits our view. As regular readers would know, we have highlighted the strong seasonal tendency for U.S. equity markets to rise, firstly after the U.S. midterms and from the Thanksgiving holiday into Christmas. In the FX space, we have been calling for a corrective pullback in the U.S. dollar somewhere between 2% and 5%. Both markets now look to have the foundations in place to build on our preferred themes into years end.

That said, there is still the small matter of the upcoming G20 meeting in Buenos Aries which undoubtedly has the potential to upset our preferred market views if the U.S. and China are unable to overcome their disagreement over trade. Which begs the question, ‘is there a good hedge to our view of higher U.S. equities and a lower U.S. dollar?

Firstly, should no trade agreement be reached, the likely reaction from markets is a period of “risk aversion” which would include the market selling equities and buying the U.S. dollar (particularly against emerging market currencies), bonds and Gold. My favourite hedge in this scenario would be Gold as it offers the cleanest technical setup currently and can usually be relied on in uncertain times.

As viewed on the chart below, the decline from the October $1243.47 high, to the November $1296.43 low, unfolded in 3 waves which is indicative of the decline being a correction rather than the start of a new impulsive wave lower. The bullish “tweezer bottom” type candle pattern that has formed over the past two days is often seen at both short term and medium-term turning points and looks to be the set-up for further gains.

It then follows that a break and close above the downtrend resistance and recent highs $1227/1230 area would permit a retest of the $1243.47 high from October and possibly towards the 1280 region, at which point we would be inclined to move to a more neutral view of Gold.

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of the 29th of November 2018.  Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

