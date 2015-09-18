The Australian stock market on Thursday consolidated the previous session’s gains with another broad-based rally on the back of higher commodity prices, particularly oil. The energy and materials sectors were the best performers of the day, as investors focused on domestic fundamentals and let the US Fed take its own course on interest rates. Regional stock markets also helped boost local investor sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index powered to its best level of the session within the first hour of trading itself, but drifted lower thereafter to shed nearly half of all those gains.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 47.9 points, or 0.9 per cent, and closed at 5,146.8, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 47.6 points, or 0.9 per cent, at 5,171.2.

The top gaining sectors included energy (+2.58 per cent), materials (+1.74 per cent), information technology (+1.34 per cent), real estate investment trusts (+1.06 per cent), consumer discretionary (+0.86 per cent) and financials (+0.84 per cent). Healthcare (-0.02 per cent) was the only sector to end in the red.

Stocks

In energy, which was the top performing sector for the second successive day, Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) shot up nearly 3 per cent to AU$29.95, Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) was up 2.04 per cent to AU$5.00, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) gained 1.88 per cent to AU$7.57 and Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) vaulted 3.54 per cent to AU$7.31. Gains in the sector were driven by a 6 per cent jump in oil prices overnight. Oil and gas exploration company AWE Limited (ASX:AWE) zoomed 16.13 per cent to AU$0.72 and was the top gainer on the S&P/ASX 200.

Mining shares put in a strong show too. BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) was up 2.84 per cent to AU$24.65, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) jumped 1.36 per cent to AU$52.01 and Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) gained nearly 2 per cent to AU$2.09. Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN), which supplies goods and services to the resources sector, rose nearly 10 per cent to AU$0.40 and was the second-biggest gainer on the S&P/ASX 200.

The big banks all ended higher. National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) was up 1.38 per cent at AU$30.93, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) rose 0.90 per cent to AU$31.35, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) was up 0.32 per cent to AU$75.59 and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) gained 1.08 per cent to AU$28.18.

In consumer staples, Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) was up 0.73 per cent to AU$24.70, Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, gained 0.59 per cent to AU$39.20, Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) shot up 1.40 per cent to AU$31.86 and Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) jumped 1.71 per cent to AU$0.89. However, Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) ended down 2.33 per cent at AU$1.05.

Apparel suppliers Kathmandu Holdings Ltd (ASX:KMD) and Pacific Brands Limited (ASX:PBG) both figured high on the list of losers on the S&P/ASX 200, losing 5.76 per cent and 4.23 per cent respectively.

In healthcare, the big losers were Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN), which lost 1.83 per cent at AU$19.90, and CSL Limited (ASX:CSL), which fell 0.06 per cent to AU$90.45.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

The US Fed on Thursday left interest rates on hold, acknowledging that growth in the rest of the world was weak, but keeping alive the option to tighten monetary policy later this year. "Recent global economic and financial developments may restrain economic activity somewhat and are likely to put further downward pressure on inflation in the near term," the Fed said in its policy statement, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

On Wall Street on Thursday, stocks ended lower after the US Fed held off from raising interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 65.27 points, or 0.39 percent, to 16,674.74, the S&P 500 lost 5.11 points, or 0.26 percent, to 1,990.2 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.71 points, or 0.1 percent, to 4,893.95.

The Australian dollar is trading very volatile, and has given up the gains recorded after the Fed kept interest rates on hold. The market concluded that the uncertainty will now continue to dog markets, according to the Business Spectator. At 06:30 am this morning (AEST) the Australian dollar was trading at 71.72 US cents, down from 71.85 US cents on Wednesday.