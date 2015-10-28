The Australian share market ended Tuesday’s trading with a minor loss after a volatile session. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 witnessed alternating bouts of buying and selling between a range of 5,340 and 5,360.

The narrow range and the nearly flat close showed investor indecision and caution ahead of the US Fed meeting this week. The most damage to the market was caused by the energy sector which was weighed under by a decline in crude prices. However, investors made a beeline for the more defensive healthcare sector, pushing up prices of key stocks by over 1.25 per cent.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.8 points, or 0.0 per cent, and closed at 5,346.2, while the broader All Ordinaries index was down 1.7 points, or 0.0 per cent, at 5,384.6.

The gaining sectors included healthcare (+1.19 per cent), consumer staples (+0.66 per cent), consumer discretionary (+0.49 per cent), industrials (+0.24 per cent) and real estate investment trusts (+0.22 per cent). Losers included energy (-2.35 per cent), materials (-1.23 per cent) and information technology (-0.26 per cent).

Stocks

Stocks in the energy sector were heavily sold off on the back of a decline in global crude prices. Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) fell nearly 2.5 per cent to AU$30.30, Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) shed 7.30 per cent to AU$0.64, Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) was down 3.59 per cent to AU$5.64, Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) fell 1.25 per cent to AU$6.34 and Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) fell just 0.26 per cent to AU$7.58.

The Australian Financial Review said this morning that Santos Ltd has received a binding bid worth AU$1.5 billion from Quadrant Energy for its stakes in oil and gas fields in Western Australia that the two companies presently own jointly. The AFR also said Santos was in discussions with Marubeni Corp to sell 3.6 per cent of the Exxon Mobil's Papua New Guinea liquefied natural gas plant for over AU$1 billion.

The Sydney Morning Herald said this morning that shares in Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) have been halted from trading to carry out a book build for entitlement offers that were not subscribed in the retail portion of its AU$2.5 billion capital raising.

Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) saw a 15 per cent decline in sales revenue to AU$145 million in the September quarter. Meanwhile, Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) said this morning that it had successfully completed the retail component of its entitlement offer.

Materials and mining shares also suffered sharp cuts. Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) slumped nearly 9 per cent to AU$2.33, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) was off 1.86 per cent to AU$52.81 and BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) fell nearly 1 per cent to AU$24.34. Fortescue was the top loser on the S&P/ASX 200.

The four major banks made only small moves, with Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) the only loser, down 0.2 per cent to AU$31.77. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) was up 0.31 per cent to AU$77.74 and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) gained 0.14 per cent to AU$28.94. Shares in National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) were halted awaiting a material announcement.

In breaking news, National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) said this morning that it lifted its full-year cash profit to AU$5.84 billion. It also announced a sale of 80 per cent of its life insurance business to Nippon Life of Japan, and said it would demerge its Clydesdale Bank in the UK and float the latter’s shares through an IPO in February 2016. "This partnership will enable us to continue to deliver insurance solutions to our customers while improving Wealth returns for shareholders," the bank said regarding the transaction with Nippon Life.

In consumer retail, Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) was up 0.11 per cent to AU$27.87, Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, shot up 1.16 per cent to AU$41.93 and Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) rose 0.51 per cent to AU$1.00. However, Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) dipped 1.57 per cent to AU$31.33 and Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) was down 0.37 per cent to AU$1.33.

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) was up 3.11 per cent to AU$3.98. Sales in the company’s Australian stores surged 7.1 per cent in the September quarter, showing the strongest growth since the global financial crisis, and pre-tax earnings vaulted 27.8 per cent to AU$91.8 million. "Consumer confidence at the moment is not subdued, it's the highest it's been for seven or eight years – that's evidenced by the sales in our stores," said veteran retailer Gerry Harvey to Fairfax Media. "We're the hottest retailer in the market at the moment."

In healthcare, CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) surged 1.73 per cent to AU$92.44, Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC) was up 1.40 per cent to AU$60.67, Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) rose 1.28 per cent to AU$18.92 and Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) gained 0.76 per cent to AU$19.84.

Link Group, the share registry operator and funds administrator, which listed on the ASX yesterday, closed at AU$7.08, up nearly 10 per cent over the issue price. The company raised AU$946.5 million through the IPO, which was the biggest so far this year. Uranium miner Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN) was the top gainer on the S&P/ASX 200, up 6.38 per cent to AU$0.25.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

The ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence index, released yesterday, rose just 0.1 per cent to 113.4 this week, following a 2 per cent fall the previous week.

On Wall Street Tuesday, stocks ended lower after investors fretted over the uncertainty regarding US interest rates and were disappointed by results from big companies such as Ford. Though Apple’s stock was down 0.6 per cent to US$114.55 in the regular trading session, in after-hours trading, the stock was up 2.8 per cent in response to a solid earnings report from the company. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 41.62 points, or 0.24 percent, to 17,581.43, the S&P 500 lost 5.29 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,065.89 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.56 points, or 0.09 percent, to 5,030.15.

The Australian dollar is trading weak as the market feels the jitters from the uncertainty surrounding the US Fed’s decision on interest rates. At 7am (AEDT), the currency was trading at 71.96 US cents, down from 72.39 US cents on Monday, according to the Business Spectator.

The Australian stock market is likely to open lower given that at 06:45 am (AEDT) this morning the December ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Future contract was down 20 points at 5,326.