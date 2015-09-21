The ASX 200 has been mauled by bears today, with the index down around 2.7% at the peak of the sell-off. Bargain hunters are attempting to come to the rescue at the time of writing, but the Index is still down around 2.3%. The sell-off was sparked by persistent concerns about global growth and a negative lead from markets in the US on Friday.

As we explained this morning, the Fed-hangover is pretty severe. The market seems to have taken the Fed’s latest policy decision as a sign that the global economy is in worst shape than previously thought, which is a toxic and contagious notion for an already poisoned marketplace. Words from some Fed officials over the weekend proved to be an ineffective antidote to the toxic sentiment in the market.

Looking ahead, the data calendar is pretty clear domestically and globally, which could remove some of the noise and help investors focus on the fundamentals, for better or worse. Given the obvious fundamental headwinds facing the ASX, it may look like a tasty meal for bears, but its position just above 5,000 may look attractive to bargain hunters that missed the last dip and the lack of alternative options for investors may add to the ASX’s appeal, especially for Buffet aficionados who are looking past this short-term volatility.

Overall, today’s thin markets may not be the best gauge of investor sentiment at the moment, particularly given the negative leads from offshore markets on Friday. It’ll be interesting to see how European and US markets react tonight; they may be encouraged by some strength in China’s equity markets today, although they are likely to be wary of being burnt again.