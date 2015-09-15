It was a day of intense seesawing fortunes on the ASX, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index touching its low for the day of 5,068.90 shortly after 2 PM, as news sunk in of a further deterioration in Chinese economic numbers, and regional stock markets traded in the red.

However, the index rallied thereafter and closed with a decent gain, led by banks and health care, and as investors looked forward to the results of the leadership poll in the conservative party.

Indices and sectors

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 25.4 points, or 0.5 per cent, and closed at 5,096.5, while the broader All Ordinaries index was down 24.2 points, or 0.5 per cent, at 5,120.5.

The sectors which ended with gains included utilities (+1.04 per cent), healthcare (+0.91 per cent), real estate investment trusts (+0.70 per cent), financials (+0.67 per cent), industrials (+0.52 per cent) and consumer discretionary (+0.50 per cent). Energy (-0.35 per cent) and telecom (-0.18 per cent) were the only two losing sectors.

Stocks

In healthcare, CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) gained 1.28 per cent AU$90.07, Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC) was up 1.18 per cent to AU$59.75 and ResMed Inc. (CHESS) (ASX:RMD) closed higher by 0.84 per cent at AU$7.18.

Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) gained 1.69 per cent to AU$3.60 and Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd (ASX:VAH) closed 1.09 per cent higher at AU$0.47.

In banking, with the exception of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA), which slid 0.77 per cent to AU$74.55, the other three big banks ended with decent gains. National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) shot up 1.16 per cent to AU$30.54, Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) gained 1.61 per cent to AU$30.99 and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ) was up 0.94 per cent to AU$27.78. Commonwealth Bank announced it had completed a capital raising of just above AU$5 billion.

Stocks in both the mining and energy sectors put up a mixed show. In mining, BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) was up just 0.13 per cent to AU$23.74, Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) lost 0.27 per cent to AU$51.86 and Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) inched up 0.99 per cent to AU$2.05. However, Atlas Iron Limited (ASX:AGO) lost 3.13 per cent to AU$0.03, BC Iron Limited (ASX:BCI) slipped 4.08 per cent to AU$0.24 and Mount Gibson Iron Limited (ASX:MGX) plunged 5.41 per cent to AU$0.18.

In energy, while Santos Ltd (ASX:STO) gained 1.12 per cent to AU$4.51 and Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) rose 0.54 per cent to AU$7.49, Origin Energy Ltd (ASX:ORG) fell over 2 per cent to AU$7.18 and Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) dipped 7.76 per cent to AU$0.54. Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL) was flat at AU$28.41. Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd (ASX:LNG) plunged 17.25 per cent to AU$1.655 and was the top loser on the S&P/ASX 200 after the company provided an update on its Magnolia LNG project. Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) lost 7.76 per cent to AU$0.535 and was the second-biggest loser on the S&P/ASX 200.

Takeover target Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) rebuffed the nearly AU$12 billion proposal by Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL), saying it undervalued the company.

In the consumer space, Woolworths Limited (ASX:WOW) and Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES), the owner of supermarket chain Coles, both rose about 0.20 per cent to AU$24.79 and AU$39.28 respectively. While Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) jumped 2.29 per cent to AU$30.82, Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) was down 2.22 per cent to AU$0.88. Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) was up 0.47 per cent to AU$1.08.

Infrastructure and environmental services company Cardno Limited (ASX:CDD) shot up 16 per cent to AU$2.90 on news that it had received a partial takeover offer from private equity group Crescent Capital Investments, which intends to buy a much bigger stake in Cardno.

Economic news, currency and market outlook

Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott was ousted after a rebellion in the conservative party led to a leadership ballot on Monday. Malcolm Turnbull, a 60-year-old former investment banker, defeated Mr Abbott by 54 votes to 44, and will become Australia’s fifth Prime Minister in eight years according to Dow Jones. "We need to have in this country—and we will have—an economic vision and leadership that explains the great challenges and opportunities that we face," Mr Turnbull said.

On Wall Street Monday, stocks ended lower as investors worried about fresh growth concerns out of China and the looming US Federal Reserve meeting later this week that could implement an interest rate hike for the first time after 2006. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 87.47 points, or 0.53 percent, to 16,345.62, the S&P 500 lost 11.04 points, or 0.56 percent, to 1,950.01 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.39 points, or 0.55 percent, to 4,795.95.

The Australian dollar is trading higher, boosted by news of the change of guard in Australian politics with Malcolm Turnbull assuming the role of Prime Minister effective Tuesday, according to the Business Spectator. At 04:30 am this morning (AEST) the Australian dollar was trading at 71.36 US cents, up sharply from 70.90 US cents on Monday.