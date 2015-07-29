the asx ends in the red after a volatile day 1774502015

Chinese markets ended down again but were relatively calmer


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 29, 2015 10:45 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Australian stocks had a volatile trading session on Tuesday. The major indices fell sharply during the first two hours of trade on negative cues from the overnight close on Wall Street and a lower open for the Shanghai Composite index, but recouped most of those losses in a mid-session rally. However, a correction in the last two hours of trade forced the indices to close in the red for the day.

Investors continue to focus on the gyrations in the Chinese stock markets. The Shanghai Composite index traded erratically but ultimately lost another 1.68 per cent, on top of the 8.48 per cent slump on Monday.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 5.2 points, or 0.1 per cent, and closed at 5,584.7, while the broader All Ordinaries index was down 8.2 points, or 0.1 per cent, at 5,571.2.

The top gaining sectors were energy (+0.83 per cent), utilities (+0.35 per cent), healthcare (+0.28 per cent) and financials (+0.03 per cent). The losing sectors included information technology (-1.24 per cent), consumer discretionary (-1.05 per cent) and industrials (-0.66 per cent).

Stocks

Miners had a mixed day. BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) fell 0.59 per cent to AU$25.37, and Atlas Iron Limited (ASX:AGO) slumped 8.33 per cent to AU$0.0330. Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO), however, gained 0.18 per cent to AU$51.28 and Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) rose 2.34 per cent to AU$1.75, as iron ore prices ruled steady at US$51.40 a tonne. Copper and gold miner Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:SFR) was the best performer on the S&P/ASX 200, up 3.48 per cent to AU$6.24. On the other hand, Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) was the biggest loser on the S&P/ASX 200, and closed down 5.24 per cent by AU$1.17.

In energy, Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) jumped 1.71 per cent to AU$34.44, Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) went up 2.69 per cent to AU$11.45, and Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) gained 0.56 per cent to AU$7.13 as oil prices recovered slightly. Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) shed 1.24 per cent to AU$7.17. Origin Energy was the fifth biggest gainer on the S&P/ASX 200.

The four major banks showed divergent trends. While Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) was up 0.30 per cent to AU$86.35 and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) gained 0.34 per cent to AU$32.22, National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) fell 0.15 per cent to AU$33.86 and Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) slipped 0.44 per cent to AU$34.21.

Amongst retailers, Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, closed higher by 0.15 per cent at AU$41.38 and Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) gained 0.84 per cent to AU$1.20. However Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) declined 0.22 per cent to AU$27.77, Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) fell 0.79 per cent to AU$33.80 and Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) shed 0.47 per cent to AU$1.05.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

The US Fed began its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, and it is likely that investor attention will shift from Asian markets to signals from Chair Janet Yellen on an interest rate hike.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher Tuesday, as losses on Chinese stock exchanges moderated and oil prices recovered somewhat, though earnings reports were mixed. The major US indexes broke a five day losing streak. The S&P 500 index added 25.61 points, or 1.2 per cent, to 2,093.25, the Dow Jones Industrial Average   gained 189.68 points, or 1.1 per cent, to 17,630.27 and the Nasdaq Composite Index added 49.43 points, or 1 per cent, to 5,089.21.

The Australian dollar traded higher following the relative calm on Chinese stock markets and a rebound in iron ore prices. At 07:00 this morning (AEST) the local currency was trading at 73.35 US cents, up from 73.15 US cents on Tuesday.

The Australian stock market is likely to open higher today given that at 06:45 am (AEST) this morning, the September ASX SPI200 Index (AP) Futures was up 31 points at 5,573.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.