Gains in the banking sector and bullish moves in certain healthcare stocks helped the ASX closed the week with decent gains. The major indices closed with the first monthly gain since February, though the S&P/ASX 200 is likely to meet resistance at the key 5,700 level.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 29.7 points, or 0.5 per cent, and closed at 5,699.2, while the broader All Ordinaries index was up 28.6 points, or 0.5 per cent, at 5,681.7.

The top gaining sectors were healthcare (+2.25 per cent), utilities (+1.62 per cent), information technology (+0.99 per cent), real estate investment trusts (+0.83 per cent), services (+0.61 per cent) and financials (+0.55 per cent). Materials (-0.07 per cent) and energy (-0.21 per cent) were the only two losing sectors.

Stocks

Mining stocks were among the few losers on Friday. BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) was down 0.19 per cent to AU$26.45, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) lost 0.26 per cent to AU$52.86, Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) fell 2.11 per cent to AU$1.86 and Atlas Iron Limited (ASX:AGO) was unchanged at AU$0.035.

Energy too ruled weak and Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) was down 0.08 per cent to AU$35.65, Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) slipped 0.09 per cent to AU$11.34, Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) was flat at AU$7.47 and Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) fell 0.40 per cent to AU$7.40. Uranium miner Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN) fell 8.89 per cent to AU$0.205 after the company unveiled plans to drastically cut costs including management salaries. The stock was the second biggest loser on the S&P/ASX 200.

The banking sector was a sea of green. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) shot up 0.55 per cent to AU$87.56, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) was up 0.35 per cent to AU$34.86, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) gained 0.65 per cent to AU$32.86 and National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) was up 0.61 per cent to AU$34.77.

Supermarkets closed mixed, and Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, gained 0.26 per cent to AU$42.45, while Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) fell 0.10 per cent to AU$28.60 and Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) dipped 0.26 per cent to AU$34.55. However, Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) jumped 1.61 per cent to AU$1.26 and Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) was up 0.18 per cent to AU$1.15.

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited (ASX:AGI) jumped 8.30 per cent to AU$3.00 and was the top gainer on the S&P/ASX 200, followed by ResMed Inc. (CHESS) (ASX:RMD), which was up 6.38 per cent to AU$8.70 on an impressive quarterly result. Biopharmaceutical company CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) was up 2.71 per cent to AU$98.96 after it secured all approvals for its acquisition of the Novartis AG (VTX:NOVN) influenza vaccine business, according to the Business Spectator.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

Statistics released Friday by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority showed that the major banks are in breach of housing investor loan limits. Among the big four banks, Westpac was the only one to stay within the 10 per cent annual growth limit on residential property investor lending with a year-on-year growth of 9.9 per cent, according to ABC. NAB grew its investment lending at 14 per cent, however.

Labour disputes, bad weather and equipment malfunction may lead to a delay in the massive US$54 billion (AU$74 billion) Gorgon liquefied natural gas project by Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), and the shipment of the first gas cargo may be made only in early 2016 against its current target of end 2015.

On Wall Street Friday, US stocks ended lower after energy giants Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) declared disappointing earnings results due to weak oil prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.31 percent at 17,689.86, the S&P 500 finished 0.22 percent lower at 2,103.84 while the Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.01 percent to 5,128.28.

The Australian dollar has recouped some of its losses after touching six year lows due to weak economic data released in the US. At 06:05 this morning (AEST) the local currency was trading at 73.01 US cents, up from 72.84 US cents on Friday.

The Australian stock market is likely to open lower today given that the September ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Futures was down 12 points to 5,639.