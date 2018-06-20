The ASX200 - Walking the trade tension tightrope

The announcement yesterday morning that President Trump had instructed the office of the United States Trade Representative to double the value of tariffs on Chinese goods to US$200bn was followed by a statement from the Chinese ministry stating, "If the US loses its sense and publishes such a list, China will have to take comprehensive quantitative and qualitative measures and retaliate forcefully,".

In response, Asian equity markets experienced sharp falls. China’s Shanghai Composite were amongst the worst performing markets to be down -5% at one stage during the day. Elsewhere, the Japanese market, the Nikkei 225 Index finished the day -1.75% lower. The Korean Index, the KOSPI closed -1.4% on the day and printed at new lows for the year. Despite the easing in geopolitical tensions on the Korean peninsula, investors continue to abandon the Korean and other emerging markets in large numbers.

Bucking the trend was the ASX200 which finished flat on the day. A remarkable performance given losses elsewhere in Asia and despite falls in index heavyweights BHP (-1.20%) and Rio Tinto (-2.23%) as commodities including Iron Ore, Rebar, and Coking Coal tumbled on Chinese exchanges. The big Australian miners who have enjoyed a strong run-up in their share price in recent months, appear to be in the markets firing line should the trade war between the U.S. and China continue to intensify.

Yesterday, at an Index level the ASX200 staged its third attempt for 2018 to break above resistance at 6150. The failure to break higher, leaves open the possibility of a potential triple top pattern which would increase in significance should the ASX200 fail to break above 6150 in coming sessions and then trades back below the 6080/6070 support region.

The likelihood of this occurring does depend on how quickly the next shot in the trade war comes. China’s statement quoted above, suggests it will wait to act until the U.S. releases the new list. The office of the United States Trade Representative has indicated it will follow a similar legal process to the proposed tariffs announced on April 3. That process involved a sequence of hearings which took two months to complete.

It is possible then that despite the movement in the last 24 hours, volatility subsides somewhat while markets wait for the next move. Keep in mind that locally End of Financial Year tax loss selling usually provides a headwind to equities. Hence, the resistance at 6150 provides a useful reference point for traders looking towards the next significant move in the local bourse.

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of the 20th of June 2018. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

TECH-FX TRADING PTY LTD (ACN 617 797 645) is an Authorised Representative (001255203) of JB Alpha Ltd (ABN 76 131 376 415) which holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL no. 327075)

Trading foreign exchange, futures and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange, futures or CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss in excess of your deposited funds and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange, futures and CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. It is important to note that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Any advice provided is general advice only. It is important to note that: