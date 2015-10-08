The Australian share market ended higher on Wednesday under the leadership of energy names. Shares rebounded after a dip in the opening hour of trade, and maintained an upward trend through the rest of the session barring minor corrections. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 ended for the third successive session in positive territory.

Energy counters, some of which recorded double-digit gains, responded to a sharp overnight rally in crude oil prices, while mining shares also shot higher on bargain-hunting.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 30.5 points, or 0.6 per cent, and closed at 5,197.9, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 29.4 points, or 0.6 per cent, at 5,228.4.

The gaining sectors included energy (+6.31 per cent), materials (+1.60 per cent), utilities (+1.22 per cent) and financials (+0.25 per cent). Sectors that ended in the red included industrials (-0.71 per cent), telecom (-0.61 per cent), technology (-0.27 per cent) and healthcare (-0.08 per cent).

Stocks

The energy sector recorded its sharpest daily gain in recent times. The top five gainers on the S&P/ASX 200 were all energy names. Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) jumped nearly 6 per cent to AU$32.10, Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) surged nearly 12 per cent to AU$5.07 and Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) moved up 9.71 per cent to AU$6.10. Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd (ASX:LNG) lifted 21.64 per cent to AU$2.08 and AWE Limited (ASX:AWE) was up 15.07 per cent to AU$0.84.

Mining shares were also sharply bid up by investors. BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) gained 1.59 per cent to AU$24.26, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) shot up 3.29 per cent to AU$52.18 and Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) was up 6.33 per cent to AU$2.10. Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM), Australia’s biggest gold miner, shot up 3.77 per cent to AU$14.58, while copper focused OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL) jumped 6.03 per cent to AU$4.22. Overnight, in London, mining companies moved up strongly after Morgan Stanley boosted its rating on European miners to “overweight.” Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) shot up 6.14 per cent, Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) jumped 10.39 per cent and BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) was up 4.88 per cent.

Amongst the big banks, which also provided able support to the bulls, National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) was up 0.87 per cent to AU$31.19, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) gained 0.53 per cent to AU$30.52, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) was up 0.05 per cent to AU$75.00 and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) jumped 0.87 per cent to AU$27.72.

Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) and Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) shone in the consumer staples sector, moving up 3.09 per cent and 1.71 per cent respectively. Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) lost 3.63 per cent to AU$3.72. Plastics and metal packaging company Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) was the biggest loser on the S&P/ASX 200, falling 5.67 per cent to AU$4.66. Austal Limited (ASX:ASB), which makes high-performance aluminum vessels, lost 4.87 per cent to AU$2.15, and Platinum Asset Management Limited (ASX:PTM) dipped 4.82 per cent to AU$6.72.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

On Wall Street Wednesday, stocks ended in positive territory after volatile trading that saw a rebound in biotechnology as well as resources stocks. According to Reuters, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.73 percent to end at 16,912.29, the S&P 500 ended 0.8 percent higher at 1,995.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.9 percent to 4,791.15.

The Australian dollar was trading higher this morning following a rally in commodity prices, according to the Business Spectator. At 07:00 am this morning (AEDT) the Australian dollar was trading at 72.13 US cents, up from 71.85 US cents on Wednesday.